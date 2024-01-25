All Palworld Passive Skills

Randomly generated buffs and debuffs make up passive skills.

By Ashar Ahmad

Unlike Active Skills that can be learned through Skill Fruits, Passive Skills in Palworld are randomly assigned to a pal, and the pal already comes equipped with them once you capture it. Pals can have up to four passive skills in Palworld, and not all of them can be bad, which makes the distribution valid.

These skills are like the additional or subtracted power or intensity of the existing attacks, defense or just a regular ability.

Each Pal has its own passive skill which means that two Pal of the same species won’t necessarily have the same passive skills. These skills can be viewed once the Pal is captured. To see which skill your pal has, go to the menu and check your party. All of the skills are mentioned on the left side of the screen.

Due to the random nature of passive skills, not every Passive skill in Palworld is beneficial. There are positive and negative effects on your pal depending on whether they have a Positive Pal skill or a negative one in Palworld.

Positive Passive Skills

Positive passive skills are the ones that rank in positive, i.e., 1, 2, 3. These traits are beneficial to the Pal and, depending on the rank, can affect the Pal to a limit. Here is the list of all the positive Passive skills Pals can have in Palworld.

Passive SkillRankEffect
Abnormal+1Incoming Neutral attack damage decreases by 10%
Artisan+3Work Speed increases by 50%
Burly Body+3Defense increases by 20%
Blood of the Dragon+1Dragon attack damage increases by 10%
Botanical Barrier+1Incoming Grass attack damage decreases by 10%
Brave+1Attack increases by 20%
Celestial Emperor+1Neutral attack damage increases by 10%
Capacitor+1Lighting attack damage increases by 10%
Cheery+1Incoming Dark attack damage decreases by 10%
Coldblooded+1Ice attack damage increases by 10%
Dainty Eater+1Satiety decreases 10% slower
Diet Lover+3Hunger is less likely to be decreased by 15 %
Divine Dragon+3Dragon attack damage increases by 20%
Dragonkiller+1Dragon attack damage decreases by 10%
Earth Emperor+3Ground attack damage increases by 20%
Earthquake Resistant+1Incoming Earth attack damage decreases by 10%
Ferocious+3Attack increases by 20%
Fragrant Foliage+1Grass attack damage increases by 20%
Hard Skin+1Defense increases by 10%
Heated Body+1Incoming Ice attack damage decreases by 10%  
Hydromaniac+1Water attack damage increases by 10%  
Ice Emperor+3Ice attack damage increases by 20%
Insulated Body+1Incoming Lightning attack damage increases by 10%
Legend+3Attack increases by 20%, Defense increases by 15%, Movement Speed increases by 15 %
Logging Foreman+3Player logging efficiency increases by 25%
Lord of Darkness+3Dark attack damage increases by 20%
Lord of the Sea+3Water attack damage increases by 20%
Lucky+3Work Speed increases by 15%, Attack increases by 15%
Mine Foreman+3Player mining efficiency increases by 25%
Motivational Leader+3Player speed increases by 25%
Nimble+1Movement speed increases by 10%
Positive Thinker+1Sanity decreases 10 % slower
Power of Gaia+1Earth attack damage increases by 10%
Pyromaniac+1Fire attack damage increases by 10%
Runner+2Movement speed increases by 20%
Serious+2Work Speed increases by 20%
Suntan Lover+1Incoming Fire attack damage decreases by 10%
Swift+3Movement speed increases by 30%
Stronghold Strategist+3Player speed increases by 10%
Waterproof+1Incoming Water attack damage decreases by 10%
Workaholic+3Sanity decreases 15% slower
Vanguard+3Player attack increases by 10%
Veil of darkness+1Dark attack damage increases by 10%
Zen Mind+1Neutral attack damage increases by 20%

Negative Passive Skills

Negative skills are the ones that rank negative, like -1, -2, and -3. These only cause decreased effects on the statistics, which is why they are avoided while breeding.

Passive SkillRankDescription
Brittle-3Defense decreases by 20%
Bottomless Stomach-2Sanity decreases 10% faster
Clumsy-1Work Speed decreases by 10%
Coward-1Attack decreases by 10%
Destructive-2Sanity decreases 15% faster
Downtrodden-1Defense decreases by 10%
Glutton-1Satiety decreases +10% faster
Pacifist-3Attack decreases by 20%
Slacker-3Work Speed decreases by 30%
Unstable-1Sanity decreases 10% faster

Combined Effect Passive Skills

These following skills have both negative and positive effects but they all rank positive.

Passive SkillRankPositive effectNegative effect
Aggressive+1Attack increases by 10%Defense decreases by 10%
Conceited+1Work Speed increases by 10%Defense decreases by 10%
Hooligan+1Attack increases by 15%Work Speed decreases by 10%
Masochist      +1Defense increases by 15%Attack decreases by 15%
Musclehead+2Attack increases by 30%Work Speed decreases by 50%
Sadist +1Attack increases by 15%Attack decreases by 15%
Work Slave    +1Work Speed increases by 30%Attack decreases by 30%

How to unlock Positive Passive skills for a Pal

Unfortunately, each skill cannot be good, and you can’t even change or choose the ones you want. The only way to get the desired passive skills in Palworld is through breeding. If you take two Pals that have the positive passive skills more than the negative, the offspring would have the chance of getting more of the positives.

Even though some of the negatives can also translate with breeding, having a higher ratio of positives makes the chances of positives higher in comparison. Selecting the right ones would benefit building a party filled with more benefits than a burden.

