All Palworld Passive Skills

Unlike Active Skills that can be learned through Skill Fruits, Passive Skills in Palworld are randomly assigned to a pal, and the pal already comes equipped with them once you capture it. Pals can have up to four passive skills in Palworld, and not all of them can be bad, which makes the distribution valid.

These skills are like the additional or subtracted power or intensity of the existing attacks, defense or just a regular ability.

Each Pal has its own passive skill which means that two Pal of the same species won’t necessarily have the same passive skills. These skills can be viewed once the Pal is captured. To see which skill your pal has, go to the menu and check your party. All of the skills are mentioned on the left side of the screen.

Due to the random nature of passive skills, not every Passive skill in Palworld is beneficial. There are positive and negative effects on your pal depending on whether they have a Positive Pal skill or a negative one in Palworld.

Positive Passive Skills

Positive passive skills are the ones that rank in positive, i.e., 1, 2, 3. These traits are beneficial to the Pal and, depending on the rank, can affect the Pal to a limit. Here is the list of all the positive Passive skills Pals can have in Palworld.

Passive Skill Rank Effect Abnormal +1 Incoming Neutral attack damage decreases by 10% Artisan +3 Work Speed increases by 50% Burly Body +3 Defense increases by 20% Blood of the Dragon +1 Dragon attack damage increases by 10% Botanical Barrier +1 Incoming Grass attack damage decreases by 10% Brave +1 Attack increases by 20% Celestial Emperor +1 Neutral attack damage increases by 10% Capacitor +1 Lighting attack damage increases by 10% Cheery +1 Incoming Dark attack damage decreases by 10% Coldblooded +1 Ice attack damage increases by 10% Dainty Eater +1 Satiety decreases 10% slower Diet Lover +3 Hunger is less likely to be decreased by 15 % Divine Dragon +3 Dragon attack damage increases by 20% Dragonkiller +1 Dragon attack damage decreases by 10% Earth Emperor +3 Ground attack damage increases by 20% Earthquake Resistant +1 Incoming Earth attack damage decreases by 10% Ferocious +3 Attack increases by 20% Fragrant Foliage +1 Grass attack damage increases by 20% Hard Skin +1 Defense increases by 10% Heated Body +1 Incoming Ice attack damage decreases by 10% Hydromaniac +1 Water attack damage increases by 10% Ice Emperor +3 Ice attack damage increases by 20% Insulated Body +1 Incoming Lightning attack damage increases by 10% Legend +3 Attack increases by 20%, Defense increases by 15%, Movement Speed increases by 15 % Logging Foreman +3 Player logging efficiency increases by 25% Lord of Darkness +3 Dark attack damage increases by 20% Lord of the Sea +3 Water attack damage increases by 20% Lucky +3 Work Speed increases by 15%, Attack increases by 15% Mine Foreman +3 Player mining efficiency increases by 25% Motivational Leader +3 Player speed increases by 25% Nimble +1 Movement speed increases by 10% Positive Thinker +1 Sanity decreases 10 % slower Power of Gaia +1 Earth attack damage increases by 10% Pyromaniac +1 Fire attack damage increases by 10% Runner +2 Movement speed increases by 20% Serious +2 Work Speed increases by 20% Suntan Lover +1 Incoming Fire attack damage decreases by 10% Swift +3 Movement speed increases by 30% Stronghold Strategist +3 Player speed increases by 10% Waterproof +1 Incoming Water attack damage decreases by 10% Workaholic +3 Sanity decreases 15% slower Vanguard +3 Player attack increases by 10% Veil of darkness +1 Dark attack damage increases by 10% Zen Mind +1 Neutral attack damage increases by 20%

Negative Passive Skills

Negative skills are the ones that rank negative, like -1, -2, and -3. These only cause decreased effects on the statistics, which is why they are avoided while breeding.

Passive Skill Rank Description Brittle -3 Defense decreases by 20% Bottomless Stomach -2 Sanity decreases 10% faster Clumsy -1 Work Speed decreases by 10% Coward -1 Attack decreases by 10% Destructive -2 Sanity decreases 15% faster Downtrodden -1 Defense decreases by 10% Glutton -1 Satiety decreases +10% faster Pacifist -3 Attack decreases by 20% Slacker -3 Work Speed decreases by 30% Unstable -1 Sanity decreases 10% faster

Combined Effect Passive Skills

These following skills have both negative and positive effects but they all rank positive.

Passive Skill Rank Positive effect Negative effect Aggressive +1 Attack increases by 10% Defense decreases by 10% Conceited +1 Work Speed increases by 10% Defense decreases by 10% Hooligan +1 Attack increases by 15% Work Speed decreases by 10% Masochist +1 Defense increases by 15% Attack decreases by 15% Musclehead +2 Attack increases by 30% Work Speed decreases by 50% Sadist +1 Attack increases by 15% Attack decreases by 15% Work Slave +1 Work Speed increases by 30% Attack decreases by 30%

How to unlock Positive Passive skills for a Pal

Unfortunately, each skill cannot be good, and you can’t even change or choose the ones you want. The only way to get the desired passive skills in Palworld is through breeding. If you take two Pals that have the positive passive skills more than the negative, the offspring would have the chance of getting more of the positives.

Even though some of the negatives can also translate with breeding, having a higher ratio of positives makes the chances of positives higher in comparison. Selecting the right ones would benefit building a party filled with more benefits than a burden.