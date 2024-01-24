All Palworld Active Skills

Active Skills in Palworld are basically the main abilities or skills that your pal uses in combat, and with each new move that your Pal learns, you can become more dominant in your fights. You can equip up to three Active Skills on each one of your Pals. The elemental type of a Pal is completely independent of the active skills, as a Pal can learn skills of any element.
Apart from that, you can also switch out these three particular Active Skills with newer ones to grow stronger. However, each Active Skill offers a Power efficiency factor coupled with a certain Cooldown Time as well. You will need to keep both of these attributes in check if you want to use those Active Skills to win your fights in Palworld.
Palworld active skills
There are a total of 98 New Active Skills that are divided into various types for each Elemental Pal to use in Palworld.
Fire Element Active Skills
There are a total of 14 Fire Elemental Active Skills in Palworld. These will comprise the following Active Skills
|Active Skill
|Stats
|Blazing Horn
|Power (50), Cooldown Time (9)
|Fire Ball
|Power (150), Cooldown Time (55)
|Flare Storm
|Power (80), Cooldown Time (18)
|Laigiri
|Power (65), Cooldown Time (9)
|Ignis Breath
|Power (70), Cooldown Time (7)
|Ignis Slam
|Power (85), Cooldown Time (14)
|Spirit Fire
|Power (45), Cooldown Time (7)
|Daring Flames
|Power (75), Cooldown Time (10)
|Flare Arrow
|Power (55), Cooldown Time (10)
|Hellfire Claw
|Power (70), Cooldown Time (10)
|Ignis Blast
|Power (30), Cooldown Time (2)
|Ignis Rage
|Power (120), Cooldown Time (40)
|Pheonix Flare
|Power (135), Cooldown Time (28)
|Volcanic Burst
|Power (100), Cooldown Time (45)
Water Element Active Skills
You can access at least 6 Active skills for Water Elemental Pals in Palworld. Each of these skills offers a decent amount of damage with an equally low amount of CT.
|Active Skill
|Stats
|Acid Rain
|Power (80), Cooldown Time (18)
|Aqua Gun
|Power (40), Cooldown Time (4)
|Hydro Jet
|Power (30), Cooldown Time (2)
|Aqua Burst
|Power (100), Cooldown Time (30)
|Bubble Blast
|Power (65), Cooldown Time (13)
|Hydro Laser
|Power (150), Cooldown Time (55)
Grass Element Active Skills
There are 10 Active Skills that your Grass Elemental Pals can utilize in Palworld. These will include:
|Active Skill
|Stats
|Botanical Smash
|Power (60), Cooldown Time (8)
|Focus Shot
|Power (65), Cooldown Time (9)
|Sand Tornado
|Power (80), Cooldown Time (18)
|Seed Mine
|Power (65), Cooldown Time (13)
|Spinning Lance
|Power (70), Cooldown Time (9)
|Crushing Punch
|Power (85), Cooldown Time (18)
|Grass Tornado
|Power (80), Cooldown Time (18)
|Seed Machine Gun
|Power (50), Cooldown Time (9)
|Spine Vine
|Power (95), Cooldown Time (25)
|Wind Cutter
|Power (30), Cooldown Time (2)
Ice Element Active Skills
You can learn 9 Active Skills for your Ice Elemental Pals to deliver a significant amount of damage on other Pals in Palworld.
|Active Skill
|Stats
|Blizzard Spike
|Power (130), Cooldown Time (45)
|Crystal Wing
|Power (110), Cooldown Time (24)
|Freezing Charge
|Power (65), Cooldown Time (9)
|Frost Burn
|Power (30), Cooldown Time (3)
|Iceberg
|Power (55), Cooldown Time (10)
|Cryst Breath
|Power (90), Cooldown Time (22)
|Emperor Slide
|Power (70), Cooldown Time (10)
|Frost Burst
|Power (100), Cooldown Time (45)
|Iceberg
|Power (70), Cooldown Time (15)
Electric Active Skills
The Electric Elemental Pal has a plethora of attacks when it comes to active skills, and as such, there are 9 Active skills in Palworld.
|Active Skill
|Stats
|Blast Punch
|Power (80), Cooldown Time (14)
|Electric Ball
|Power (50), Cooldown Time (9)
|Kerauno
|Power (100), Cooldown Time (30)
|Lightning Claw
|Power (90), Cooldown Time (22)
|Lightning Streak
|Power (75), Cooldown Time (16)
|Plasma Tornado
|Power (65), Cooldown Time (13)
|Shockwave
|Power (40), Cooldown Time (4)
|Spark Blast
|Power (30), Cooldown Time (2)
|Tri-Lightning
|Power (90), Cooldown Time (22)
Ground Active Skills
The Ground Elemental Pals utilize their ground attacking skills to deliver heavy damage, and you can learn 10 Active skills to add to those Ground moves in Palworld.
|Active Skill
|Stats
|Earth Impact
|Power (100), Cooldown Time (30)
|Forceful Charge
|Power (120), Cooldown Time (28)
|Giga Horn
|Power (75), Cooldown Time (11)
|Ground Smash
|Power (140), Cooldown Time (35)
|Rock Lance
|Power (150), Cooldown Time (55)
|Sand Blast
|Power (40), Cooldown Time (4)
|Shell Spin
|Power (65), Cooldown Time (9)
|Spinning Roundhouse
|Power (100), Cooldown Time (21)
|Stone Blast
|Power (55), Cooldown Time (10)
|Stone Cannon
|Power (70), Cooldown Time (15)
Dark Active Skills
Moving onto the Dark Elemental Pal skills, there are a total of 12 Active Skills assigned accordingly to those Dark Moves in Palworld.
|Active Skill
|Stats
|Dark Ball
|Power (40), Cooldown Time (4)
|Dark Charge
|Power (85), Cooldown Time (14)
|Dark Laser
|Power (150), Cooldown Time (55)
|Divine Disaster
|Power (160), Cooldown Time (45)
|Jumping Claw
|Power (55), Cooldown Time (7)
|Nightmare Ball
|Power (100), Cooldown Time (30)
|Phantom Peck
|Power (55), Cooldown Time (7)
|Poison Blast
|Power (30), Cooldown Time (2)
|Poison Fog
|Power (0), Cooldown Time (30)
|Shadow Burst
|Power (55), Cooldown Time (10)
|Spirit Flame
|Power (75), Cooldown Time (16)
|Twin Lance
|Power (120), Cooldown Time (40)
Dragon Active Skills
For the Dragon Elemental Pals, you can find at least 6 Active Skills in Palworld. These will include:
|Active Skill
|Stats
|Beam Comet
|Power (140), Cooldown Time (50)
|Draconic Breath
|Power (70), Cooldown Time (15)
|Dragon Burst
|Power (55), Cooldown Time (10)
|Dragon Cannon
|Power (30), Cooldown Time (2)
|Dragon Meter
|Power (150), Cooldown Time (55)
|Mystic Whirlwind
|Power (70), Cooldown Time (10)
Neutral Active Skills
The Active Skills for the Neutral Element Pals exceed the rest, and you will discover that there are 20 Active Skills assigned for Neutral Pal types in Palworld.
|Active Skill
|Stats
|Air Cannon
|Power (25), Cooldown Time (2)
|Antler Uppercut
|Power (50), Cooldown Time (5)
|Bee Quiet
|Power (200), Cooldown Time (55)
|Cat Press
|Power (60), Cooldown Time (9)
|Chicken Rush
|Power (30), Cooldown Time (1)
|Fierce Fang
|Power (45), Cooldown Time (2)
|Fluffy Tackle
|Power (40), Cooldown Time (4)
|Gale Claw
|Power (60), Cooldown Time (8)
|Ground Pound
|Power (85), Cooldown Time (14)
|Implode
|Power (180), Cooldown Time (55)
|Kingly Slam
|Power (100), Cooldown Time (21)
|Muscle Slam
|Power (80), Cooldown Time (12)
|Pal Blast
|Power (150), Cooldown Time (55)
|Power Bomb
|Power (70), Cooldown Time (15)
|Power Shot
|Power (35), Cooldown Time (4)
|Punch Flurry
|Power (40), Cooldown Time (1)
|Reckless Charge
|Power (55), Cooldown Time (2)
|Roly Poly
|Power (35), Cooldown Time (35)
|Spear Thrust
|Power (120), Cooldown Time (40)
|Tornado Attack
|Power (65), Cooldown Time (13)
How to learn new Active Skills in Palworld
There are two methods that you can exploit if you want your Pal to learn New Active Skills in Palworld. You can start by using Skill Fruits (depending on element type), as this specific item can be fed to your Pal. Once you do that, you will be able to teach your Pal a new Active Skill.
FYI
You can purchase the Skill Fruits from various merchants, and these will be priced according to their rarity in Palworld. If you don’t have the required amount of gold, you can find Skill Trees, which will glow blue to obtain Skill Fruits as well.
However, you need to be aware of the Skill Fruits as these come in various shapes and sizes. These shapes typically represent the element of the active skill that can be unlocked from a Skill Fruit like a Water Skill fruit resembles raindrops, etc.
While the locations of the fruit trees are fixed, there is no way to tell if it will have the skill fruit that you need as those are randomized. So you will have to keep harvesting skill fruit trees in Palworld until you get the active skills you need.
Apart from this method, there is the traditional XP grinding and leveling up method too, which will enable your Pal to learn new Active Skills in Palworld. In short, each time you achieve a certain milestone in Palworld, your Pal will gain a new Active Skill, giving you the option to switch to that attack move in your battles.