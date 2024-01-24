All Palworld Active Skills

Active Skills in Palworld are basically the main abilities or skills that your pal uses in combat, and with each new move that your Pal learns, you can become more dominant in your fights. You can equip up to three Active Skills on each one of your Pals. The elemental type of a Pal is completely independent of the active skills, as a Pal can learn skills of any element.

Apart from that, you can also switch out these three particular Active Skills with newer ones to grow stronger. However, each Active Skill offers a Power efficiency factor coupled with a certain Cooldown Time as well. You will need to keep both of these attributes in check if you want to use those Active Skills to win your fights in Palworld.

Palworld active skills

There are a total of 98 New Active Skills that are divided into various types for each Elemental Pal to use in Palworld.

Fire Element Active Skills

There are a total of 14 Fire Elemental Active Skills in Palworld. These will comprise the following Active Skills

Active Skill Stats Blazing Horn Power (50), Cooldown Time (9) Fire Ball Power (150), Cooldown Time (55) Flare Storm Power (80), Cooldown Time (18) Laigiri Power (65), Cooldown Time (9) Ignis Breath Power (70), Cooldown Time (7) Ignis Slam Power (85), Cooldown Time (14) Spirit Fire Power (45), Cooldown Time (7) Daring Flames Power (75), Cooldown Time (10) Flare Arrow Power (55), Cooldown Time (10) Hellfire Claw Power (70), Cooldown Time (10) Ignis Blast Power (30), Cooldown Time (2) Ignis Rage Power (120), Cooldown Time (40) Pheonix Flare Power (135), Cooldown Time (28) Volcanic Burst Power (100), Cooldown Time (45)

Water Element Active Skills

You can access at least 6 Active skills for Water Elemental Pals in Palworld. Each of these skills offers a decent amount of damage with an equally low amount of CT.

Active Skill Stats Acid Rain Power (80), Cooldown Time (18) Aqua Gun Power (40), Cooldown Time (4) Hydro Jet Power (30), Cooldown Time (2) Aqua Burst Power (100), Cooldown Time (30) Bubble Blast Power (65), Cooldown Time (13) Hydro Laser Power (150), Cooldown Time (55)

Grass Element Active Skills

There are 10 Active Skills that your Grass Elemental Pals can utilize in Palworld. These will include:

Active Skill Stats Botanical Smash Power (60), Cooldown Time (8) Focus Shot Power (65), Cooldown Time (9) Sand Tornado Power (80), Cooldown Time (18) Seed Mine Power (65), Cooldown Time (13) Spinning Lance Power (70), Cooldown Time (9) Crushing Punch Power (85), Cooldown Time (18) Grass Tornado Power (80), Cooldown Time (18) Seed Machine Gun Power (50), Cooldown Time (9) Spine Vine Power (95), Cooldown Time (25) Wind Cutter Power (30), Cooldown Time (2)

Ice Element Active Skills

You can learn 9 Active Skills for your Ice Elemental Pals to deliver a significant amount of damage on other Pals in Palworld.

Active Skill Stats Blizzard Spike Power (130), Cooldown Time (45) Crystal Wing Power (110), Cooldown Time (24) Freezing Charge Power (65), Cooldown Time (9) Frost Burn Power (30), Cooldown Time (3) Iceberg Power (55), Cooldown Time (10) Cryst Breath Power (90), Cooldown Time (22) Emperor Slide Power (70), Cooldown Time (10) Frost Burst Power (100), Cooldown Time (45) Iceberg Power (70), Cooldown Time (15)

Electric Active Skills

The Electric Elemental Pal has a plethora of attacks when it comes to active skills, and as such, there are 9 Active skills in Palworld.

Active Skill Stats Blast Punch Power (80), Cooldown Time (14) Electric Ball Power (50), Cooldown Time (9) Kerauno Power (100), Cooldown Time (30) Lightning Claw Power (90), Cooldown Time (22) Lightning Streak Power (75), Cooldown Time (16) Plasma Tornado Power (65), Cooldown Time (13) Shockwave Power (40), Cooldown Time (4) Spark Blast Power (30), Cooldown Time (2) Tri-Lightning Power (90), Cooldown Time (22)

Ground Active Skills

The Ground Elemental Pals utilize their ground attacking skills to deliver heavy damage, and you can learn 10 Active skills to add to those Ground moves in Palworld.

Active Skill Stats Earth Impact Power (100), Cooldown Time (30) Forceful Charge Power (120), Cooldown Time (28) Giga Horn Power (75), Cooldown Time (11) Ground Smash Power (140), Cooldown Time (35) Rock Lance Power (150), Cooldown Time (55) Sand Blast Power (40), Cooldown Time (4) Shell Spin Power (65), Cooldown Time (9) Spinning Roundhouse Power (100), Cooldown Time (21) Stone Blast Power (55), Cooldown Time (10) Stone Cannon Power (70), Cooldown Time (15)

Dark Active Skills

Moving onto the Dark Elemental Pal skills, there are a total of 12 Active Skills assigned accordingly to those Dark Moves in Palworld.

Active Skill Stats Dark Ball Power (40), Cooldown Time (4) Dark Charge Power (85), Cooldown Time (14) Dark Laser Power (150), Cooldown Time (55) Divine Disaster Power (160), Cooldown Time (45) Jumping Claw Power (55), Cooldown Time (7) Nightmare Ball Power (100), Cooldown Time (30) Phantom Peck Power (55), Cooldown Time (7) Poison Blast Power (30), Cooldown Time (2) Poison Fog Power (0), Cooldown Time (30) Shadow Burst Power (55), Cooldown Time (10) Spirit Flame Power (75), Cooldown Time (16) Twin Lance Power (120), Cooldown Time (40)

Dragon Active Skills

For the Dragon Elemental Pals, you can find at least 6 Active Skills in Palworld. These will include:

Active Skill Stats Beam Comet Power (140), Cooldown Time (50) Draconic Breath Power (70), Cooldown Time (15) Dragon Burst Power (55), Cooldown Time (10) Dragon Cannon Power (30), Cooldown Time (2) Dragon Meter Power (150), Cooldown Time (55) Mystic Whirlwind Power (70), Cooldown Time (10)

Neutral Active Skills

The Active Skills for the Neutral Element Pals exceed the rest, and you will discover that there are 20 Active Skills assigned for Neutral Pal types in Palworld.

Active Skill Stats Air Cannon Power (25), Cooldown Time (2) Antler Uppercut Power (50), Cooldown Time (5) Bee Quiet Power (200), Cooldown Time (55) Cat Press Power (60), Cooldown Time (9) Chicken Rush Power (30), Cooldown Time (1) Fierce Fang Power (45), Cooldown Time (2) Fluffy Tackle Power (40), Cooldown Time (4) Gale Claw Power (60), Cooldown Time (8) Ground Pound Power (85), Cooldown Time (14) Implode Power (180), Cooldown Time (55) Kingly Slam Power (100), Cooldown Time (21) Muscle Slam Power (80), Cooldown Time (12) Pal Blast Power (150), Cooldown Time (55) Power Bomb Power (70), Cooldown Time (15) Power Shot Power (35), Cooldown Time (4) Punch Flurry Power (40), Cooldown Time (1) Reckless Charge Power (55), Cooldown Time (2) Roly Poly Power (35), Cooldown Time (35) Spear Thrust Power (120), Cooldown Time (40) Tornado Attack Power (65), Cooldown Time (13)

How to learn new Active Skills in Palworld

There are two methods that you can exploit if you want your Pal to learn New Active Skills in Palworld. You can start by using Skill Fruits (depending on element type), as this specific item can be fed to your Pal. Once you do that, you will be able to teach your Pal a new Active Skill.

FYI You can purchase the Skill Fruits from various merchants, and these will be priced according to their rarity in Palworld. If you don’t have the required amount of gold, you can find Skill Trees, which will glow blue to obtain Skill Fruits as well.

However, you need to be aware of the Skill Fruits as these come in various shapes and sizes. These shapes typically represent the element of the active skill that can be unlocked from a Skill Fruit like a Water Skill fruit resembles raindrops, etc.

While the locations of the fruit trees are fixed, there is no way to tell if it will have the skill fruit that you need as those are randomized. So you will have to keep harvesting skill fruit trees in Palworld until you get the active skills you need.

Apart from this method, there is the traditional XP grinding and leveling up method too, which will enable your Pal to learn new Active Skills in Palworld. In short, each time you achieve a certain milestone in Palworld, your Pal will gain a new Active Skill, giving you the option to switch to that attack move in your battles.