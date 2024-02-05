Palworld: Jetragon Location & How To Breed

Jetragon is one of the four Legendary pals in Palworld and arguably even the best of all legendary Pals. As the name indicates, Jetragon is also the fastest flying mount you can have in Palworld but you must be at least level 50 to be able to craft its saddle.

Apart from Flying, Jetragon makes for an excellent Combat Pal with some massive AOE damage skills and its Dragon attribute makes it an incredible counter for all the Dark type Pals like Astegon or Frostallion Noct.

Jetragon also has Level 3 gathering Work Suitability so if you manage to catch more than a few of these, you can put one or two at base purely for gathering purposes.

Where to find Jetragon in Palworld?

Jetragon is the strongest and undoubtedly one of the best Pals in Palworld so it should be understood that it is not a Pal that you can capture without a devastating fight.

Jetragon can only be encountered as an Overworld Boss at a specific location in the volcanic region of Mount Obsidian at the coordinates -789, -321 with the closest Fast Travel point being the Beach of Everlasting Summer.

How to capture Jetragon

Jetragon spawns at level 50 and does extremely massive damage. So, make sure to reach level 50 before approaching this boss fight, and bring your best equipment and ranged weapons for this fight. It is also advisable to have some of the strongest Ice Pals in your Party like Frostallion or Cryolinx to do maximum damage against the Mighty Jet Dragon.

Once you have managed to bring its health down enough and are ready to capture it, throw a Legendary Sphere as it is the only Pal Sphere in the game with any chance of capturing the Legendary Pals.

FYI Legendary Spheres are the spheres with the highest capture rate and can be crafted using a ton of resources after reaching Level 44.

You can increase your capture rate by throwing the sphere from behind or using some Shock Grenades or a Stun Baton.

How to breed Jetragon

As said earlier, Jetragon is a Legendary Pal and like all Legendary Pals, you cannot breed it using other Pals. However, once you have captured 2 Jetragons of the opposite gender, you can breed them to get even more of this Legendary Pal. This is especially useful if you wish to make your Jetragon even more Powerful by Enhancing it using a Pal Essence Condenser.

Jetragon Best Breeding Combos

You can also Breed Jetragon with a few other Pals to create some incredibly strong Pals. Below are the best combinations for breeding with Jetragon