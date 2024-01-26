Palworld Anubis Location And How To Capture

Anubis is a level 47 Alpha Pal in Palworld that you can find and capture only from a single location. It comes with an excellent Partner Skill, Guardian of the Desert. This skill helps you a lot by adding ground damage to your attacks.

You can even use Anubis for mining and storing ore. Not just that, if you put it in the base, the level four Handiwork ability will help you a lot in crafting. All these unique skills of Anubis make it a must-have Pal for you.

This guide will cover complete details about finding the Anubis and catching it. I will even cover an early-game method to get Anubis if you are low-level and having trouble capturing it.

Palworld Anubis Location

You can easily find this Alpha Pal if you know where to look. All you need to do is head to the coordinates: -133, -96. These will take you to a desert region close to the Sealed Realm of Winged Tyrant.

Once you get there, you will note a giant stone statue of the Anubis. Anubis will be close to the statue, so all you need to do is proceed towards him and start the fight to capture this Alpha Pal. Remember that this area is challenging because of the heat, so bring protective gear.

How to catch Alpha Anubis

Anubis is a Ground type Pal in Palworld and weak against Grass type, so to capture it, you need to bring in some Grass Pals like Petallia, Mammorest, Gumoss, and Mossanda.

TIP Never bring an electric type pal while trying to capture Anubis, as it is pretty strong against electric Pals.

While using Pals, you need to ensure they lower the Alpha Pal’s’ health and don’t kill it. If your Pals end up killing it, you can’t capture it and have to start again. To avoid that issue, the best thing is to attack Alpha Anubis yourself with the Assault Rifle from a distance.

It will be a long process, so ensure you have additional ammo and other required gear. You will need temperature-resistant clothing to survive day and night in the desert. Once you have damaged the Alpha Pal and weakened it enough, throw the Legendary Pal Sphere to capture it.

After getting Anubis, you can use it for the abovementioned purposes or breed it to get other Pals. We have a solution if you don’t want to wait long and get this Alpha Pal a bit early.

How to get Anubis early in Palworld

You can get Anubis early by breeding two other Pals, Chillet and Quivern. You can easily find and capture the first Pal, Chillet, as it is a level 11 Pal. For Quivern, you need to level up as it is a level 23 Pal.

Quivern is a dungeon boss you can find at coordinates: -255, -132. After finding both Alpha Pal boss’s locations and capturing them, you need to breed them. Ensure both are of the opposite sex to start the breeding.

The breeding will get you a Huge Rocky Egg that you can hatch to get Anubis early.