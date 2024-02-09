Palworld: Suzaku Location & How To Breed

Suzaku is one of the more elusive Pals found on the Islands of Palpagos. Yet it is also one of the cooler-looking ones with its blaze-colored skin and level 3 kindling, it is only natural to want to add Suzaku to your Paldeck.

Suzaku can also be used as a flying mount after crafting its saddle at level 40 and it is one of the faster flying mounts in Palworld.

Suzaku drops flame organs when defeated or captured, but it is by no means an easy target. Suzaku has several Fire skills in its arsenal along with a neutral attack that will easily deplete your health if not careful.

Where to find Suzaku in Palworld?

Suzaku can only be found in the eastern desert area of the map of Palworld. It is available there as a regular Pal as well as a level 45 field boss. For both of these, you will need to bring Heat Resistant Armor or Heat Resistant Underwear to survive the intense heat of the desert.

We also recommend that you craft or purchase several Ultra Spheres as the lesser Spheres have a much lower chance of capturing this infernal Pal.

You can find an Alpha Pal version of Suzaku and fight it in a boss fight at the coordinates 404 and 255 shown in the image below.

Suzaku also regularly spawns in large numbers in the eastern desert island

How to catch Suzaku

Once you have found a Suzaku, all you need to do is fight it until its health is low enough. That is easier said than done as Suzaku is a fairly powerful Pal both the Alpha Pal and the regular versions of it.

The only weakness it has is Water so be sure to bring as many powerful Water Pals as you can to this fight. You will also need a long-range weapon to do any significant damage to it as it is a flying Pal and will mostly be out of melee range.

As said earlier, the regular Pal Spheres or even Mega or Giga Spheres will not be of much help. The only spheres that have any chance of capturing this Pal are the red Hyper Spheres or violet Ultra Spheres.

Once captured, you can craft its saddle upon reaching level 40. You will need to unlock the recipe from the technology menu for 3 Technology Points and craft it using a Pal Workbench.

To craft its saddle you will need Electric Organ x20, Leather x20, Ingot x20, Paldium Fragment x25, and Cloth x10 and a Pal with Handiwork Work Suitability to craft it.

Suzaku is also good for refining ingots and cooking cake with its level 3 kindling.

How to breed Suzaku in Palworld

If you for some reason do not want to take on Suzaku in a fight to capture it, you can also breed a Suzaku using a combination of Pals that you might already have in your Palbox.

For Breeding, you need a pair of male and female pals and a Breeding Farm for them to do their business. You will also need to put some cake in the storage box next to the Breeding Farm for them to lay their eggs. Once the eggs are laid, put them in Egg Incubators to hatch them.

The Crossbreeding Combinations that result in a Suzaku being hatched are as follows:

Parent 1 Parent 2 Cryolinx Blazamut Blazamut Astegon Suzaku Suzaku

You can then choose to Breed a Suzaku with a Jormuntide to get the water variant of this Pal, Suzaku Aqua. Suzaku Aqua looks exactly like the regular Suzaku except for the color and has level 3 Watering instead of Kindling. Suzaku Aqua can also be used as a flying mount with the same stats as Suzaku by crafting its saddle at level 43