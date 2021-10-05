New World features 11 weapons with varying functions and situational usefulness. They can be divided into different tiers, depending upon their usefulness in both PvE and PvP. In this guide, we will give you the best weapons tier list for New World.

New World Best Weapons Tier List

According to the experience that we have gained so far of New World, we have categorized the available in-game weapons into four tiers, namely S, A, B, and C.

The S Tier consists of the best weapons in both PvP and PvE scenarios, whereas the C Tier features the worst ones.

Best Weapons for PvE

S Tier

For PvE, the S Tier features Bow, Fire Staff, Hatchet, Sword and Shield, Warhammer, and Life Staff.

Bow

The Bow makes the S tier in PvE due to the assorted damage skills it has when it comes to destroying the enemies. The arrows of a bow can almost obliterate the opponents in the short range.

Fire Staff

Like the Bow, the Fire Staff’s skill tree, when fully unlocked, allows it to deal substantial damage to the enemies.

Once leveled up, you will be able to manage your mana better with this weapon, further increasing its usefulness in PvE.

Hatchet

Hatchet’s usefulness in PvE is evident from the fact that it makes for a good combination with just about any other weapon.

Apart from the weapon’s impressive base damage, it allows you a 20% damage buff as well as the ability to self-heal at higher levels.

Sword and Shield

The Sword and Shield is great at blocking, as a result of which you produce a lot of threats. This makes this weapon one of the best choices for PvE.

Warhammer

A comparatively slower weapon, the Warhammer’s impressive crowed controlling ability makes it another one of the good choices for PvE.

Life staff

The Life Staff is basically the only weapon in New World with the healing ability. Whether you are in dungeons or trying to level up, this weapon is used in all types of situations.

A Tier

For PvE, the A Tier consists of Musket, Rapier, and Spear.

Musket

Although a bit hard to use, the headshots dealt with Musket result in quite a lot of damage, so if you are a good shot, you will find this weapon quite decent in PvE.

Rapier

With no crowd control and only single target damage, the Rapier is not that effective when it comes to PvE.

Spear

The Spear is primarily used to knock everyone out in its path, with decent damage and stun ability, which makes it a handy choice in all sorts of PvE scenarios

B Tier

For PvE, the only weapon we have in B Tier is Ice Gauntlet.

Ice Gauntlet

With good damage and crowd control, the Ice Gauntlet makes for a comprehensive weapon for both PvE and PvP.

Its Entombed ability makes you immune to damage temporarily and provides you with considerable mana regeneration.

C Tier

For PvE, the only weapon in C Tier is the Great Axe.

Great Axe

The Great Axe is a robust two-handed weapon with a great deal of damage, crowd control, and quick movement, making it an excellent PvE weapon.

The Best Weapons for PvP

S Tier

When it comes to PvP, in the S Tier, we have the Hatchet, Ice Gauntlet, Rapier, and Life Staff.

Hatchet

Apart from PvE, the Hatchet is a great PvP weapon as well.

You can use the Berserk ability of the weapon on enemies, and when they try to run away, you can use Feral Rush to strike them at the back, rooting them for a couple of seconds.

Moreover, one of its skills, named the Throwing tree, reduces the target’s healing ability by 30%.

Ice Gauntlet

With a few useful combos from the Ice Gauntlet’s skill tree, you can acquire the great effects of this weapon.

For instance, with Ice Shower, you can root your enemies for a second and then prevent them from dodging. Follow that up with Ice Storm to slow them down and dish out even greater damage.

Rapier

By carrying out fast, single target damage, Rapier proves to be a quite efficient weapon in PvP.

Life Staff

Although Life Staff’s healing ability makes it more of a PvE weapon, by equipping a heavy armor and strong, defensive armor, like the Hatchet, it can make your character stand strong against enemies for long periods of time.

A Tier

For PvP, the A Tier features Bow, Fire Staff, Great Axe, Sword and Shield, Warhammer, and Spear.

Bow

Aside from being great at PvE, the large-scale prowess of the Bow makes it a decent option for PvP as well.

Fire Staff

Like the Bow, Fire Staff is excellent at large-scale combats, making it a good choice for PvP.

Great Axe

Apart from offering lots of damage and an impressive pace, Great Axe has a great tracking ability. As a result, you can attack the enemies that are out of your range more conveniently.

Sword and Shield

The Sword and Shield is mainly concerned with tanking, which makes it an average PvP weapon.

However, when in dungeons, you will realize its usefulness.

Warhammer

As mentioned in the PvE section, the abilities of Warhammer make it more suited to PvE than PvP. However, you can always try it out with different weapon combinations to enhance its productivity.

Spear

The abilities, such as knockdown, of the Spear, can easily be dodged by enemies in PvP. However, if you pair the Spear up with a weapon like a Musket, it will make for an extremely effective combo in 1v1 combats.

B Tier

For PvP, the only weapon in the B Tier is Musket.

Musket

The Musket is quite decent at ranged combat, so it can come in handy in group PvP situations, like a War. Some of its skills, like Traps and Burn, are also useful when it comes to dealing with PvP situations timely.