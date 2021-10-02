To help you out with creating the perfect builds for your Warhammer in New World, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be walking you through the two best builds that you can create for the Warhammer in New World right now.

New World Best Warhammer Builds

The Warhammer is a mighty two-handed weapon in New World, and it’s perfect for players who want to absolutely smash their opponents in PvP.

To make the Warhammer as powerful as possible, we’ve cooked up the best Warhammer PvP builds that you can create in New World as of right now.

The Warhammer works perfectly for people who prefer to have tanky characters; but the weapon is also surprisingly versatile. It performs well in both PvP and PvE content.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Before we jump into the builds themselves, let’s take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Warhammer, so you can have a better understanding of the skill tree.

Strengths

Warhammers possess the highest damage out of all melee weapon classes.

Attacks from the Warhammer have a very long range.

Warhammers can pierce through an enemy’s block.

Warhammers can perform AoE or sweeping attacks.

Weaknesses

To balance out their high damage, Warhammers have the slowest attack speed out of all melee weapon classes.

Warhammers cannot be equipped simultaneously with a shield since they require dual-handed wielding.

Warhammer PvP Build

This build is a mix of a PvP and leveling build. You can use this build to level yourself up quickly, but it’ll also perform very well in PvP situations. Overall, it’s a very well-balanced build.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 80

Dexterity: 9

Intelligence: 5

Focus: 5

Constitution: 63

Since this is a PvP + Leveling build, your points are mostly going into Strength and Constitution. Strength will obviously help in PvP situations while Constitution will help with leveling up quicker.

The rest of the attributes are unnecessary for this build, and for any Warhammer build in general, so we’re not putting many points into them.

Secondary Weapon

For the secondary weapon of this build, the best choice is the Hatchet. Since the Warhammer is slow and clunky, having a weapon with faster attack speed on your side works the best with this build.

Warhammer Mastery Skills

The Warhammer Skill Tree has two different sections: Juggernaut and Crowd Crusher. For this build, we’ll primarily be focusing on the Crowd Crusher tree.

Hammer Time: Gain Empower on a Heavy attack, increasing attack damage by 20% for 4 seconds.

Clear Out: A wide swing that knocks enemies back 4 meters to create distance, deals 115% weapon damage.

Shockwave: Slam the hammer into the ground, causing a 3-meter radius AoE earthquake that deals 80% weapon damage. Applies Stun to all impacted targets for 2 seconds.

Frailty: Shockwave causes Weaken, decreasing damage dealt from the target’s attacks by 10% for 10 seconds.

Meteoric Crater: Expands the effective range of the Shockwave to a 4-meter radius.

Path of Destiny: A powerful ground strike that erupts a linear wave of energy in front of the player, dealing 110% weapon damage to all targets in its path.

Seismic Waves: Makes Path of Destiny stagger all the enemies in its path.

Concussive Impact: +15% damage against targets affected by Warhammer Debuffs.

Hatchet Mastery Skills

The Hatchet Skill Tree has two different sections: Berserker and Throwing. For this build, we’ll only be focusing on the Berserker tree.

Berserk: Triggers a Berserk Mode that increases all attack damage by 20% while active. Berserk Mode will be active for 12 seconds. Cooldown will trigger once Berserk ends.

On the Hunt: Increases movement speed by 20% while in Berserk Mode.

Berserking Refresh: While Berserk is active, gain a portion of your health back every 4 seconds to a max of 30% of max HP.

Berserking Purge: Triggering Berserk removes all Crows Control effects (Stuns, Slows, Roots) from the player.

Uninterruptible Berserk: While in Berserk, your attacks are uninterruptible during Berserk and you can’t be staggered.

Warhammer DPS Build

This next build is purely focused on damage. It’s the most powerful PvP build you can make with the Warhammer. It’s not well-balanced, but that’s not the point of the build.

This build is for people who want to output as much damage as they possibly can with their Warhammer.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 120

Dexterity: 9

Intelligence: 5

Focus: 5

Constitution: 23

Since this is a PvP build, you’ll be putting most of your eggs in one basket. Since the damage of the Warhammer scales with Strength, that’s where most of your points will be going.

Some points are still allocated to Constitution and other attributes, just so we don’t go too overboard with the Strength and make the weapon absolutely useless for other activities aside from PvP.

Secondary Weapon

For the secondary weapon of this build, the best choice is the Great Axe. The Great Axe is practically the brother of the Warhammer. It churns out almost just as much damage as the it and has similar abilities.

Since this is a damage-focused build, having a Great Axe as your secondary weapon makes the most sense.

Warhammer Mastery Skills

The Warhammer Skill Tree has two different sections: Juggernaut and Crowd Crusher. For this build, we’ll be making use of both of these sections.

Hammer Time: Gain Empower on a Heavy attack, increasing attack damage by 20% for 4 seconds.

Might Gavel: An overhead leap attack that crushes down on enemies, dealing 140% weapon damage.

Summary Judgement: Increases damage done by Mighty Gavel attack by 30% to targets under 20% health.

Impact Fracture: Increase stamina damage dealt by Mighty Gavel by 20%.

Expedite: After a successful Mighty Gavel attack gain haste, increasing your movement speed by 30% for 3 seconds.

Outnumbered: Increase Physical and Elemental armor by 5% for every enemy within 5 meters.

Shockwave: Slam the hammer into the ground, causing a 3-meter radius AoE earthquake that deals 80% weapon damage. Applies Stun to all impacted targets for 2 seconds.

Frailty: Shockwave causes Weaken, decreasing damage dealt from the target’s attacks by 10% for 10 seconds.

Meteoric Crater: Expands the effective range of the Shockwave to a 4-meter radius.

Path of Destiny: A powerful ground strike that erupts a linear wave of energy in front of the player, dealing 110% weapon damage to all targets in its path.

Seismic Waves: Makes Path of Destiny stagger all the enemies in its path.

Stimulated Reduction: Ability cooldowns are reduced by 5% for each enemy hit with Path of Destiny.

Exhaustive Attacks: All Warhammer abilities apply Exhaust, slowing target’s stamina regeneration by 10% for 3 seconds (does not stack).

Quick Recovery: Reduce Warhammer cooldowns by 7% with Heavy Attacks.

Power Through Pain: For 1 second after taking damage, deal 20% more damage.

Contemption: Increase damage done by heavy attacks by 15% to targets under 30% health.

Hardened Steel: Adds Grit to Warhammer heavy attacks, making them uninterruptible.

Justice for All: Press Basic Attack during Mighty Gavel to add a second attack that deals 180% weapon damage.

Concussive Impact: +15% damage against targets affected by War Hammer debuffs.

Great Axe Skills

The Great Axe Skill Tree has two different sections: Reaper and Mauler. For this build, we’ll be making use of both of these sections.

Reap: Extend your axe 5m pulling foes to you and dealing 110% weapon damage.

Charge: Charge 10m dealing 120% weapon damage when you reach a target or press LMB.

Heavy Pull: Heavy attacks with the Great Axe pull foes closer to you.

Enduring Strike: Adds Grit to the Great Axe heavy attacks and grants 20% damage reduction while the heavy attack Grit is active.

Gravity Well: Throw an axe to create a vortex that pulls foes to its center for 3s. Ends with a damaging burst dealing 125% weapon damage with a range of 10m.