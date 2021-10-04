New World offers players a lot of different ways to approach combat and playstyles. Hence there are a lot of character builds players can opt for in the game. We’ll be showing you New World Best Solo Builds for 1v1 combat.

New World Best Solo Builds

Below, we’ve selected some community-used New World Best Solo Builds that are best for single-target damage in PvP and PvE situations.

There are often times when you might have to effectively increase your damage against that single absolute beast of a monster you’re going to fight.

Using just about ANY class might otherwise slow down the battle. However, with Solo DPS builds, you can deal a lot of damage.

Warhammer and Hatchet Solo Build

A strength-focused build, with light armor. A good PvP and PvE build. One of the better Melee DPS builds, able to dish out more damage in short bursts.

Attributes

Strength: 300

Dexterity: 5

Intelligence: 5

Focus: 5

Constitution: 100

Warhammer Skills

Start getting the main skills of the Crow Crusher skill tree for the Warhammer. Ending with Path of Destiny, and its first passive. From the Juggernaut tree, we only need the passive abilities shown in the image below.

Hatchet Skills

Unlock the Berserk ability and its two passives for the Hatchet. Follow that with the Sprint Attack, and its two passives. Unlock the third main ability from this tree and take the passives from both trees as shown.

Spear & Musket Build

Another build that uses full light armor. This time however we focus on Dexterity rather than Strength.

We use this build by starting off with applying debuffs to enemies, laying traps, and using our Musket’s Shooter Stance ability to wither down foes. Making them slim pickings for when they finally do enter close combat.

Attributes

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 300

Intelligence: 5

Focus: 5

Constitution: 100

Spear Skills

For the Spear (Zoner), you need to get Deadly Consistency first on the left side of the entire skill tab. This gives you a +10% damage on heavy attacks dealt to a single target.

Grab Sweep which deals 75% weapon damage and knocks your enemies down along with its passives. Finish it off with Merciless Strength and Defensive Stance.

For the Impaler section, grab Skewer and all of its passives, doing the same with Vault Kick and picking the rest of the options exactly as shown in the image below:

Musket Skills

The first main ability we get is the Powder Burn, we get the last passive in the first row before that, along with both of its passives. We get Shooter’s Stance and its passives next, after which we switch skill trees.

In the second skill tree, we get Traps and the three passives below it. This completes our main abilities, now we just need to choose the right passives, follow the image below to see which ones we selected.

Hatchet & Life Staff Build

As a solo player, for PvP and for killing elite mobs, having both high damage and healing abilities is an excellent combination. You can dash out damage and sustain your health making you quite strong in any situation.

Attributes

Start by taking Focus up to 150 and then focus on constitution and strength.

Strength: 100

Dexterity: 5

Intelligence: 5

Focus: 250

Constitution: 50

Hatchet Skills

Start by Taking Berserk and two of its passives. Follow that with Raging Torrent and its two passives, increasing your attack speed.

We finish by taking Feral Rush, which is a running attack, but not its passives. With our three main skills taken follow the image below for the list of passives.

Life Staff Skills

Start by getting the passive next to Sacred Ground for the Life Staff and then take the main ability and its passives. Take the Passives on either side of the Sacred Ground skill branch.

This is enough for the healing skill tree, now we move over to the Protector skill tree. Here we take Beacon (damage ability) and Light’s embrace (healing ability) and their respective passives. For the remaining passives see the image below.

Axe & Hatchet Build

This is our first full heavy armor build, with a focus on both constitution and strength. This build can take a lot of damage, the ideal approach is to focus on one strong enemy, finish them, and then back out to recover some HP and then repeat.

Attributes

Strength: 200

Dexterity: 5

Intelligence: 5

Focus: 5

Constitution: 200

Axe Skills

For the axe we primarily focus on the Reaper skills tree. We will take the main abilities Reap, Charge, and finally Execute and their respective passives. For the remaining passive skills, you are free to choose or follow our selection below:

Hatchet Skills

We start off by getting Berserk, which increases the damage for a limited duration, and is two passives. Then we take Feral Rush, a running attack, and its two passives.

For the third active ability, we move to the Throwing skill tree. Here we take Social Distancing, which makes you throw an axe and dodge backward at the same time, and it’s two passives. After which you are free to choose your own passives or follow our example down below:

Bow & Rapier Build

With a 3:1 ratio of Dexterity: Constitution. This is an intense damage build. A very fast build with great potential for single-target damage, definitely the go to build for solo PvP and PvE builds for New World.

Attributes

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 300

Intelligence: 5

Focus: 5

Constitution: 100

Bow Skills

We start off by getting Evade Shot, which makes us jump backward while shooting, which is great for maneuverability followed by its two passives.

For our second active skill, we choose Poison Shot, which is an area of effect poison debuff, and its two passives.

Then we switch to the Hunter skill tree and take our final active skill Rapid shot along with its passives. For the reaming passive skills, you can choose your own or follow our build:

Rapier Skills

We primarily Focus on the grace skill tree and ignore the Blood skill tree for the Rapier. Get all the main active abilities; Evade, Riposte, and Fleche, from the grace skill tree first and then get their respective passives.

After this, you are free to choose the remaining passives you want, or you can follow our selection: