The Musket is one of the 11 weapons available in the New World. One of the Musket’s primary characteristics is dexterity and intelligence. It is a powerful weapon that can help you level up quickly in PvP and solo. In this guide, we’ll be discussing the New World Best Musket Build.

New World Best Musket Build

Musket is a wonderful choice if you want to enhance your PvP rank. Because of its dexterity and intelligence, the musket surpasses all other weapons. When coupled with light armor, its mobility improves, allowing you to evade opposing attacks.

Strength and Weakness

Strengths

The first and most noticeable strength of the Musket is its dexterity.

It offers a wide range of attacks for both long-range and melee combat.

It can hold many buffs that boost the amount of damage done per shot.

It works equally fine for both PvE and PvP.

Weaknesses

Along with the strengths, there are some weaknesses of the Musket. It has certain flaws in addition to its abilities which are listed here

Survivability is not up to the mark when it comes to Musket. However, it can be improved by Constitution.

Mobility and speed are compromised if some heavy armor is equipped. However, works fine with light armor.

Attributes Distribution

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 195

Focus: 5

Constitution: 25

As far as the Attributes are concerned you should put the most amount in Dexterity and should keep developing it till you reach 300.

After dexterity, you should concentrate on strengthening your constitution because it will help you by boosting your survivability.

Secondary Weapon

When using a Musket, look for a secondary weapon that can attack the opponent from a distance. This will allow you to remain a safe distance from the enemy, increasing your chances of survival.

You have several secondary weapon alternatives, but we prefer the Rapier because it fits the slot and performs all you need. It also adds debuffs, making it an absolute must-have.

New World Best Musket/Rapier Skills

Musket

Musket in New World has two skill trees. A detail of them is added here.

Sharpshooter

This tree focuses on damage and significantly enhances the amount of damage you inflict per shot. Power Shot, Powder Burn, and Shooters Stance are the three skills in this tree. The first two of these three skills are recommended.

Powder Burn – Powder Burn is required if you choose the Musket build. This ability increases the damage of attacks by 20% for nine seconds. It also overloads the musket, enabling it to deal 100% weapon damage.

– Powder Burn is required if you choose the Musket build. This ability increases the damage of attacks by 20% for nine seconds. It also overloads the musket, enabling it to deal 100% weapon damage. Power Shot – Power shot aids in a certain way by overloading the Musket, causing it to inflict massive weapon damage of up to 150%.

With these two in your arsenal, you will be invincible and capable of doing significant damage.

However, in order to support these, you must have the following passives: Critical Reload, Enabling Headshot, and Heightened Precision. All of these increase damage and provide buffs.

Tapper

Stopping power and sticky bomb are both useful tapper tree skills. Stopping power gives 120 percent weapon damage while knocking the opponent down.

A sticky bomb, on the other hand, does 150 percent damage to all enemies inside a 3-meter radius.

Weekend defenses, Hustle, and energy burst, and tactical Reload are the passives that must be added to this skill tree in order to make the ideal tapper skill tree combination. They are beneficial for both PvE and PvP.

You can enhance the secondary weapon rapier even further by equipping it with passives like Evade and Flesh. Tondo is also useful for dealing with extra damage.

Rapier

As a secondary weapon, the rapier is a good choice. It has a high DPS output and offers exceptional adaptability and mobility.

It fits in well with the Musket because it has similar dexterity and intelligence attributes to the Musket. As a result, they synchronize together well. It provides two skill trees.

Grace

You should choose Repost from the grace skill set. As the name implies, this is a repost, a counter-attack. It deflects an incoming attack and stuns the opponent for 1.5 seconds.

Flesh can be used as a backup alternative. You can lunge 10 meters to hit multiple enemies with it. It is especially useful while crossing rivers.

Blood

Tondo is the best Blood tree skill to use because it inflicts bleed stacks on the enemy. It has a five-meter reach, so you can attack even if you’re a long-distance away. It can deal 50 base damage and then produce three bleed stacks for 12 seconds. Pretty Decent!