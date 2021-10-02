Playing as a spell-wielding Mage can be both invigorating and fulfilling in the demon-infested world of New World. In this New World guide, we will give you some of the very best Mage builds you can kit yourself with on the island of Aeternum.

New World Best Mage Builds

New World doesn’t have much of the magical weapons but has enough to help you in making a solid mage build.

The Fire Staff DPS Build

It has two main weapons. One is Fire Staff which is the main weapon and comes with Fire Mage and Pyromancer Mastery.

The other one is the Ice gauntlet which comes with the Ice Tempest and Builder Mastery. The Fire Staff helps you in dealing damage and knocking the enemies while the ice gauntlet gets you mana back, which helps you in building the magical reserves.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 5

Intelligence: 192

Focus: 18

Constitution: 5

For attributes, Intelligence is the main one, and you have to put the most points in it. But along with that, you should put some points into the constitution as well.

Secondary Weapon

For this particular build, we would suggest going with an Ice Gauntlet as your secondary weapon. This way you have both types of elemental damages covered and the Ice Gauntlet provides a host of crowd control abilities that can come in extremely handy when you are surrounded by multiple enemies.

Fire Staff Mastery Skills

Fire Staff have two masteries, Fire mage, and Pyromancer, and the skills for both of them are listed below.

Spell Focus: 5% of your max mana is restored by heavy attacks.

Flare: Heavy attacks will no longer cost mana.

Clear Mind: When above 50% mana, you gain 10% Empower.

Clear Casting: You will deal 10% more damage if you don’t take damage in the last 3 seconds.

Fire Ball: This will deal 140% weapon damage on impact and leave a 3m burning field for 6 seconds which causes additional 10% damage.

Incinerate: This will cause an explosion dealing 130% weapon damage and push back enemies 3m as well.

Scorched: With this, each hit of incinerate causes an additional stack of burning.

Cauterize Wounds: This will restore 20% incinerate damage dealt as health.

Flame Out: With this, the Incinerate hits twice.

Flamethrower: It creates a jet of flames that deal 34% weapon damage per second.

Ice Gauntlet Skills

Ice gauntlet has two masteries, Ice Tempest and Builder, and the skills for both of them are listed below.

Ice Storm: It is a ranged attack that does 17% weapon damage every 0.25 seconds and slows enemies within a 5m radius.

Punishing Storm: For each enemy, in an ice storm, the damage is increased by 10%.

Storm Summoner: At full mana ice storm mana cost is reduced by 80%.

Weakening gust: Incoming damage is increased by 10% for 3 seconds to enemies in the ice storm.

Critical Rejuvenation: After triggering a critical hit on a target, it recovers 15 mana.

Ice Pylon: It deals 50% weapon damage within a 20m range for 15 seconds. It also creates a 1m frost area.

Entombed: players can entomb themselves in ice for 10 seconds to regen mana. It costs 10 mana.

The Fire and Blade Build

For this build the again the main weapon is going to be the Fire Staff. The other weapon you can use is the Hatchet but make sure it has a gem slot.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 23

Dexterity: 5

Intelligence: 217

Focus: 19

Constitution: 21

In this build as well, you will be putting more points into the Intelligence and, after that, strength, constitution, focus, and dexterity.

Secondary Weapon

Hatcher should be your secondary weapon for this build. This way you have both ranged and melee damage covered in case enemies get too close for comfort.

On top of melee damage, the Hatchet provides some very useful survivability and lifesteal skills that can come in handy.

Fire Staff Mastery Skills

Fire Staff have two masteries, Fire mage, and Pyromancer and the skills for both of them are listed below.

Pillar of Fire: It is a targeted spell that deals 143% weapon damage and cost about 15 mana.

Fire Ball: This will deal 140% weapon damage on impact and leave a 3m burning field for 6 seconds which causes additional 10% damage.

Spell Focus: 5% of your max mana is restored by heavy attacks.

Fiery Restoration: Heavy attacks will reduce the fire staff cooldown by 10% on hit.

Clear Mind: When above 50% mana, you gain 10% Empower.

Clear Casting: You will deal 10% more damage if you don’t take damage in the last 3 seconds.

Spellslinger: Your abilities gain an extra 15% chance to critical strikes.

Flare: Heavy attacks will not cost you mana anymore.

Burn Out: It will deal 129 weapon damage on hitting the target and cost about 30 mana.

Incinerate: This will cause an explosion dealing 130% weapon damage and push back enemies 3m as well.

Heat it Up: With this burnout goes 15% further.

Hatchet Skills

Hatchet skills come with two masteries Berserker and Throwing and skills for both of them are listed below.

Berserk: Triggers a Berserk Mode that increases all attack damage by 20% while active. Berserk Mode will be active for 12 seconds.

Berserking Purge: Triggering Berserk removes all crowd control effects from the player.

Uninterruptible Berserk: In Berserk Mode, your attacks will be uninterruptible.

Defy Death: After receiving lethal damage, you gain immortality for 3 seconds and avoid death reduced to 50 HP.

Raging Torrent: It will perform four fast attacks each dealing 90% weapon damage.

Relentless Fury: You will gain Empower granting a 30% damage for 3 seconds after a heavy attack.

Rending Throw: In this throw, an axe dealing 110% weapon damage.