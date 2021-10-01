Ice Gauntlet is an Intelligence-based weapon in New World that consists of two skill trees, Ice Tempest, and Builder. When paired with secondary weapons like Rapier, it deals high amounts of damage while dodging the opponent’s attacks. In this guide, we’ll be looking at the New World Best Ice Gauntlet Builds.

New World Best Ice Gauntlet Builds

The Ice Gauntlet is a versatile weapon, mainly used for putting an end to melee opponents and trapping them in a high damaging combo. Pairing it up with a weapon like Rapier can surely increase its attack damage making it a lethal trap combo.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Let’s start off with the strengths of this build and see what it has in store for us.

Strengths

Provides a good amount of mobility.

Comes with a stacked Crowd control along with other useful abilities.

Considered a versatile weapon as it’s applicable for all sorts of content.

Weaknesses

Although the build is heavily focused on both PvP and DPS, still it has a few weaknesses. Below is a list of weaknesses possessed by the Ice Gauntlet Build.

Possesses an overall low DPS.

Since the build depends upon dodges and CC, your survival with this weapon depends upon your own skills.

Attribute Distribution

Strength: 5

Dexterity: 17

Intelligence: 100+

Focus: 5

Constitution: 50

For the attributes, you should right away put points into Constitution. The more you put points into Constitution, the more damage you can endure.

Keep in mind that for an early game, Intelligence is as important for Ice Gauntlet as Constitution. Since this is an Intelligence-based build, you might want to add a reasonable number of points into intelligence as well.

Secondary Weapon

Even though the best pairing for Ice Gauntlet is with Life staff, there’s still enough room for an alternative weapon pairing between Ice Gauntlet and Rapier.

Pairing Ice Gauntlet with Rapier will make this a duelist build that focuses both on dealing damage and avoiding the opponent’s attacks.

The reason why we chose Rapier for this combination is due to the stacked roster of skills it possesses such as Fleche, Evade, and Swiftness.

Ice Gauntlet/Rapier Mastery

Since we’re focusing on the duelist build here, we’ll be discussing the skill tree of both Ice Gauntlet and Rapier. Make sure to select the skills in the order given below.

Ice Gauntlet Skills

The Ice Gauntlet skill tree is divided into two parts: Ice Tempest, and Builder. Below is a list of skills you’ll be selecting from the Ice Gauntlet skill tree.

Note: you can use Ice Shower in place of Ice Pylon. The choice is yours to make but keep the placement in order.

Ice Pylon: This skill creates a 1-meter radius frost area that sanctions frost powers. Ice Pylon is used for shooting Ice projectiles that deal a total of 50% weapon damage to opponents within the 20-meter range for the next 15 seconds.

Ice Storm: Ice storm is a ranged attack that deals 16% weapon damage for the next 0.26 seconds. Additionally, it slows down the opponents inside a 5-meter radius frosted area.

Entombed: Using this skill, you entomb yourself in ice to increase Mana regen. The tomb is active for 10 seconds and opponents can easily get it destroyed before you can even reach the 10-second mark.

Quick Frost: A passive skill used for increasing speed in a frosted area for 10 seconds.

Cold Reach: A passive skill used for increasing damage of light and heavy attacks by 15% for targets further than 15-meters.

Heavy Freeze: A passive skill used for freezing an opponent with heavy attacks if executed in Ice Storm or frostbite for a second.

Ultimate Chill: Ice abilities chill targets increasing ice damage by 35% for 3 seconds. For this skill, however, you need to select a bunch of passive skills from the tree to unlock it.

Rapier Skills

The Rapier skill tree is divided into two parts: Blood and Grace. Below is a list of skills you’ll be choosing from the Rapier skill tree.

Evade: Evade is a top-tier Rapier skill. Using this skill, you can perform an easy sidestep in the direction you’re in at the moment. Additionally, it allows you to perform Light attacks faster.

Fleche: Enables you to lunge forward 10-meters and pierce through your opponent dealing 145% damage.

Riposte: Using this skill, you’re invulnerable for a particular period of time. Riposte enables you to take a defensive stance like position for a second and during this position if you’re hit by an opponent, they’ll get stunned for 1.5 seconds.

Red Curtain: A passive skill used for a 5% cooldown upon critical strikes.

Engarde: A passive skill used for dealing an additional 10% damage when your target is above 50% health.

Controlled Breathing: A passive skill used for gaining +3 stamina upon hit.

Swiftness: A passive skill used for providing an additional 3% haste for 4 seconds upon hit.