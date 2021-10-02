In this New World Best Rapier Builds guide, we will be discussing one of the strongest builds in New World. We will be helping you regarding different skill combinations that you need to make to get the most out of Rapiers in New World.

New World Best Rapier Builds

So, here are some of the best Rapier builds with the best possible combination of skills. We will guide you step by step for each build.

Strengths and Weaknesses

The following are some of the strengths and weaknesses that the players need to consider.

Strengths

Offers the highest damage with the help of various weapons.

Provides some exceptional mobility skills to help move quickly on the battlefield.

Allows us to make attacks from a distance.

Weaknesses

Crowd control is not good.

Cannot be used over a range.

Attribute Distribution

The distribution of attributes is also very important. The players will want to give away all the points for Dexterity, Rapier scales with Dexterity so most of your damage will come from that.

The players can increase their points for Constitution when they have 500 attribute points, they can try the following.

Dexterity: 300 points

Constitution: 200 points

Secondary Weapons

There are different options that you can use as your secondary options. Now, we will be guiding you about some of the useful options. You can combine it with a Bow or a Musket, as they will provide you with bonus Dexterity.

In this way, you can increase your range. Also, prefer lightweight armor, as it will provide you with the mobility necessary for Rapier. Moreover, this will provide you with 20% bonus damage.

Rapier Mastery Skills

Now, we will be focusing on the skills that you can use. The skill tree for Rapier comprises two sections; Blood and Grace.

Here are some useful skills to help you guys that you should unlock in the same order for this Rapier build.

Tondo: Tondo offers 5m increase in range. Also, causes bleed damage to the enemy along with 50% extra weapon damage. Additionally, it allows you to debuff the enemy.

Evade: This ability helps you to dodge the enemy more quickly. Evade also helps you to avoid the attacks of an enemy for a second. So, you can use it to keep yourself away right after attacking the enemy.

Fleche: Fleche is a strong ability that enables us to pierce through the enemies dealing 145% damage. Fleche allows you to run a distance of about 10m quickly.

Riposte: Allows you to stun the enemy for 1.5 seconds. Also, you will not be vulnerable to the attacks of the enemy for some time.

Red Curtain: This provides critical strikes that reduce the cooldowns by 5%.

Refreshing Strikes: This reduces cooldown by 1% on every hit.

Desperation: Desperation helps us to deal 10% extra damage when your stamina is below 40%.

Engarde: Deals 10% more damage when your target’s health is above 50%.

Controlled Breathing: Bonus of +3 to stamina on every hit.