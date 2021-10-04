In this guide, we will be discussing New World Best Bow Builds. The Bow is a very powerful weapon, able to deal quite some damage from afar. It also relies on taking as little damage as possible, because you won’t have a lot of protection and will be using light armor.

New World Best Bow Builds

For ranged, the bow is a formidable choice of weapon. And if you pick the bow and skills that we tell you to, you’ll have possibly one of the best builds to take into PvP and PvE.

The bows we are after are the 370 gear score ones. Not only do they have high damage but they provide other boosts and buffs that really help our build.

The Bow we are looking for is called the Cavern Lurker’s Defense.

Single Target Damage Bow Build

This build is designed to give you at least 2500+ damage against foes on a single hit from your bow. Taking a look at the gear, we use pretty standard gear for this:

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener Headwear of the priest

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener of the Brigand

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener Handcovers of the priest

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener Leggings of the Priest

Reinforced Syndicate Scrivener Footwear of the Priest

Strengths

Good damage output for single targets.

Easily keep enemies at a distance

Good escape abilities

Weaknesses

Not great at crowd control.

Tend to get tough if enemies surround you and your abilities are on cooldown

Can’t take a lot of damage, instead relies on avoiding damage

Bow Mastery Skills

There are two skill trees for bows, the Skirmisher and the Hunter. We will be taking out skills progressively out of both trees to help us perfect our damage build.

We get the following skills in order:

(Skirmisher) Evade Shot: Takes you away from danger after each shot

(Skirmisher) Evasive Knockback: Causes you to evade shot to stagger opponents

(Skirmisher) Evasive tactics: 25% bonus to damage after rolling. You will be rolling a lot, why not get a buff along the way

(Hunter) Penetrating Shot: Passes through opponents up to 100 meters and does 150% damage

(Hunter) Finishing Shot: You deal 20% more damage to foes, this stacks with evasive tactics

(Hunter) Rapid Shot: 3 consecutive shots and each shot staggers. We take this temporarily

(Hunter) Long Range: 20% more damage on opponents 10 or meters away. Stacks with other bonuses

(Hunter) Aim True: 30% more damage for heavy attack arrows. The total bonus damage stack is at 90% when done right

(Hunter) Opening Strike: Gives 20% bonus damage to enemies with full health, good for your opening attacks

(Hunter) Arrow Range: Increases distance before arrow is negatively affected by gravity

(Hunter) Surprise Attack: 20% more damage to foes you haven’t attacked in 10 seconds

(Hunter) Bulls Eye: Increases critical chance.

(Hunter) Concussion: 20% more damage on a headshot and have a 50% chance to recover your arrow

(Skirmisher) Poison Shot: A poisoned arrow that creates a poison cloud around the impact point

(Skirmisher) Archer’s Speed: Gain haste for 10 seconds when you switch to your bow

(Skirmisher) Infected Arrow: Increases poison damage

(Skirmisher) Battle Precaution: Increases debuff time

(Skirmisher) Mark: 10% more damage to enemies with your debuffs

Secondary Weapon Skills

The secondary weapon Rapier we need is, again, the 370 gear score one. These can be found out farming in Amarin. Not only do they have high damage but they provide other boosts and buffs that really help our build.

In the skill tree for this, just get everything from the Grace skill tree. And only take Flurry from the Blood skill tree. The Blood tree isn’t as important to us because it relies mostly on bleed, and that’s not what we are going for in this build.

While the grace skill tree has the Evade skill and a lot of good passives. This is because we won’t be trying to engage the enemy in close combat, we need to be far away and use our bow.

Fleche and its passives help in casing down opponents and quick movements. The grace skill tree is all about maneuverability and that’s the key aspect of our build here.

And finally, Riposte and its passives, activate a defensive stance where an attacker will get stunned for 1 second, giving you time to escape or finish them off. Progress down the tree to finally gain Momentum, the last skill in the tree.

Attributes

We recommend putting as many points as you can in Dexterity, it will be the main attribute for us in this build. As this defines our damage output, but putting some points in the constitution will help your survivability too.

Crowd Control Bow Build

Basically, most of the same stuff as the above, but let’s take a look at how the skills stack differently. The focus for this build would be on dealing with small groups, instead of dealing an insane amount of damage to a single target.

This build also focuses more on survivability while using your bow as the main weapon and keeping a spear for anyone who gets too close and then escaping to a safe distance.

Strengths

Good crowd control.

Easy escapes

Adds more survivability to Bow builds.

Weaknesses

Not that high DPS

Lacks the ability to effectively take down one target

Bow Mastery Skills

For this build we take the following skills in order:

(Skirmisher) Evade Shot: Takes you away from danger after each shot

(Skirmisher) Evasive Knockback: Causes you to evade shot to stagger opponents

(Skirmisher) Evasive tactics: 25% damage after rolling. You will be rolling a lot, why not get a buff along the way

(Skirmisher) Poison Shot: A poisoned arrow that creates a poison cloud around the impact point

(Skirmisher) Infected Arrow: Increases poison damage

(Skirmisher) Go the Distance: 15% haste for 5 seconds after evade shot

(Skirmisher) Battle Precaution: Increases debuff time

(Hunter) Penetrating Shot: Arrow passes through opponents within a 100-meter range and does 150% damage

(Hunter) Blood-Soaked Arrow: Increases penetrating shot damage

(Hunter) Deep Strike: 20 % more damage on opponents 20 or meters away. Stacks with other bonuses

(Hunter) Long Range: 20% more damage on opponents 10 or meters away. Stacks with other bonuses

(Hunter) Aim True: 30% more damage for heavy attack arrows. The total bonus damage stack is at 90% when done right

(Hunter) Opening Strike: Gives 20% bonus damage to enemies with full health, good for your opening attacks

(Hunter) Arrow Range: Increases distance before the arrow is negatively affected by gravity

(Hunter) Surprise Attack: 20% more damage to foes you haven’t attacked in 10 seconds

(Hunter) Bulls Eye: Increases critical chance

(Hunter) Finishing Shot: you deal 20% more damage to foes, this stacks with evasive tactics.

(Hunter) Unbreakable Focus: 20% less damage while aiming.

(Hunter) Hawkeye: Restores 10% damage done to health for headshots.

(Hunter) Concussion: 20% more damage on a headshot and have 50% chance to recover your arrow

Secondary Weapon Skills

We need crowd control, and the best weapon we can think of for that is the Spear.

In the Zoner skill tree, we start off with Javelin, and then progress down its passives, to the skill Refreshing Precision. We don’t need the other passives because we’ll be using the spear for close-range mostly.

It basically allows for more damage and stagger. Then we take Sweep, which helps us sweep enemies surrounding us, knocking them down in the process, and progress down to its passives.

From the Impaler tree, we start off by taking passives in the upper half before advancing to Vault Kick, which is a close-range kick, that stuns your opponent. We get both its passives then work on cooldowns by getting the Aggressive Maneuvers.

Attributes

While in the previous build we primarily focused on dexterity because we wanted to be able to deal as much damage as we could.

This build will however focus on Dexterity as a primary attribute and then constitution as a secondary attribute. So, let’s say a split of 75-25% of most of your available attribute points should be put into these attributes.