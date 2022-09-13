There are plenty of options in NBA 2K23 that will help you customize your builds and create them according to your own choice. However, creating your own build can be a headache. Lucky for you, this guide will help you create amazing Small Forward Builds for use in NBA 2K23.
NBA 2K23 Best Small Forward Builds
Balanced small forward build (old/next gen)
This small forward build is basically all-out attack. The weight and height for starters clearly indicate that this build is for those who like to attack relentlessly.
Apart from attack, overall, this build is pretty much balanced as the defense attributes aren’t bad either. So, this build will clearly help you in both aspects of the game.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’9”
- Weight: 185 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’7”
- Body Shape: Built
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 80
- Driving Layup: 80
- Driving Dunk: 86
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 76
- Three-Point Shot: 83
- Free Throw: 74
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 75
- Ball Handle: 87
- Speed With Ball: 75
Defense/Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 86
- Steal: 52
Physicals
- Speed: 83
- Acceleration: 81
- Vertical: 80
- Stamina: 90
Finishing Badges
- Aerial Wizard: Gold
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Limitless Takeoff: Gold
- Acrobat: Bronze
Shooting Badges
- Amped: Gold
- Middy Magician: Gold
- Agent 3: Silver
- Catch and Shoot: Gold
- Claymore: Gold
Playmaking Badges
- Quick First Step: Gold
- Mismatch Maker: Silver
- Clamp Breaker: Gold
- Vice Grip: Gold
- Break Starter: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Clamps: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
- Challenger: Gold
- Menace: Gold
- Pick Dodger: Gold
Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves
Secondary Takeover: Spot-up precision
Short king small forward build
This build is by far the most balanced build as it covers defense and attack as well. The height in this build is less but it is backed up by the weight. This way you won’t lose your player’s agility as it will result in more speed and good tackles as well.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’8”
- Weight: 236 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’6”
- Body Shape: Defined
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 85
- Driving Layup: 80
- Driving Dunk: 93
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 79
- Three-Point Shot: 84
- Free Throw: 78
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 82
- Ball Handle: 89
- Speed With Ball: 77
Defense/Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 70
- Steal: 58
Physicals
- Speed: 82
- Acceleration: 74
- Vertical: 82
- Stamina: 95
Finishing Badges
- Fearless Finisher: Gold
- Masher: Gold
- Posterizer: Gold
- Bully: Gold
- Fast Switch: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Green Machine: Gold
- Agent 3: Silver
- Clutch Shoot: Silver
- Limitless Range: Bronze
- Catch and Shoot: Gold
- Dead Eye: Gold
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker: Hall of fame
- Quick First Step: Hall of Fame
- Handles for Days: Gold
- Unpluckable: Gold
- Clamp Breaker: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Interceptor: Gold
- Chase Down: Gold
Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves
Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range
Shot creator small forward build (old/next gen)
This small forward build is for those players who like to shoot. Height is pretty decent but the main highlight of this build is the shooting attributes.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’9”
- Weight: 185 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’4”
- Body Shape: Solid
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 76
- Driving Layup: 80
- Driving Dunk: 87
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 76
- Three-Point Shot: 85
- Free Throw: 84
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 75
- Ball Handle: 87
- Speed With Ball: 75
Defense/Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 79
- Steal: 85
Physicals
- Speed: 82
- Acceleration: 81
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 91
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Aerial Wizard: Bronze
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Limitless Takeoff: Gold
- Masher: Silver
- Posterizer: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Corner Specialist: Bronze
- Guard Up: Gold
- Blinders: Silver
- Dead Eye: Bronze
- Limitless Range: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Dimer: Silver
- Hyperdrive: Gold
- Special Delivery: Bronze
- Ball Out: Bronze
- Quick First Step: Gold
- Unpluckable: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Ankle Braces: Bronze
- Boxout Beast: Silver
- Menace: Gold
- Off-ball Post: Bronze
- Challenger: Silver
- Chase down artist: Bronze
- Clamps: Bronze
- Interceptor: Silver
- Anchor: Bronze
- Rebound Chaser: Silver
Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision
Secondary Takeover: See the Future