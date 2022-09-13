There are plenty of options in NBA 2K23 that will help you customize your builds and create them according to your own choice. However, creating your own build can be a headache. Lucky for you, this guide will help you create amazing Small Forward Builds for use in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 Best Small Forward Builds

Balanced small forward build (old/next gen)

This small forward build is basically all-out attack. The weight and height for starters clearly indicate that this build is for those who like to attack relentlessly.

Apart from attack, overall, this build is pretty much balanced as the defense attributes aren’t bad either. So, this build will clearly help you in both aspects of the game.

Body Settings

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 185 lbs

Wingspan: 7’7”

Body Shape: Built

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 86

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 76

Three-Point Shot: 83

Free Throw: 74

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

Ball Handle: 87

Speed With Ball: 75

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 86

Steal: 52

Physicals

Speed: 83

Acceleration: 81

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 90

Finishing Badges

Aerial Wizard: Gold

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Limitless Takeoff: Gold

Acrobat: Bronze

Shooting Badges

Amped: Gold

Middy Magician: Gold

Agent 3: Silver

Catch and Shoot: Gold

Claymore: Gold

Playmaking Badges

Quick First Step: Gold

Mismatch Maker: Silver

Clamp Breaker: Gold

Vice Grip: Gold

Break Starter: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Clamps: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Gold

Challenger: Gold

Menace: Gold

Pick Dodger: Gold

Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves

Secondary Takeover: Spot-up precision



Short king small forward build

This build is by far the most balanced build as it covers defense and attack as well. The height in this build is less but it is backed up by the weight. This way you won’t lose your player’s agility as it will result in more speed and good tackles as well.

Body Settings

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 236 lbs

Wingspan: 7’6”

Body Shape: Defined

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 85

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 93

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 79

Three-Point Shot: 84

Free Throw: 78

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 82

Ball Handle: 89

Speed With Ball: 77

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 70

Steal: 58

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 74

Vertical: 82

Stamina: 95

Finishing Badges

Fearless Finisher: Gold

Masher: Gold

Posterizer: Gold

Bully: Gold

Fast Switch: Silver

Shooting Badges

Green Machine: Gold

Agent 3: Silver

Clutch Shoot: Silver

Limitless Range: Bronze

Catch and Shoot: Gold

Dead Eye: Gold

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Hall of fame

Quick First Step: Hall of Fame

Handles for Days: Gold

Unpluckable: Gold

Clamp Breaker: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Interceptor: Gold

Chase Down: Gold

Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves

Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range



Shot creator small forward build (old/next gen)

This small forward build is for those players who like to shoot. Height is pretty decent but the main highlight of this build is the shooting attributes.

Body Settings

Height: 6’9”

Weight: 185 lbs

Wingspan: 7’4”

Body Shape: Solid

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 76

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 87

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 76

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 84

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 75

Ball Handle: 87

Speed With Ball: 75

Defense/Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 79

Steal: 85

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 81

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 91

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Aerial Wizard: Bronze

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Limitless Takeoff: Gold

Masher: Silver

Posterizer: Silver

Shooting Badges

Corner Specialist: Bronze

Guard Up: Gold

Blinders: Silver

Dead Eye: Bronze

Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Dimer: Silver

Hyperdrive: Gold

Special Delivery: Bronze

Ball Out: Bronze

Quick First Step: Gold

Unpluckable: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Bronze

Boxout Beast: Silver

Menace: Gold

Off-ball Post: Bronze

Challenger: Silver

Chase down artist: Bronze

Clamps: Bronze

Interceptor: Silver

Anchor: Bronze

Rebound Chaser: Silver

Primary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision

Secondary Takeover: See the Future