A Shot Creator in NBA 2K23 is one of the most vital members of your team that determine how dominant you are on the court and if you can take the trophy home. With a proper playmaking shot creator build, these offense players have exceptional perimeter and interior isolation rates. Moreover, shooting the shots within the offense becomes their significant skill set.
This NBA 2K23 guide focuses on the Best Playmaking Shot Creator Builds that make your basketball team the dream! So without further ado, let’s begin.
NBA 2K23 Best Playmaking Shot Creator Builds
Jump To:
Meta playmaking shot creator build (old/next gen)
As the name suggests, this build is about customizing a Meta Shot Creator with excellent precision that can dribble and execute face shots very well. This build lets your character secure the ball well against the opponents and keep it within the team for a decent period.
This build can reach an overall 99 rating and can be further upgraded with various Badge Points. Some of them include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding Badges.
With the build below, you’ll feel like a fierce beast on the court with no one stopping you from stacking up scores for your team.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’4
- Weight: 230lbs
- Wingspan: 7’1″
- Body Shape: Compact
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 56
- Driving Layup: 77
- Driving Dunk: 90
- Standing Dunk: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 85
- Three-Point Shot: 87
- Free Throw: 72
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 86
- Ball Handle: 87
- Speed with Ball: 90
Defense / Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 62
- Steal: 27
Physicals
- Speed: 85
- Acceleration: 85
- Strength: 27
- Vertical: 70
- Stamina: 99
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Silver
- Slithery: Silver
- Fearless Finisher: Silver
- Limitless Takeoff: Silver
- Posterizer: Bronze (Core Badge)
Shooting Badges
- Amped: Bronze
- Guard Up: Gold
- Volume Shooter: Silver
- Agent 3: Silver
- Green Machine: Bronze
Playmaking Badges
- Clamp Breaker: Silver
- Handles for Days: Bronze
- Killer Combos: Bronze
- Dimer: Silver
Defense / Rebounding Badges
- Interceptor: Bronze
- Menace: Silver
- Work Horse: Silver
- Boxout Beast: Silver
- Challenger: Bronze
- Chase Down Artist:Gold
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Finishing Moves
Ultimate demigod shot creator build (old/next gen)
This Demigod Shot Creator Build focuses on having a solid shooter who acts like a center during matches. The customizations below are focused on guarding the ball for as long as possible and, with the proper shooter abilities, scoring well during the games.
Since it is a shooter build, we’ve mainly focused on skills and badges that promote ball shooting and dribble skills.
Like the previous build, this build can reach an overall 99 rating and be further upgraded with various Badge Points. Some of them include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding Badges.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’1″
- Weight: 160lbs
- Wingspan: 6’2″
- Body Shape: Slight
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 53
- Driving Layup: 75
- Driving Dunk: 80
- Standing Dunk: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 82
- Three-Point Shot: 97
- Free Throw: 73
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 86
- Ball Handle: 94
- Speed with Ball: 90
Defense / Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 50
- Steal: –
Physicals
- Speed: 80
- Acceleration: 90
- Strength: 30
- Vertical: 60
- Stamina: 95
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Giant Slayer: Gold
- Pro touch: Gold
- Fearless Finisher: Gold
- Posterizer: Silver (Core Badge)
Shooting Badges
- Amped: Bronze
- Guard Up: Gold
- Dead Eye: Silver
- Volume Shooter: Silver
- Green Machine: Silver
- Blinders: Gold (Core Badge)
Playmaking Badges
- Quick First Step: Silver
- Dimer: Silver
- Bail Out: Gold
- Upluckable: Gold
- Handles for Day: Gold (Core Badge)
Defense / Rebounding Badges
- Boxout Beast: Silver
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision