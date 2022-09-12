A Shot Creator in NBA 2K23 is one of the most vital members of your team that determine how dominant you are on the court and if you can take the trophy home. With a proper playmaking shot creator build, these offense players have exceptional perimeter and interior isolation rates. Moreover, shooting the shots within the offense becomes their significant skill set.

This NBA 2K23 guide focuses on the Best Playmaking Shot Creator Builds that make your basketball team the dream! So without further ado, let’s begin.

NBA 2K23 Best Playmaking Shot Creator Builds

Jump To:

Meta playmaking shot creator build (old/next gen)

As the name suggests, this build is about customizing a Meta Shot Creator with excellent precision that can dribble and execute face shots very well. This build lets your character secure the ball well against the opponents and keep it within the team for a decent period.

This build can reach an overall 99 rating and can be further upgraded with various Badge Points. Some of them include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding Badges.

With the build below, you’ll feel like a fierce beast on the court with no one stopping you from stacking up scores for your team.

Body Settings

Height: 6’4

Weight: 230lbs

Wingspan: 7’1″

Body Shape: Compact

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 56

Driving Layup: 77

Driving Dunk: 90

Standing Dunk: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 85

Three-Point Shot: 87

Free Throw: 72

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 86

Ball Handle: 87

Speed with Ball: 90

Defense / Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 62

Steal: 27

Physicals

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 85

Strength: 27

Vertical: 70

Stamina: 99

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Silver

Slithery: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Posterizer: Bronze (Core Badge)

Shooting Badges

Amped: Bronze

Guard Up: Gold

Volume Shooter: Silver

Agent 3: Silver

Green Machine: Bronze

Playmaking Badges

Clamp Breaker: Silver

Handles for Days: Bronze

Killer Combos: Bronze

Dimer: Silver

Defense / Rebounding Badges

Interceptor: Bronze

Menace: Silver

Work Horse: Silver

Boxout Beast: Silver

Challenger: Bronze

Chase Down Artist:Gold

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Finishing Moves



Ultimate demigod shot creator build (old/next gen)

This Demigod Shot Creator Build focuses on having a solid shooter who acts like a center during matches. The customizations below are focused on guarding the ball for as long as possible and, with the proper shooter abilities, scoring well during the games.

Since it is a shooter build, we’ve mainly focused on skills and badges that promote ball shooting and dribble skills.

Like the previous build, this build can reach an overall 99 rating and be further upgraded with various Badge Points. Some of them include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding Badges.

Body Settings

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 160lbs

Wingspan: 6’2″

Body Shape: Slight

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 53

Driving Layup: 75

Driving Dunk: 80

Standing Dunk: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 82

Three-Point Shot: 97

Free Throw: 73

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 86

Ball Handle: 94

Speed with Ball: 90

Defense / Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 50

Steal: –

Physicals

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 90

Strength: 30

Vertical: 60

Stamina: 95

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Giant Slayer: Gold

Pro touch: Gold

Fearless Finisher: Gold

Posterizer: Silver (Core Badge)

Shooting Badges

Amped: Bronze

Guard Up: Gold

Dead Eye: Silver

Volume Shooter: Silver

Green Machine: Silver

Blinders: Gold (Core Badge)

Playmaking Badges

Quick First Step: Silver

Dimer: Silver

Bail Out: Gold

Upluckable: Gold

Handles for Day: Gold (Core Badge)

Defense / Rebounding Badges

Boxout Beast: Silver

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision