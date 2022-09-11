Height matters a lot, especially in a game like Basketball, and being on the defense only increases the advantage of increased height. This guide will cover all of the best Big Man Builds for NBA 2K23 for tall players in your squad.

The tallest players are usually placed at the center position where blocking and handling rebounds are happening often, and you will be taking on the opponents closer to the basket which is a very sensitive spot because mistakes there can be costly.

NBA 2K23 Best Big Man Builds

Big Man Builds are a crucial part of the defensive line-up and make the defense stronger.

Although builds vary based on playstyles but taking another build as a reference and then adjusting it to your liking is more suitable than making a build from the ground up that is why we have put together some of the best big man builds for NBA 2K23.



Inside Out Glass Cleaner Build (Old/Next Gen)

Being a 7-foot player comes with its set of advantages and disadvantages. The obvious disadvantage is getting asked constantly “How’s the weather up there?” but once you do a slam dunk over their head, they won’t be talking again.

This Inside Out Glass Cleaner Build is true to its name because the height you are going for is above the average of the normal basketball player. The rest of the details are given below.

Body Settings

Height: 7’0’’

Weight: 238 lbs

Wingspan: 7’6’’

Body Shape: Solid

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

Driving Layup: 65

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 80

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 71

Three-Point Shot: 84

Free Throw: 66

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 60

Ball Handle: 38

Speed With Ball: –

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 78

Perimeter Defense: 43

Steal: 61

Block: 93

Offensive Rebound: 77

Defensive Rebound: 93

Physicals

Speed: 73

Acceleration: 65

Strength: 89

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 91

Finishing Badges

Fearless Finisher: Bronze

Backdown Punisher: Gold

Posterizer: Silver

Bully: Gold

Rise Up: Gold

Shooting Badges

Clutch Shooter: Silver

Comeback Kid: Bronze

Claymore: Gold

Guard Up: Gold

Catch and Shoot: Gold

Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Floor General: Bronze

Break Starter: Bronze

Vice Grip: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Glove: Bronze

Interceptor: Bronze

Boxout Beast: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Gold

Anchor: Gold

Brick Wall: Gold

Rebound Chaser: Gold

Primary Takeover: Stuff Blocks

Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range



Defensive Anchor Build (Old/Next Gen)

One of the next big man builds is going to be the Defensive Anchor Build with an above-average height and with all of the changes coming to the passes and guard positions the defensive position such as the center position is going to need an upgrade.

That is why we have put together this Center Big Man build to help make the defensive line stronger.

Body Settings

Height: 6’10’’

Weight: 245 lbs

Wingspan: 7’4’’

Body Shape: Built

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 80

Driving Layup: 61

Driving Dunk: 80

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 50

Three-Point Shot: 26

Free Throw: 66

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 35

Speed With Ball: –

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 99

Perimeter Defense: 79

Steal: 79

Block: 97

Offensive Rebound: 98

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 75

Acceleration: 69

Strength: 85

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 90

Finishing Badges

Bully: Silver

Shooting Badges

Middy Magician: Bronze

Playmaking Badges

Bail Out: Silver

Break Starter: Silver

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Glove: Bronze

Interceptor: Silver

Menace: Gold

Post Lockdown: Bronze

Boxout Beast: Silver

Challenger: Bronze

Chase Down Artist: Silver

Brick Wall: Hall of Fame

Pogo Stick: Gold

Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame

Primary Takeover: Paint Intimidation

Secondary Takeover: Boxout Wall



Glass-Cleaning Lockdown Build

The defensive line needs to be stronger if they want their offense to perform at full strength because a strong defense gives confidence to the offense to go all out without worrying about anything else.

Help strengthen your defenses we have put together this Big Man build defensive build to make the opponents scratch their heads if they want to score a point.

Body Settings

Height: 6’9’’

Weight: 218 lbs

Wingspan: 7’7’’

Body Shape: Built

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 45

Driving Layup: 61

Driving Dunk: 81

Standing Dunk: 80

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 70

Three-Point Shot: 75

Free Throw: 51

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 50

Speed With Ball: 46

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 84

Perimeter Defense: 88

Steal: 81

Block: 97

Offensive Rebound: 84

Defensive Rebound: 99

Physicals

Speed: 81

Acceleration: 76

Strength: 60

Vertical: 92

Stamina: 89

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Backdown Punisher: Bronze

Dropstepper: Bronze

Pro Touch: Silver

Slithery: Bronze

Aerial Wizard: Gold

Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Shooting Badges

Limitless Range: Bronze

Claymore: Silver

Middy Magician: Bronze

Agent 3: Bronze

Corner Specialist: Silver

Green Machine: Silver

Guard Up: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Break Starter: Silver

Dimer: Bronze

Bail Out: Bronze

Vice Grip: Bronze

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Boxout Beast: Gold

Glove: Bronze

Work Horse: Bronze

Challenger: Silver

Chase Down Artist: Bronze

Clamps: Silver

Interceptor: Silver

Anchor: Gold

Brick Wall: Bronze

Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame

Primary Takeover: See The Future

Secondary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision