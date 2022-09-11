Height matters a lot, especially in a game like Basketball, and being on the defense only increases the advantage of increased height. This guide will cover all of the best Big Man Builds for NBA 2K23 for tall players in your squad.
The tallest players are usually placed at the center position where blocking and handling rebounds are happening often, and you will be taking on the opponents closer to the basket which is a very sensitive spot because mistakes there can be costly.
NBA 2K23 Best Big Man Builds
Big Man Builds are a crucial part of the defensive line-up and make the defense stronger.
Although builds vary based on playstyles but taking another build as a reference and then adjusting it to your liking is more suitable than making a build from the ground up that is why we have put together some of the best big man builds for NBA 2K23.
Inside Out Glass Cleaner Build (Old/Next Gen)
Being a 7-foot player comes with its set of advantages and disadvantages. The obvious disadvantage is getting asked constantly “How’s the weather up there?” but once you do a slam dunk over their head, they won’t be talking again.
This Inside Out Glass Cleaner Build is true to its name because the height you are going for is above the average of the normal basketball player. The rest of the details are given below.
Body Settings
- Height: 7’0’’
- Weight: 238 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’6’’
- Body Shape: Solid
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 80
- Driving Layup: 65
- Driving Dunk: 85
- Standing Dunk: 90
- Post Control: 80
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 71
- Three-Point Shot: 84
- Free Throw: 66
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 60
- Ball Handle: 38
- Speed With Ball: –
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 78
- Perimeter Defense: 43
- Steal: 61
- Block: 93
- Offensive Rebound: 77
- Defensive Rebound: 93
Physicals
- Speed: 73
- Acceleration: 65
- Strength: 89
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 91
Finishing Badges
- Fearless Finisher: Bronze
- Backdown Punisher: Gold
- Posterizer: Silver
- Bully: Gold
- Rise Up: Gold
Shooting Badges
- Clutch Shooter: Silver
- Comeback Kid: Bronze
- Claymore: Gold
- Guard Up: Gold
- Catch and Shoot: Gold
- Limitless Range: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Floor General: Bronze
- Break Starter: Bronze
- Vice Grip: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Glove: Bronze
- Interceptor: Bronze
- Boxout Beast: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
- Anchor: Gold
- Brick Wall: Gold
- Rebound Chaser: Gold
Primary Takeover: Stuff Blocks
Secondary Takeover: Limitless Range
Defensive Anchor Build (Old/Next Gen)
One of the next big man builds is going to be the Defensive Anchor Build with an above-average height and with all of the changes coming to the passes and guard positions the defensive position such as the center position is going to need an upgrade.
That is why we have put together this Center Big Man build to help make the defensive line stronger.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’10’’
- Weight: 245 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’4’’
- Body Shape: Built
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 80
- Driving Layup: 61
- Driving Dunk: 80
- Standing Dunk: 90
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 50
- Three-Point Shot: 26
- Free Throw: 66
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 35
- Speed With Ball: –
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 99
- Perimeter Defense: 79
- Steal: 79
- Block: 97
- Offensive Rebound: 98
- Defensive Rebound: 99
Physicals
- Speed: 75
- Acceleration: 69
- Strength: 85
- Vertical: 80
- Stamina: 90
Finishing Badges
- Bully: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Middy Magician: Bronze
Playmaking Badges
- Bail Out: Silver
- Break Starter: Silver
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Glove: Bronze
- Interceptor: Silver
- Menace: Gold
- Post Lockdown: Bronze
- Boxout Beast: Silver
- Challenger: Bronze
- Chase Down Artist: Silver
- Brick Wall: Hall of Fame
- Pogo Stick: Gold
- Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame
Primary Takeover: Paint Intimidation
Secondary Takeover: Boxout Wall
Glass-Cleaning Lockdown Build
The defensive line needs to be stronger if they want their offense to perform at full strength because a strong defense gives confidence to the offense to go all out without worrying about anything else.
Help strengthen your defenses we have put together this Big Man build defensive build to make the opponents scratch their heads if they want to score a point.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’9’’
- Weight: 218 lbs
- Wingspan: 7’7’’
- Body Shape: Built
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 45
- Driving Layup: 61
- Driving Dunk: 81
- Standing Dunk: 80
- Post Control: –
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 70
- Three-Point Shot: 75
- Free Throw: 51
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 50
- Speed With Ball: 46
Defense/Rebounding
- Interior Defense: 84
- Perimeter Defense: 88
- Steal: 81
- Block: 97
- Offensive Rebound: 84
- Defensive Rebound: 99
Physicals
- Speed: 81
- Acceleration: 76
- Strength: 60
- Vertical: 92
- Stamina: 89
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Backdown Punisher: Bronze
- Dropstepper: Bronze
- Pro Touch: Silver
- Slithery: Bronze
- Aerial Wizard: Gold
- Limitless Takeoff: Silver
Shooting Badges
- Limitless Range: Bronze
- Claymore: Silver
- Middy Magician: Bronze
- Agent 3: Bronze
- Corner Specialist: Silver
- Green Machine: Silver
- Guard Up: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Break Starter: Silver
- Dimer: Bronze
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Vice Grip: Bronze
Defense/Rebounding Badges
- Boxout Beast: Gold
- Glove: Bronze
- Work Horse: Bronze
- Challenger: Silver
- Chase Down Artist: Bronze
- Clamps: Silver
- Interceptor: Silver
- Anchor: Gold
- Brick Wall: Bronze
- Rebound Chaser: Hall of Fame
Primary Takeover: See The Future
Secondary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision