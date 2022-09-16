NBA 2K23 Best Jump Shots: How To Create Custom Jump Shots & Green Everything

If you are trying to build yourself as someone with the ability to land every single jump shot in NBA 2K23, you are not alone. Every NBA fan wants to be able to shoot from the sidelines or land half-court shots.

Doing so in NBA 2K23 requires skill and familiarising yourself with the in-game shooting mechanics. There are a few factors that decide your jump shot accuracy.

You have to choose a base for starters, followed by two releases. You must also decide how to blend them together with the right animation. Your height, timing, and such, all combine to ensure that you have the largest green window possible to make a jump shot every single time.

The following guide will get you started by pointing out the best jump shots to have for your MyPlayer in NBA 2K23.

Best jump shots for Point Guard (PG)

Base – Kyle Kuzma

Height –6’5″ to 6’7”

Upper Release 1 – Rudy Gay

Upper Release 2 – Rudy Gay

Release Speed – 100%

Animation Blending – 50% for Rudy Gay and 50% for Rude Gay

Best jump shots for Shooting Guard (SG)

Base – Derek Fisher

Height –6’3″ to 6’5”

Upper Release 1 – Dalano Banton

Upper Release 2 – Dalano Banton

Release Speed – 50%

Animation Blending – 50% for Dalano Banton and 50% for Dalano Banton

Best jump shots for Center

Base – Eric Paschall

Height –6’10″ to 7’0”

Upper Release 1 – Maxi Kleber

Upper Release 2 – Marvin Bagley III

Release Speed – 100%

Animation Blending – 80% for Maxi Kleber while 20% for Marvin Bagley III

Best jump shots for Small Forward (SF)

Base – Oshae Brisset

Height – Atleast 6’5 and Under 6’10

Upper Release 1 – Oscar Robertson

Upper Release 2 – Micheal Jordan

Release Speed – 100%

Animation Blending – 89% for Oscar Robertson while 11% for Micheal Jordan

Best jump shots for Power Forward (PF)

Base – Rudy Gay

Height –6’5″ to 6’7”

Upper Release 1 – Larry Bird

Upper Release 2 – Rudy Gay

Release Speed – 100%

Animation Blending – 60% for Larry Bird while 40% for Rudy Gay

Best custom jump shots to use in NBA 2K23

Jump Shot #1

Base – Kobe

Height –6’5″ to 6’10”

Upper Release 1 – Lamelo

Upper Release 2 – Bird

Release Speed – 75%

Animation Blending – 60% for Lamelo while 40% for Bird

Jump Shot #2

Base – Cole Anthony

Height – 6’4″ and below

Upper Release 1 – Damian Lillard

Upper Release 2 – Luka Doncic

Release Speed – 100%

Animation Blending – 66% for Damian Lillard while 34% for Luka Doncic

Jump Shot #3

Base – Dwyane Wade

Height – 6’4″ and below

Upper Release 1 – Damian Lillard

Upper Release 2 – Luka Doncic

Release Speed – 100%

Animation Blending – 66% for Damian Lillard while 34% for Luka Doncic

Jump Shot #4

Base – Kyle Kuzma

Height –6’5″ to 6’10”

Upper Release 1 – Rudy Gay

Upper Release 2 – Kobe Bryant

Release Speed – 100%

Animation Blending – 20% for Rudy Gay while 80% for Kobe Bryant

Jump Shot #5

Base – Penny Hardaway

Height – 6’10” and below

Upper Release 1 – James Harden

Upper Release 2 – James Harden

Release Speed – 100%

Animation Blending – 100%

How to do jump shots

Jump shots vary between players on your roster. It is not just their skill ratings and talents but also their physical attributes such as height. In NBA 2K23, each height gets a different jump shot, which makes the whole process of finding the best jump shot for a player even more complicated.

Thankfully, like the previous installments, NBA 2K23 allows you to either practice your jump shots or change your jump shot animations if you are not happy. You can also create a new, custom jump shot animation that better suits your playstyle.

To do a jump shot on the court, hold down the shoot button on your controller—Square on PlayStation and X on Xbox. Your player will jump and follow through their animation sequence. During this time, you will see a shot meter on the side. You need to release your shoot button at the right time to successfully score a point.

How to practice your jump shots

Handling the ball takes skill and good muscle memory. You need to know how and when to shoot the ball. Your release timing needs to be precise or else, your jump shots are never going to sink into the basket.

Hence, a good way to raise your skill level is to practice your jump shots. You can do this by heading to your MyCourt at the Gatorade Training Facility in the City. Its location has been marked on the map below.

Note that you will have to rent a court to practice your jump shots. There are several advantages to that outside of you actually being able to land good and accurate jump shots.

Doing weekly workouts here earns you physical bonuses as well as physical boosts that last for a week. The more you practice and work out, the more bonuses you receive.

How to create custom jump shots in NBA 2K23

The Jump Shot Creator is a little tool in the game that you can use to blend together different shot animations and release speed to create a custom jump shot.

You will need to try out your custom jump shots on the court to know if they actually work. You might not like the feel or performance when trying to shoot in a high-stake situation. If that is the case, simply head back to the Jump Shot Creator to edit your shot animations and speed.

You can find the Jump Shot Creator under the Animations tab inside your MyPlayer menu.