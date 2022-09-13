If you’ve ever played any game from the NBA 2K series, you would know that making effective builds help your team members perform better and have a greater chance of winning various matches. This guide will tell you the best Power Forward builds, for both next gen and old consoles, in NBA 2K23, and we’ll show you how you can create the perfect NBA 2K23 Team.

A Power Forward is one of your team’s most important roles, which essentially plays as a Center. Their playstyle consists of Offensive strategies and having their back toward the basket.

However, they make sure to position themselves defensively while being under the basket in a zone defense. If their builds are made carefully, they make excellent rebounders and can keep the ball within the team once securing it.

NBA 2K23 best power forward builds

If you’ve ever played any game that allows you to make builds for your characters, you may also be aware of the fact of how important it is to customize these settings carefully so they play out well for you while being present on the field.

Similarly, while playing NBA 2K23, users can customize settings for their various team members. Something players need to keep in mind before they get too excited and jump on the customizations is that this year there’s no +4 in NBA 2K23.

This means you get exactly what you see when you go to 99 overall as making builds in the MyCAREER builder.

What kind of Power Forward you want in your team completely depends upon your own playstyle. To help you figure that out, we’ve listed 2 of the best next-gen NBA 2K23 Power Forward builds below, each of which serves to fit a different kind of playstyle.



3-in-1 scorer build (old/next gen)

As the name suggests, this build focuses on your PF performing all three essential functions for you. It emphasizes on Shooting, Controlling, and Defending.

With these settings applied to your character, you will get good ball-throwing abilities and be able to move the ball around the court with control and defend it against the opponents.

This build is capable of reaching an overall 99 rating and can be further upgraded with various Badge Points. Some of them include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding Badges.

Body Settings

Height: 6’10”

Weight: 210lbs

Wingspan: 7’1″

Body Shape: Compact

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 84

Driving Layup: 83

Driving Dunk: 85

Standing Dunk: 73

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 87

Three-Point Shot: 89

Free Throw: 67

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 76

Ball Handle: 80

Speed with Ball: 71

Defense / Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 75

Steal: 74

Physicals

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 77

Strength: 34

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 92

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Silver

Slithery: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Gold

Limitless Takeoff: Silver

Fast Twitch: Silver

Posterizer: Silver (Core Badge)

Shooting Badges

Amped: Bronze

Middy Magician: Gold

Volume Shooter: Silver

Agent 3: Silver

Corner Specialist: Hall of Fame

Green Machine: Gold

Blinders: Gold (Core Badge)

Limitless Range: Silver

Playmaking Badges

Clamp Breaker: Silver

Floor General: Bronze

Handles for Days: Bronze

Hyperdrive: Silver

Killer Combos: Bronze

Quick First Step: Silver

Dimer: Silver

Unpluckable: Silver (Core Badge)

Defense / Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Silver

Glove: Bronze

Interceptor: Bronze

Menace: Silver

Off-Ball Pest: Bronze

Work Horse: Silver

Boxout Beast: Silver

Challenger: Bronze

Chase Down Artist: Gold

Rebound Chaser: Bronze (Core Badge)

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision



Paint dominator PF build (old/next gen)

Our second PF build in NBA 2K23 is for the player who likes to control the paint on both ends of the court. These customizations enable the players to become brutal defenders and rebounders that are hard to tackle.

Additionally, you also perform as an offensive player while being under the basket. With the settings below, you’ll be doing everything to bring out the true form of what a Power Forward should be like.

This build can also reach an overall 99 rating and can be further upgraded with various Badge Points. Some of them include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding Badges.

Body Settings

Height: 6’11”

Weight: 216lbs

Wingspan: 7’9″

Body Shape: Built

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 74

Driving Layup: 85

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: 90

Post Control: 42

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 35

Free Throw: 36

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 70

Speed with Ball: 68

Defense / Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 76

Steal: 75

Physicals

Speed: 79

Acceleration: 73

Strength: 74

Vertical: 90

Stamina: 96

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame

Limitless Takeoff: Gold

Slithery: Gold

Posterizer: Gold

Fast Twitch: Silver

Rise Up: Gold (Core Badge)

Shooting Badges

Slippery Off-Ball: Bronze (Core Badge)

Playmaking Badges

Clamp Breaker: Bronze

Floor General: Silver

Handles for Days: Bronze

Mismatch Expert: Bronze

Special Delivery: Bronze

Bail Out: Bronze

Break Starter: Silver

Vice Grip: Silver (Core Badge)

Defense / Rebounding Badges

Challenger: Bronze

Interceptor: Bronze

Boxout Beast: Hall of Fame

Chase Down Artist: Hall of Fame

Anchor: Gold

Brick Wall: Bronze

Pogo Stick: Bronze

Rebound Chaser: Gold (Core Badge)

Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves

Secondary Takeover: See the Future