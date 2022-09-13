If you’ve ever played any game from the NBA 2K series, you would know that making effective builds help your team members perform better and have a greater chance of winning various matches. This guide will tell you the best Power Forward builds, for both next gen and old consoles, in NBA 2K23, and we’ll show you how you can create the perfect NBA 2K23 Team.
A Power Forward is one of your team’s most important roles, which essentially plays as a Center. Their playstyle consists of Offensive strategies and having their back toward the basket.
However, they make sure to position themselves defensively while being under the basket in a zone defense. If their builds are made carefully, they make excellent rebounders and can keep the ball within the team once securing it.
NBA 2K23 best power forward builds
Jump To:
If you’ve ever played any game that allows you to make builds for your characters, you may also be aware of the fact of how important it is to customize these settings carefully so they play out well for you while being present on the field.
Similarly, while playing NBA 2K23, users can customize settings for their various team members. Something players need to keep in mind before they get too excited and jump on the customizations is that this year there’s no +4 in NBA 2K23.
This means you get exactly what you see when you go to 99 overall as making builds in the MyCAREER builder.
What kind of Power Forward you want in your team completely depends upon your own playstyle. To help you figure that out, we’ve listed 2 of the best next-gen NBA 2K23 Power Forward builds below, each of which serves to fit a different kind of playstyle.
3-in-1 scorer build (old/next gen)
As the name suggests, this build focuses on your PF performing all three essential functions for you. It emphasizes on Shooting, Controlling, and Defending.
With these settings applied to your character, you will get good ball-throwing abilities and be able to move the ball around the court with control and defend it against the opponents.
This build is capable of reaching an overall 99 rating and can be further upgraded with various Badge Points. Some of them include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding Badges.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’10”
- Weight: 210lbs
- Wingspan: 7’1″
- Body Shape: Compact
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 84
- Driving Layup: 83
- Driving Dunk: 85
- Standing Dunk: 73
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 87
- Three-Point Shot: 89
- Free Throw: 67
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 76
- Ball Handle: 80
- Speed with Ball: 71
Defense / Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 75
- Steal: 74
Physicals
- Speed: 80
- Acceleration: 77
- Strength: 34
- Vertical: 75
- Stamina: 92
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Silver
- Slithery: Silver
- Fearless Finisher: Gold
- Limitless Takeoff: Silver
- Fast Twitch: Silver
- Posterizer: Silver (Core Badge)
Shooting Badges
- Amped: Bronze
- Middy Magician: Gold
- Volume Shooter: Silver
- Agent 3: Silver
- Corner Specialist: Hall of Fame
- Green Machine: Gold
- Blinders: Gold (Core Badge)
- Limitless Range: Silver
Playmaking Badges
- Clamp Breaker: Silver
- Floor General: Bronze
- Handles for Days: Bronze
- Hyperdrive: Silver
- Killer Combos: Bronze
- Quick First Step: Silver
- Dimer: Silver
- Unpluckable: Silver (Core Badge)
Defense / Rebounding Badges
- Ankle Braces: Silver
- Glove: Bronze
- Interceptor: Bronze
- Menace: Silver
- Off-Ball Pest: Bronze
- Work Horse: Silver
- Boxout Beast: Silver
- Challenger: Bronze
- Chase Down Artist: Gold
- Rebound Chaser: Bronze (Core Badge)
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Spot-Up Precision
Paint dominator PF build (old/next gen)
Our second PF build in NBA 2K23 is for the player who likes to control the paint on both ends of the court. These customizations enable the players to become brutal defenders and rebounders that are hard to tackle.
Additionally, you also perform as an offensive player while being under the basket. With the settings below, you’ll be doing everything to bring out the true form of what a Power Forward should be like.
This build can also reach an overall 99 rating and can be further upgraded with various Badge Points. Some of them include Finishing Badges, Shooting Badges, Playmaking Badges, and Rebounding Badges.
Body Settings
- Height: 6’11”
- Weight: 216lbs
- Wingspan: 7’9″
- Body Shape: Built
Attributes
Finishing
- Close Shot: 74
- Driving Layup: 85
- Driving Dunk: 93
- Standing Dunk: 90
- Post Control: 42
Shooting
- Mid-Range Shot: 35
- Free Throw: 36
Playmaking
- Pass Accuracy: 70
- Ball Handle: 70
- Speed with Ball: 68
Defense / Rebounding
- Perimeter Defense: 76
- Steal: 75
Physicals
- Speed: 79
- Acceleration: 73
- Strength: 74
- Vertical: 90
- Stamina: 96
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat: Bronze
- Giant Slayer: Hall of Fame
- Limitless Takeoff: Gold
- Slithery: Gold
- Posterizer: Gold
- Fast Twitch: Silver
- Rise Up: Gold (Core Badge)
Shooting Badges
- Slippery Off-Ball: Bronze (Core Badge)
Playmaking Badges
- Clamp Breaker: Bronze
- Floor General: Silver
- Handles for Days: Bronze
- Mismatch Expert: Bronze
- Special Delivery: Bronze
- Bail Out: Bronze
- Break Starter: Silver
- Vice Grip: Silver (Core Badge)
Defense / Rebounding Badges
- Challenger: Bronze
- Interceptor: Bronze
- Boxout Beast: Hall of Fame
- Chase Down Artist: Hall of Fame
- Anchor: Gold
- Brick Wall: Bronze
- Pogo Stick: Bronze
- Rebound Chaser: Gold (Core Badge)
Primary Takeover: Finishing Moves
Secondary Takeover: See the Future