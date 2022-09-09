NBA 2K23 Best Shooting Badges To Equip For Your Star Players

There have been humungous changes in shooting badges in NBA 2K23. You already know that badges grant you various boosts in the game and you want to equip your team with the best badges. So in this guide, we are going to spot all the shooting badges along with the best shooting badges one can equip.

Best Shooting Badges in NBA 2K23

The best badges that one can equip players within NBA 2K23 are as follows:

Limitless Range: this badge grants the highest chance of scoring a point in the game. If you can shoot better from the deep, you already have an upper hand on the opponent. Amped: players make lots of fouls when are tired. This badge prevents them from making false moves. Agent 3: hitting the shots off the dribble is an art. This badge will ensure that you score most of the points.

All shooting badges

With the release of NBA 2K23, many shooting badges have been removed from the game. Below is a list of all the shooting badges available at your disposal in 2K23

Agent 3

Gives the boost in hitting the 3PT shots. These shots are considered very difficult especially when you are hitting off the dribble.

Middy Magician

Grants you the ability to knock the center-oriented jumpers down.

Amped

This badge brings down the chances of getting a shooting penalty when a player makes excessive movement before he shoots or when a player is tired.

Claymore

This badge enhances the shooting abilities of a player that stays still.

Comeback Kid

This is one of cheapest badges. It can give you 1 or 2 points whenever you feel down or are about to lose the game.

Hands Down Man Down

This badge enhances the shooting abilities of an outsider player. The shoot is going to be devastating if not halted by a defender.

Space Creator

This badge can stumble the players at the back, defending. The ability to make hop shots or step-backs is highly enhanced using this badge.

Limitless Range

This badge enhances the ability to shoot from very deep. This is quite a skill that one needs to master. If you are good at shooting from the deep then definitely this badge is for you.