NBA 2K23 Best Playmaking Badges To Invest Points On

If you’re a veteran player of the NBA game series, you may already know that applying a variety of badges from different tiers grants you various boosts in the game. You obviously want to equip your team with the one that suits your playstyle the most. In this NBA 2k23 guide, we’ll be giving you a quick rundown on the Best Playmaking Badges and the top 3 to choose for your team.

NBA 2K23 best playmaking badges

The best badges that one can equip players with in NBA 2K23 are as follows:

All playmaking badges

Playmaking Badges are back this year, and here are all of them to equip on your Playmaker team members;

Ankle Breaker

When players choose this badge, the defender stumbles or falls more frequently when biting the wrong way while performing stepbacks and other certain moves.

Break Starter

While having this badge equipped and grabbing a defensive board, deep outlet passes made on the court are more precise and accurate. However, the passes must be made rapidly following the defensive rebound.

Dimer

While in the half-court, passes that are produced by the Dimers to open shooters produce a shot boost.

Floor General

When this badge is active, teammates receive a boost to their offensive attributes.

Needle Threader

A boost is given to the player’s passing ability when passing through two tight defenders.

Post Playmaker

When active, receivers are given a shot boost when passing out of the post or after an offensive rebound.

Special Delivery

If you have this badge in your build, the alley-oop throw success increases after a Flashy Pass. Moroever, you can also throw alley-oops off the backboard.

Vice Grip

When this badge is active, the chances of your players to secure the ball in steal attempts after obtaining possession from a rebound, catch, or open call increases dramatically.

Bail Out

This badge helps players pass fewer errants when they pass out of a jump shot or layup. Moreover, it also aids in passing out of double teams.

Hyperdrive

The Hyperdrive badge increases the speed at which a player can perform dribble as they go down the court.

Quick First Step

This Playmaking badge lets the ball handlers access quicker and more operational launches once tackling a triple threat.

Unpluckable

This badge will make it hard for the defenders to execute their steal attempts.

Clamp Breaker

This badge aids in the ability of a player as a ball handler to fight off contact, protect the ball, and drive by opponents.

Handles For Days

When this badge is a part of your build, your player uses little energy to hit while dribbling, which makes them able to chain combos together quicker and for longer.

Killer Combos

This badge helps improve a player’s ability to chain dribble moves when sizing up their opponent.

Mismatch Expert

As the name suggests, this badge helps players tackle taller defenders off the dribble in a one-on-one scenario.