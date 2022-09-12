NBA 2K23 Best Finishing Badges For Your Squad

A lot has changed when it comes to finishing badges in NBA 2K23. Having the best badges for your team will provide you with numerous advantages in the game. We will cover all the finishing badges in NBA 2K23 in this guide, and provide you with the best ones to consider for your squad.

Best finishing badges in NBA 2K23

There are 13 Finishing Badges in NBA 2K23. Below we have shortlisted the best finishing badges for you.

This finishing badge improves the success rate of post-drop steps and hop steps. Apart from that, it can also help in protecting the ball better. Post-Spin Technician: It is more effective to attempt post-spins and drives with this finishing badge, and you are less likely to get stripped when you do them. This badge can help you protect the ball and retain possession as well.

All finishing badges

Apart from the best and most recommended finishing badges in NBA 2k23, the rest of them are mentioned in this section.

Aerial Wizard

Boosts your ability to finish alley-oops of a teammate and offensive rebound putbacks.

Backdown Punisher

The ability to back down a defender is enhanced when posting up, so players have more success than they would normally have.

Dream Shake

Fakes made after a move are more likely to stun a defender. The shot percentage increases when shots are attempted after fakes, shimmies, and shot fakes.

Giant Slayer

Improves layup percentage when facing a taller defender and reduces block chances.

Masher

The ability to dunk around the rim is improved for players, especially against smaller opponents.

Acrobat

Layup attempts, including spins, hop steps, euro-steps, cradles, reverses, and change shots, have been enhanced. Combined with gathers, it’s easier to beat defenders.

Fearless Finisher

Taking a hit does not hinder the player from continuing the play. The energy lost during contact layups is also less.

Pro Touch

You get a bonus shot boost on layups if you’re a little early, a little late, or if you make a great shot. You must turn layup timing on for this.

Limitless Takeoff

During dunk attempts, players with this badge will begin from a greater distance than their opponents.

Slithery

Improves a player’s ability to minimize contact when surrounded. It also helps in collecting the ball, keeping it safe, and increases the ability to dribble through a bunch of players.