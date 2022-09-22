NBA 2K23 Best Pink Diamond Cards

In NBA 2K23, there are several different card types in MyTeam mode. One of them is the Pink Diamond cards. In order to make a strong team, you will need a good mix of Dark Matter and Pink Diamond cards.

In this guide, we have listed the best Pink Diamond Cards in NBA 2K23 MyTeam.

Best pink diamond cards to unlock in NBA 2K23 MyTeam

Antawn Jamison

Antawn Jamison is a Power Forward with really high offensive ratings. He has 99 Offensive ability which is the max a player can have in the game. Along with that, he has post-scoring and slashing abilities which make him a top pick for the Power Forward position amongst the Pink Diamond Cards. His card has the following stats.

Position and Body Attributes

Position: PF/SF

Height: 6’8

Weight: 223lbs

Wingspan: 7’4″

Shooting

Shot Close: 94

Shot Mid: 92

Shot 3pt: 90

Free Throw: 76

Offensive Consistency: 90

Inside Scoring

Driving Layup: 88

Standing Dunk: 85

Driving Dunk: 80

Draw Foul: 85

Post Moves: 93

Post Hook: 93

Post Fade: 93

Hands: 98

Playmaking

Speed With Ball: 77

Ball Handle: 75

Passing Accuracy: 75

Passing Vision: 50

Passing IQ: 74

Athleticism

Speed: 81

Acceleration: 81

Vertical: 79

Strength: 85

Stamina: 95

Hustle: 95

Defense

Interior Defense: 84

Perimeter Defense: 82

Help Defense IQ: 80

Lateral Quickness: 82

Pass Perception: 80

Steal: 70

Block: 72

Defensive Consistency: 80

Rebound

Offensive Rebound: 92

Defensive Rebound: 92

Potential

Intangibles: 75

Potential: 96



Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin is one of the top names in this category due to his elite playmaking abilities. He is able to throw slam dunks and assist the attackers in scoring high. Jeremy Lin surely is one of the best Pink Diamond cards offensively. His card has the following stats.

Position and Body Attributes

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6’3

Weight: 200lbs

Wingspan: 6’5″

Shooting

Shot Close: 90

Shot Mid: 88

Shot 3pt: 80

Free Throw: 92

Offensive Consistency: 98

Inside Scoring

Driving Layup: 90

Standing Dunk: 45

Driving Dunk: 85

Draw Foul: 89

Post Moves: 70

Post Hook: 69

Post Fade: 75

Hands: 98

Playmaking

Speed With Ball: 92

Ball Handle: 88

Passing Accuracy: 94

Passing Vision: 94

Passing IQ: 95

Athleticism

Speed: 92

Acceleration: 92

Vertical: 90

Strength: 70

Stamina: 95

Hustle: 95

Defense

Interior Defense: 84

Perimeter Defense: 88

Help Defense IQ: 89

Lateral Quickness: 88

Pass Perception: 88

Steal: 88

Block: 75

Defensive Consistency: 85

Rebound

Offensive Rebound: 69

Defensive Rebound: 75

Potential

Intangibles: 85

Potential: 96



Michael Finley

Michael Finley’s Pink Diamond card in NBA 2K23 is an all-rounder in both shooting and finishing. This will make it really hard for the opponent to counter his playstyle. Finley also has some really nice dunk animations and badges. His card has the following stats.

Position and Body Attributes

Position: SF/SG

Height: 6’7

Weight: 215lbs

Wingspan: 6’10″

Shooting

Shot Close: 92

Shot Mid: 93

Shot 3pt: 82

Free Throw: 85

Offensive Consistency: 98

Inside Scoring

Driving Layup: 88

Standing Dunk: 55

Driving Dunk: 90

Draw Foul: 92

Post Moves: 79

Post Hook: 60

Post Fade: 79

Hands: 98

Playmaking

Speed With Ball: 86

Ball Handle: 86

Passing Accuracy: 84

Passing Vision: 79

Passing IQ: 84

Athleticism

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 89

Vertical: 95

Strength: 68

Stamina: 98

Hustle: 95

Defense

Interior Defense: 69

Perimeter Defense: 87

Help Defense IQ: 85

Lateral Quickness: 88

Pass Perception: 85

Steal: 84

Block: 60

Defensive Consistency: 85

Rebound

Offensive Rebound: 54

Defensive Rebound: 68

Potential

Intangibles: 75

Potential: 96



Richard Hamilton

Richard Hamilton has the best three-point shot of all the Pink Diamond cards in NBA 2K23. He is a fast-moving Shooting Guard with insane offensive and shooting stats. His card has the following stats.

Position and Body Attributes

Position: SF/SG

Height: 6’6

Weight: 185lbs

Wingspan: 6’9″

Shooting

Shot Close: 92

Shot Mid: 95

Shot 3pt: 92

Free Throw: 92

Offensive Consistency: 95

Inside Scoring

Driving Layup: 89

Standing Dunk: 50

Driving Dunk: 80

Draw Foul: 86

Post Moves: 70

Post Hook: 73

Post Fade: 73

Hands: 98

Playmaking

Speed With Ball: 84

Ball Handle: 86

Passing Accuracy: 84

Passing Vision: 79

Passing IQ: 92

Athleticism

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 89

Vertical: 82

Strength: 75

Stamina: 88

Hustle: 89

Defense

Interior Defense: 69

Perimeter Defense: 88

Help Defense IQ: 88

Lateral Quickness: 90

Pass Perception: 89

Steal: 80

Block: 57

Defensive Consistency: 85

Rebound

Offensive Rebound: 66

Defensive Rebound: 69

Potential

Intangibles: 75

Potential: 96



Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson’s Pink Diamond card can be slotted in at both Shooting Guard and Point Guard positions and his stats make him able to play at both positions at a high level. His shooting and playmaking stats are excellent and his overall stats make him one of the best Pink Diamond cards in NBA 2K23.

Position and Body Attributes

Position: PG/SG

Height: 6’0

Weight: 165lbs

Wingspan: 6’3″

Shooting

Shot Close: 95

Shot Mid: 97

Shot 3pt: 91

Free Throw: 88

Offensive Consistency: 98

Inside Scoring

Driving Layup: 97

Standing Dunk: 25

Driving Dunk: 85

Draw Foul: 97

Post Moves: 59

Post Hook: 59

Post Fade: 59

Hands: 98

Playmaking

Speed With Ball: 97

Ball Handle: 98

Passing Accuracy: 95

Passing Vision: 89

Passing IQ: 95

Athleticism

Speed: 97

Acceleration: 97

Vertical: 97

Strength: 69

Stamina: 94

Hustle: 96

Defense

Interior Defense: 49

Perimeter Defense: 89

Help Defense IQ: 88

Lateral Quickness: 93

Pass Perception: 88

Steal: 94

Block: 57

Defensive Consistency: 90

Rebound

Offensive Rebound: 50

Defensive Rebound: 59

Potential

Intangibles: 75

Potential: 96



Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward is the best Pink Diamond card in NBA 2K23, having an overall offensive and defensive rating of 97 and 91 respectively. He has one of the best shooting stats in the game while also being a handful in playmaking and defense. His stats are listed below.

Position and Body Attributes

Position: SF/SG

Height: 6’7

Weight: 215lbs

Wingspan: 6’10″

Shooting

Shot Close: 90

Shot Mid: 90

Shot 3pt: 90

Free Throw: 89

Offensive Consistency: 95

Inside Scoring

Driving Layup: 80

Standing Dunk: 70

Driving Dunk: 85

Draw Foul: 90

Post Moves: 78

Post Hook: 78

Post Fade: 78

Hands: 98

Playmaking

Speed With Ball: 84

Ball Handle: 86

Passing Accuracy: 82

Passing Vision: 77

Passing IQ: 85

Athleticism

Speed: 86

Acceleration: 86

Vertical: 85

Strength: 75

Stamina: 98

Hustle: 95

Defense

Interior Defense: 81

Perimeter Defense: 85

Help Defense IQ: 84

Lateral Quickness: 87

Pass Perception: 85

Steal: 84

Block: 82

Defensive Consistency: 85

Rebound

Offensive Rebound: 82

Defensive Rebound: 84

Potential

Intangibles: 75

Potential: 96