Shooting Guards are responsible for scoring points and stealing the ball from the opposing attackers on defense. In NBA 2K23, a good Shooting Guard will always be able to quickly transition between offense and defense. They can also switch to being a Small Forward during a game which is commonly known as acting as a Swingman.
Suffice to say, Shooting Guards are important on every team, especially if you are looking to land some three-pointers. The position requires players who are quick and efficient and are able to keep the scorecard ticking.
The following guide will tell you some of the best Shooting Guard builds in NBA 2K23.
Best Shooting Guard builds to land those 3-pointers in NBA 2K23
2-Way 3PT Shot Creator (Old/Next-Gen) Build
Body Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 208lbs
Wingspan: 6’10’’
Body Shape: Build
Finishing
Close Shot: 56
Driving Layup: 76
Driving Dunk: –
Standing Dunk: –
Post Control: –
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 77
Three-Point Shot: 92
Free Throw: 72
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 70
Ball Handle: 93
Speed With Ball: 83
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: 34
Perimeter Defense: 91
Steal: 87
Block: –
Offensive Rebound: –
Defensive Rebound: 47
Physicals
Speed: 85
Acceleration: 85
Strength: 74
Vertical: 57
Stamina: 92
Finishing Badges
Acrobat: Bronze
Giant Slayer: Gold
Pro Touch: Silver
Fearless Finisher: Bronze
Shooting Badges
Amped: Silver
Guard Up: Bronze
Middy Magician: Bronze
Volume Shooter: Gold
Green Machine: Gold
Agent 3: Gold
Blinder: Bronze
Limitless Range: Gold
Playmaking Badges
Ankle Breaker: Bronze
Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame
Quick First Step: Gold
Unpluckable: Silver
Handles for Days: Silver
Mismatch Expert: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
Ankle Braces: Gold
Off-Ball Pest: Silver
Menace: Gold
Challenger: Silver
Clamps: Silver
Takeover
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Perimeter Badge Drop
3PT Shot Creator (Old/Next-Gen) Build
Body Settings
Height: 6’6’’
Weight: 208lbs
Wingspan: 6’10’’
Body Shape: Build
Finishing
Close Shot: 47
Driving Layup: 68
Driving Dunk: 70
Standing Dunk: –
Post Control: –
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 77
Three-Point Shot: 92
Free Throw: 90
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 80
Ball Handle: 88
Speed With Ball: 88
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: –
Perimeter Defense: 71
Steal: 88
Block: –
Offensive Rebound: –
Defensive Rebound: 63
Physicals
Speed: 81
Acceleration: 85
Strength: 26
Vertical: 61
Stamina: 85
Finishing Badges
Acrobat: Bronze
Fearless Finisher: Silver
Shooting Badges
Amped: Silver
Guard Up: Bronze
Agent 3: Gold
Blinder: Bronze
Limitless Range: Gold
Playmaking Badges
Ankle Breaker: Bronze
Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame
Quick First Step: Gold
Handles for Days: Silver
Mismatch Expert: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
Ankle Braces: Gold
Off-Ball Pest: Silver
Menace: Gold
Challenger: Silver
Takeover
Primary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision
Secondary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision
Sharpshooter Build
Body Settings
Height: 6’3’’
Weight: 185lbs
Wingspan: 6’3’’
Body Shape: Defined
Finishing
Close Shot: 67
Driving Layup: 59
Driving Dunk: –
Standing Dunk: –
Post Control: –
Shooting
Mid-Range Shot: 95
Three-Point Shot: 99
Free Throw: 99
Playmaking
Pass Accuracy: 49
Ball Handle: 79
Speed With Ball: 77
Defense/Rebounding
Interior Defense: –
Perimeter Defense: 82
Steal: 69
Block: –
Offensive Rebound: –
Defensive Rebound: 37
Physicals
Speed: 89
Acceleration: 80
Strength: 35
Vertical: 59
Stamina: 97
Finishing Badges
Giant Slayer: Gold
Fearless Finisher: Silver
Shooting Badges
Amped: Silver
Guard Up: Bronze
Agent 3: Gold
Limitless Range: Gold
Space Creator: Bronze
Playmaking Badges
Killer Combo: Bronze
Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame
Quick First Step: Gold
Handles for Days: Silver
Mismatch Expert: Gold
Defense/Rebounding Badges
Ankle Braces: Gold
Off-Ball Pest: Silver
Menace: Gold
Challenger: Silver
Takeover
Primary Takeover: Limitless Range
Secondary Takeover: Shot-Up Precision