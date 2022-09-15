Shooting Guards are responsible for scoring points and stealing the ball from the opposing attackers on defense. In NBA 2K23, a good Shooting Guard will always be able to quickly transition between offense and defense. They can also switch to being a Small Forward during a game which is commonly known as acting as a Swingman.

Suffice to say, Shooting Guards are important on every team, especially if you are looking to land some three-pointers. The position requires players who are quick and efficient and are able to keep the scorecard ticking.

The following guide will tell you some of the best Shooting Guard builds in NBA 2K23.

Best Shooting Guard builds to land those 3-pointers in NBA 2K23

2-Way 3PT Shot Creator (Old/Next-Gen) Build

Body Settings

Height: 6’6’’

Weight: 208lbs

Wingspan: 6’10’’

Body Shape: Build

Finishing

Close Shot: 56

Driving Layup: 76

Driving Dunk: –

Standing Dunk: –

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 72

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 93

Speed With Ball: 83

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: 34

Perimeter Defense: 91

Steal: 87

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: 47

Physicals

Speed: 85

Acceleration: 85

Strength: 74

Vertical: 57

Stamina: 92

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Giant Slayer: Gold

Pro Touch: Silver

Fearless Finisher: Bronze

Shooting Badges

Amped: Silver

Guard Up: Bronze

Middy Magician: Bronze

Volume Shooter: Gold

Green Machine: Gold

Agent 3: Gold

Blinder: Bronze

Limitless Range: Gold

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Bronze

Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame

Quick First Step: Gold

Unpluckable: Silver

Handles for Days: Silver

Mismatch Expert: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Gold

Off-Ball Pest: Silver

Menace: Gold

Challenger: Silver

Clamps: Silver

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Perimeter Badge Drop



3PT Shot Creator (Old/Next-Gen) Build

Body Settings

Height: 6’6’’

Weight: 208lbs

Wingspan: 6’10’’

Body Shape: Build

Finishing

Close Shot: 47

Driving Layup: 68

Driving Dunk: 70

Standing Dunk: –

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 90

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 80

Ball Handle: 88

Speed With Ball: 88

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: –

Perimeter Defense: 71

Steal: 88

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: 63

Physicals

Speed: 81

Acceleration: 85

Strength: 26

Vertical: 61

Stamina: 85

Finishing Badges

Acrobat: Bronze

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Shooting Badges

Amped: Silver

Guard Up: Bronze

Agent 3: Gold

Blinder: Bronze

Limitless Range: Gold

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker: Bronze

Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame

Quick First Step: Gold

Handles for Days: Silver

Mismatch Expert: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Gold

Off-Ball Pest: Silver

Menace: Gold

Challenger: Silver

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision

Secondary Takeover: Pull-Up Precision



Sharpshooter Build

Body Settings

Height: 6’3’’

Weight: 185lbs

Wingspan: 6’3’’

Body Shape: Defined

Finishing

Close Shot: 67

Driving Layup: 59

Driving Dunk: –

Standing Dunk: –

Post Control: –

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 95

Three-Point Shot: 99

Free Throw: 99

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 49

Ball Handle: 79

Speed With Ball: 77

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense: –

Perimeter Defense: 82

Steal: 69

Block: –

Offensive Rebound: –

Defensive Rebound: 37

Physicals

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 80

Strength: 35

Vertical: 59

Stamina: 97

Finishing Badges

Giant Slayer: Gold

Fearless Finisher: Silver

Shooting Badges

Amped: Silver

Guard Up: Bronze

Agent 3: Gold

Limitless Range: Gold

Space Creator: Bronze

Playmaking Badges

Killer Combo: Bronze

Hyperdrive: Hall of Fame

Quick First Step: Gold

Handles for Days: Silver

Mismatch Expert: Gold

Defense/Rebounding Badges

Ankle Braces: Gold

Off-Ball Pest: Silver

Menace: Gold

Challenger: Silver

Takeover

Primary Takeover: Limitless Range

Secondary Takeover: Shot-Up Precision