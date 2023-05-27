Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Intel Locations Guide

If you’re a fan of uncovering secrets and collecting items, you’re in for a treat with the new Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten map. In this Black Ops Cold War Zombies guide, we’ll cover all the hidden Intel items you’ll find in Mauer Der Toten and their locations. Let’s start.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Intel Locations

There will be three types of Intel that you’ll find in Mauer Der Toten. We have covered them all under separate headings to make things a little easier for you.

Omega Intel Locations

The first type of Intel we’ll discuss on the list is the Omega Intel. You’ll almost immediately catch the main aim behind the main quest when you’re playing Mauer Der Toten.

You have to defeat the Omega group and kill Valentina specifically. While you’re on the go for that, you’ll find 7 Intels around the region.

Omega Radio Transmission

You’ll find this collectible while you’re present in East Berlin Street. Head northwest and pass a payphone booth.

Go ahead, and you’ll find a Military Tent right beside the Ghost Station staircase. Go inside the tent, and you’ll find the radio on the table near the corpse.

Omega Audio Log #1

You’ll find this collectible near a wall in the Sewer Access. To find the area, go past from the Armor Stand and head towards the southwest direction.

Here, you’ll find a broken staircase with a broken wall on its left. Look down, and you’ll find the Intel on the ground next to a pile of rocks.

Omega Audio Log #2



While you’re on West Berlin Street, head southwest and use your zip line to go up to the blasted suite. Head in from the broken walls, and you’ll find the Intel under the bed.

Omega Audio Log #3



Use your zip line to go back to Berlin Street and run to the building parallel to the blasted suite. Next, use the zip line near the cafe to go up to the Department Store and go towards the room’s east. Then pull out your sniper and aim across the street towards the Machine Gun Tower.

You’ll discover an Intel sitting on a higher platform which you can collect by shooting at it and making it fall on the crater.

Omega Artifact #1



You’ll collect this Intel by killing Krasny Soldat at the ghost station.

Omega Artifact #2

You’ll collect this Intel from the Secret Lab during the main Easter Egg quest.

Omega Documents



The documents will drop randomly whenever you kill elite enemies or open golden chests.

Requiem Intel Locations



As the identity of the Requiem Director is slowly being revealed, you can use your time and search around for some Intels in the area. You’ll find about 14 collectible items here.

Requiem Audio log#1



You’ll find this Intel in the Ghost Station. Make your way to the platform with the Mule Kick machine and look for the pillar with a corpse leaning on it. Near the corpse, you’ll find an Intel.

Requiem Audio Log #2



Leave the Ghost Station and make your way to the Safe House. You’ll find the Intel on the table right from where Klaus is sitting.

Requiem Audio Log #3



After you’re done with building Klaus, Intel will spawn on the locker next to the crate.

Requiem Audio Log #4



You’ll find this Intel in the Hotel Room 305. The Dresser to the left side of the bed will have this collectible sitting there.

Requiem Audio Log #5



Collecting this Intel is a part of the main Easter Egg quest. Once you’re able to unlock the Secret Lab, you’ll find this Intel near the canister device.

Requiem Artifact #1

In Hotel Room 305, you’ll find a corpse on the bed. Go near it and interact with it to obtain Klaus’ hand.

Requiem Artifact #2

In the exact location as the first Artifact, you’ll find a safe in front of the bed. Unlock it and collect the CRBR-S as it serves as an Intel too.

Requiem Artifact #3

During the main quest, you’ll pick up Rico’s Note from the train.

Requiem Artifact #4

After you’ve picked the first Intel, you’ll find Warhead towards the train door.

Requiem Artifact #5

You’ll find this Intel by going to the safe house and interacting with Klaus’ helmet.

Requiem Artifact #6

You’ll find it in West Berlin during the main quest. After you’ve done the Uranium Step, you’ll collect this Intel.

Requiem Document #1



On the same train as the Artifacts, you’ll find the document.

Requiem Document x3



You’ll find three of these documents spawn in the safe house where Klaus is sitting. The table at the center will carry these Intels.

Requiem Boss Documents



These documents will drop randomly whenever you kill elite enemies or open golden chests.

Dark Aether Intel Locations



Most of these Intels are collected based on how many Intel trials you complete.

Dark Aether’s Audio Logs, Radios, and Documents



With completing each trial, you can obtain few pieces.

Dark Aether Artifact #1



After you’ve killed a Tempest in East Berlin Street, you’ll turn on the power and obtain the Intel.

Dark Aether Artifact #2



You’ll find this Intel in the Ally while doing the Canister Step in the main quest.

Dark Aether Artifact #3



You’ll obtain this Intel in West Berlin Street from the HVT during the main quest.