The latest zombies update in the game Mauer Der Toten map is set in Berlin. A new easter egg is also added to the game which we will be covering in this guide. So, let’s start with the CoD Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Easter Egg Walkthrough.

Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten Easter Egg

The first thing in CoD Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten is to get yourself a brand new CRBR-S wonder weapon. This is the main item to have because you will not be able to complete the Mauer Der Toten Easter Eggwithout it.

Once you have collected in Mauer Der Toten is to use the weapon to shoot the undead and make them drop the yellow wonder weapon mods on the ground.

You will find a different version of the weapons also while moving forward which is CRBR-S BLAZER which you should pick up.

Call in Klaus

Now the next step is calling in Klaus. You have to go to the sewers and direct Klaus to the wall. Klaus will punch the wall and destroy it. Now you will have to use your CRBR-S BLAZER for shooting the wall till it disappears.

Fight the Zombies

Now enter the new area in Mauer Der Toten with a horde infestation. Clear all these zombies using your wonder weapon.

Pick three Canisters

Once you get rid of all the Zombies, three Canisters will appear in the room. Collect all the three Canisters and after that, you have to find all three Harvesters which are dotted around the map.

Essence Harvesters

Now you have to place all the three canisters you have into the Essence Harvesters. After that, you can go to the area which you opened just now and shoot the terminal using your wonder weapon so you access the Endstation Lure.

Kill the Zombies

Now after collecting the Endstation lure you have to take it to any of the Essence Harvesters and place it on the harvester in Mauer Der Toten. Now you have to get rid of the tempest Zombies so you can collect their essence into the machine.

After the Canisters turn purple you have to bring them back to the pedestal in the main room. You have to repeat this process three times for each of the three Essence harvesters.

You have to make sure to pick the Endstation lure from the terminal and after that pick it up from the harvester when it is purple.

Switch Control Room

Activate the railway switch at the Switch Control Room in Mauer Der Toten. After that, you have to guide Klaus to the main track spot. The Klaus will stop the train for some time. You have to enter the train and pick both Keycard items and bombs.

Back to Pedestal

Take both the Keycard item and bomb with the canisters and after that, you can place it on the Pedestal. You can also gather some intel by placing the keycard item on the computer. Don’t activate it too much otherwise the mission will be failed.

Locate green-lit Computers

Your next task in Mauer Der Toten is to locate three green-lit computers around the map. You will find the first computer close to the Pack a Punch machine. The second computer is on the main road close to the grocery store The third and last one is right next to Klaus.

Uranium Rock

Now once all three terminals are activated you will reach the HVT. Kill all the enemies you encounter quickly and pick the uranium rocks.

Uranium Device

Now for the final stage in Mauer Der Toten, you have to take the Uranium Rocks to the green tent which you will find close to the Pack a Punch machine. You have to craft the Uranium into the Uranium Device.

After that, you have to place the uranium device on the zip line next to the big O on the Korber Roof. A new HVT will appear and you have to kill him for the uranium rock and after that, you can turn the rocks into a uranium device.

Instead of the zipline, you have to take the device to the roof of the Grocery store on the other side. This time the uranium device will collide in the center of the zipline and drop an orb in the street.

Get down to pick the orb and take it back to the Pedestal. Just like before, repeat this step three times for completing the Main Easter Egg. Once all the steps are completed you will get to the Boss fight automatically.

Boss Fight

Mauer Der Toten’s final boss has an instakill move you have to look out for when he is charging up. The boss also has a shield which you can damage. You have to fight with the boss quite actively. The fight with the boss has three phases and once you have defeated the boss an exclusive cutscene will be played.

God Mode Glitch

If you want to play dirty, you can activate a God Mode glitch for the Mauer Der Toten boss fight.

Doing so requires you to go into a co-op game of Mauer Der Toten. Get a Tombstone Soda from Wunderfizz located on the Perk Machine near spawn or in the Department Store.

Let a zombie down before you go into the Tombstone Shadow, and once you’re in Shadow Mode, use a zipline to get to the higher vantage point to find a horizontal zipline.

As you’re about to bleed out thanks to the zombie we just brought to us, and use the zipline as you bleed out and simply die while on the zipline.

As you respawn, head to the vertical zipline, travel up and you’ll have god mode!