Call of Duty Cold War Zombies has received a new map in the latest update, called Mauer Der Toten. Whenever you start a map in Call of Duty Zombie mode, you will need to turn on the power in order to explore the area properly. In this guide, we will explain how to How to Turn on the Power in Call of Duty Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten.

How to Turn on the Power in CoD Cold War Zombies Mauer Der Toten

In order to turn on the Power in Mauer Der Toten, you will have to find the power room. At the start, you will be at an Apartment rooftop. Use the zip line there to go to the Destroyed Penthouse area. There will be another zip line there, so use it as well to reach the Korber Rooftop.

There will be some purple arrows that will take you down to the streets of East Berlin. There, you will find a marked gate in the Garment factory, which you will have to open to continue on. Keep moving forward towards the objective marker on the right side.

There, you will find an underground hatch. Open it to reach the Service drain. Keep moving forward towards the objective marker, dealing with some zombies on your way. Also, keep an eye on the incoming trains at the Ghost Station.

Eventually, you will reach a gate that will take you to the Sewer service drains. It also connects to the Power Room, which will be above the Sewer access area. Open the gate and then move forward to reach the Power Room.

Use the lever in the power room, and then you will need two get two Electrical fuses to turn on the power.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The first fuse can be obtained by killing the Tempest that spawns in the Switch Control room. The second Tempest can be found way back at the East Berlin Streets.

Once you obtain both fuses, head back to the Power Room to place the fuses and turn on the power. That is all you need to know about how to turn on the Power in Zombies Mauer Der Toten.