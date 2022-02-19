Lost Ark Abyss Dungeons Guide

All MMOs have a variety of dungeons, and some of the dungeons are level-specific. This guide will tell you how to access and complete the Abyss Dungeons in Lost Ark and outline the locations of each Abyss Dungeon.

How to Access the Abyss Dungeons in Lost Ark

Abyss Dungeons are endgame content for Lost Ark. These dungeons are only accessible to people who have reached level 50 in the game and you can not access them before you reach level 50.

To unlock Abyss Dungeons, you need to follow the Blue World questline, most of which takes place in Northern Vern.

After you complete Waiting and Leaving Quest, you can head to any one of Lost Ark’s major cities and open the map. You will find a Gate Icon with a Blue Crystal. These are the icons for Abyss Dungeons.

Abyss Dungeon Requirements

Abyss Dungeons are not limitless. You can only run them a few times per week, however, the rewards they give are worth the effort and wait.

Each dungeon is different and unique from others. Each Abyss Dungeon has different item level requirements ranging from as low as 325 to as high as 1325.

Make sure you are always confident about your gear and equipment before you head into any Abyss Dungeon as you will be met with heavy resistance. After all, they are the endgame dungeons.

Each Dungeon can be played three times a week. So make sure you gather your friends and build your squad before you head into the Abyss Dungeons.

Abyss Dungeon Locations

Following is a list of all the nine Abyss Dungeons along with their gear requirement. Just try to enter these dungeons with a gear level higher then stated.