Sagecrafting is another crafting method in Reckoning in which Shards are used to create Gems on Altars. This Kingdoms of Amalur Gem Crafting Recipes guide focuses on such gems.

These gems can then be used on weapons and armor to imbue special qualities and properties. As noticed, the raw materials for sage-crafting are Shards.

For more help on Kingdom of Amalur, read our Trainer Locations, Destiny Builds and Troubleshooting Guide.

Kingdoms of Amalur Gem Crafting Recipes

Sagecrafting Shards are basic crystals that you find and use on Altars to create Gems. Shards have different types of qualities. The three known qualities are:

Cloudy

Lambent

Pristine

Shards are of various types, and their names clearly indicate the properties that they would enhance. Elemental shards create elemental gems which give elemental damage when used with weapons, and elemental defense when used with armor.

Some of the shards are:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Fire Shard

Ice Shard

Lightning Shard

Magic Shard

Physical Shard

Poison Shard

Protection Shard

Types of Gems and Gem Recipes

Gems are processed crystal shards that imbue qualities or properties in weapons and/or armor. There are four types of gems:

Click through the links for all possible shards combinations for Weapons, Armor, Utility and Epic Gems.

Gem Recipes

Like Alchemy, there are set combinations to create certain effects. Unlike Alchemy, you can preview the result of Sagecrafting before performing it, you are never sagecrafting blindly.

There 196 different combinations (7 shard types, 2 shards per gem, 4 categories) with some overlap. For instance, Fire + Protection and Ice + Protection both give + Physical Damage when used as a weapon gem.

An example of the gem recipe is Gem of Sparks – 1x Cloudy Lightning Shard, 1x Cloudy Magic Shard. When used on weapon, it adds +3 Lightning damage and a 10 Lightning Damage duration attack to the weapon.

Click through the links above for all possible shards combinations for Weapons, Armor, Utility and Epic Gems.

Leveling Sagecraft

Sagecraft is leveled in the same way as Alchemy and Blacksmithing:

Basic:

Rank 1: Better quality shards drop more often.

Rank 2: Milestone: You can create powerful gems using lambent quality shards, better quality shards drop more often.

Rank 3: Milestone: You can strengthen shards by combining two of the same quality to get one of the next highest quality, better quality shards drop more often.

Rank 4: Better quality shards drop more often.

Advanced: (required level 8*)

Rank 5: Better quality shards drop more often.

Rank 6: Milestone: You can create more powerful gems using pristine quality shards, better quality shards drop more often.

Rank 7: Better quality shards drop more often.

Master: (required level 16)

Rank 8: Milestone: You can craft epic gems, better quality shards drop more often.

Rank 9: Better quality shards drop more often.

Rank 10: Milestone: You can remove gems from any socket at a Sagecraft altar, better quality shards drop more often.

Sagecraft Altars

Altars, similar to workbenches and forges, are where Shards are strengthened and/or turned into respective Gems. Altars are located in the following regions:

Gorhart in Odarath

Didenhil in Glendara

St. Hadwyn’s Mission

House of Ballads

Gossamer End in Webwood

Helmgard Keep

Rathir

Adessa

Sagecraft Trainers

You can find 4 Sagecraft Trainers in The Faelands. Here is a list of them: