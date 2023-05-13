Kingdoms of Amalur Blacksmithing Guide – Materials and Components



Blacksmithing – you can tell from its name that you’ll be working on a forge. In Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning, blacksmithing can be done using Components and Materials to make armor and weapons at Forges, which can be found in different parts of the in-game world.

Like Alchemy, Blacksmithing can be leveled up to get better results from blacksmithing for better items and weapons.

For more help on Kingdom of Amalur, you can read our guide on Detyre Lorestones, Plains of Erathel Lorestones and Delantarth Lorestones.

Blacksmithing Components

In Reckoning, ‘Component’ has a more particular meaning, referring to the items that allow you to create weapons and armor from Blacksmithing.

Components range from basic to masterful. Do note that high-tier components will give you tons of benefits, but will also cost much more when repaired.

The tier of the item can be identified from its color.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Basic components – white common item

Improved components – green infrequent item

Greater components – blue rare item

Master components – purple unique item

Blacksmithing Materials

Materials are what your item’s base quality is based on. In other words, a good material will directly give better stats as compared to a weaker one.

Now, Materials also have tiers, but in a slightly different way. In Reckoning, ‘wood’ based equipment may not be always worse than an ‘iron’ based one. This is because within these materials there are different sub-tiers.

Generally, materials are of the following types:

Ores

Wood

Hide

Metal

Cloth

Each of these then has different sub-tiers with themselves. To understand it, we’ll look at them one by one.

Ores

Ores are naturally occurring unrefined forms of metals or minerals that are used for blades and Fighter armor.

Ores’ sub-tiers are given below, from worst to best:

Iron (worst)

Steel

Azurite

Sylvanite

Prismere (best)

Wood

Wood is used for staves, scepters, bows and Rogue shields.

Birch (worst)

Elm

Oak

Ash

Ebony (best)

Hide

Hide is the other name for animal skin, and is used for Sorcerous shoes and Rogue boots and gloves.

Leather (worst)

Studded Leather

Trollhide

Dreadscale (best)

Metals

These are actually precious rare metals, used for magic talismans.

Bronze (worst)

Silver

Gold

Platinum (best)

Cloth

Cloth is used for making Mage armor and handwraps.

Cloth (worst)

Silk

Hexweave

Spiritweave (best)

Leveling Blacksmithing

Blacksmithing is leveled in the same way as Alchemy:

Basic

Rank 1: Milestone: You can harvest components from some enemies in the world, increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Rank 2: Milestone: You can use three components when crafting equipment, increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Rank 3: Milestone: You can salvage infrequent equipment, increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Rank 4: Milestone: You can use four components when crafting equipment, increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Advanced (required level 8*)

Rank 5: Increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Rank 6: Milestone: You can salvage rare equipment, increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Rank 7: Milestone: You can use gems as components when crafting equipment, and increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Master (required level 16)

Rank 8: Increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Rank 9: Increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Rank 10: Milestone: You can create master-crafted equipment, and increases the effectiveness of Repair Kits.

Blacksmithing Forge Locations

Forges are where you can salvage or create new weapons and armor. Weapons and armor that are salvaged cannot be restored again, and you will always get less components from salvaging than you did in making a weapon.

So far, the Forges locations are:

Gorhart in Odarath

Didenhil in Glendara

Canneroc in Webwood

Shieldring Keep

Helmgard Keep

Rathir

Adessa

If you find anything missing, let us know in comments!