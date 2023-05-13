

In Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning, you have two options, either improve your skills on your own by spending the gold or you can follow some NPCs that can train you for good which is why we prepared this Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Trainers Locations guide.

We call them trainers as they can increase your skills by 1. Each trainer has certain skill window and if you have skills lower or more than the limit, you can’t get training from that particular trainer.

If you exceed the maximum skill level of any trainer, you will have to Fate-weave yourself to buy the skill point which would be expensive.

Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Trainers Locations

These trainers will appear on your map once you have discovered their location. They are marked as little sword icons on the map so try not to miss them to get the valuable bonus in the form of skill points.

For more help on Kingdom of Amalur, read our Patron Gods, Destiny Builds and Ability Tree Guide.

Following is the list of the trainers and the skill point window so that you can find them and harness the reward.

Alchemy

Location. City of Ysa – 0 to 3

Location. Blue Bear Tavern in Emaire (western Forsaken Plain) – 0 to 3

Location. Scholia Arcana academy in Rathir – 4 to 6

Location. Forsaken Plain – 0 to 3

Location. Rathir – 4 to 6

Location. Caeled Coast – 7 to 9

Location. Gravehall Keep – 7 to 9

Blacksmithing

Location. Shieldring Keep – 0 to 3

Location. City of Ysa – 0 to 3

Location. Odarath East – 0 to 3

Location. City of YSA – 0 to 3

Location. Menetyre – 4 to 6

Location. Mel Senshir – 7 to 9

Detect Hidden

Location. Gorhart Inn – 0 to 3

Location. City of Ysa – 0 to 3

Location. Sun Camp in Detyre – 4 to 6

Location. Odarath West – 0 to 3

Location. Apotyre – 4 to 6

Location. Mel Senshir – 7 to 9

Dispelling

Location. Eric Porthe at the Adessa Walls (only with evening) – 0 to 3

Location. Trellis in the City of Ysa – 0 to 3

Location. Scholia Arcana academy in Rathir – 4 to 6

Location. The Midden – 7 to 9

Lockpicking

Location. Throvald Ulfsson in southeastern Lorca-Rane – 0 to 3

Location. Hospitaler Quarters in Adessa Walls – 4 to 6

Location. Galafor – 0 to 3

Location. Celed Coast – 7 to 9

Mercantile

Location. Star Camp in Dalentart – 0 to 3

Location. Anton Demian in northern Alserund – 0 to 3

Location. Moon Camp in the Plains of Erathell – 4 to 6

Location. Haxhi – 0 to 3

Location. Plains of Erathell in Tywili Coast – 4 to 6

Location. Mel Senshir – 7 to 9

Location. Gallows End in Gravehal Keep – 7 to 9

Persuasion

Location. House of Ballads – 0 to 3

Location. Rathir, in the Upper City – 0 to 3

Location. Adessa Isles – 4 to 6

Location. Mel Senshir – 7 to 9

Location. Plains of Erathel in Rathir – 0 to 3

Location. Dalentarth in Odarath East – 0 to 3

Sagecraft

Location. City of Ysa – 0 to 3

Location. Scholia Arcana academy in Rathir – 4 to 6

Location. Plains of Erathell in Rathir – 4 to 6

Location. Klurikon in The Keening – 7 to 9

Stealth

Location. Star Camp in Dalentarth – 0 to 3

Location. Moon Camp in Plains of Erathell – 0 to 3

Location. Hospitaler Quarters in Adessa Walls – 4 to 6

Location. Alabastra in Shadow Pass – 7 to 9

Location. Gallows End in Gravehal Keep – 7 to 9

If you come across any other trainers in Kingdom of Amalur, let us know in comments below!