Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Epic Gems Crafting Guide



You need to level up your Sagecrafting Skill to level 8; it is then you will be able to craft Epic Gems of pristine, lambent, and cloudy quality. We will go over Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Epic Gems Crafting in detail in the guide below.

Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Epic Gems Crafting

You can even craft gems of mixed quality to output gems of quality equal to the average of the two shards combined.

For more help on Kingdom of Amalur, read our Sagecrafting Guide.

Key

Gem Name

Gem Recipe (Which Shards To Combine At Altar) and Resulting Effect

Pristine Quality

These gems can be crafted by combining two different pristine quality shards.

Gem of Summer’s Vengeance

Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for 75% Chance to Burn enemies when Attacked.

Gem of Magic Resonance

Combine (Lightning + Fire, Lightning + Ice, or Fire + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Fire Damage, +20% Ice Damage and +20% Lightning Damage.

Gem of Abatement

Combine (Magic + Ice, Magic + Fire, or Magic + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for -20% Mana Cost.

Rouge’s Gem

Combine 2 pristine (Magic + Poison) shards, this gem will give you +1 All Finesse.

Gem of Opulence

Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Gold Drops.

Gem of Unrivaled Vitality

Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +50 Health and +50 Mana.

Gem of the Assiduous

Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +8% Experience Bonus.

Gem of Winter’s Vengeance

Combine (Ice + Ice) at altar to craft this gem. This grants a 75% Chance to Freeze enemies when attacked.

Gem of Tempest’s Vengeance

Combine (Lightning + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for 75% Chance to Shock enemies when Attacked.

Gem of the Enlightened

Combine (Physical + Protection) at the altar to receive this gem, it gives you a bonus of +10% XP received

Gem of Enlightenment

Combine (Protection + Magic or Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 4 tiers of unlocked Might, Finesse, and Sorcery Abilities.

Rogue’s Gem

Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to all unlocked Finesse Abilities.

Warrior’s Gem

Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to all unlocked Might Abilities.

Sorcerer’s Gem

Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to all unlocked Sorcery Abilities.

Gem of the Subjugator

Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Damage and +10% Damage Resistance.

Gem of Plague’s Vengeance

Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for 75% Chance to Poison enemies when Attacked.

Gem of Paralyzing Vengeance

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for 60% Chance to Stun enemies when Attacked.

Lambent Quality

These gems can be crafted by combining two different types of lambent quality shards.

Gem of Frozen Retribution

Combine (2 Lambent Ice Shards) at the altar. This will give a 60% chance to freeze when attacked

Gem of Infernal Retribution

Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for 60% Chance to Burn enemies when Attacked.

Gem of Magic Amplification

Combine (Fire + Ice, Fire + Lightning, or Ice + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Fire Damage. +15% Ice Damage and +15% Lightning Damage.

Gem of Reclamation

Combine (Magic + Fire, Magic + Ice, or Magic + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for -15% Mana Cost.

Gem of Affluence

Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Gold Drops.

Gem of Mitigation

Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +35 Health and +35 Mana.

Gem of the Diligent

Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +6% Experience Bonus.

Gem of Electrifying Retribution

Combine (Lightning + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for 60% Chance to Shock enemies when Attacked.

Gem of Wisdom

Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 3 tiers of unlocked Might, Finesse, and Sorcery Abilities.

Outlaw’s Gem

Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 4 tiers of unlocked Finesse Abilities.

Fighter’s Gem

Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 4 tiers of unlocked Might Abilities.

Wizard’s Gem

Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 4 tiers of unlocked Sorcery Abilities.

Gem of the Conqueror

Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Damage and +7% Damage Resistance.

Gem of the Assiduous

Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +8% Experience Bonus.

Gem of Pestilential Retribution

Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for 60% Chance to Poison enemies when Attacked.

Gem of Debilitating Retribution

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for 50% Chance to Stun enemies when Attacked.

Cloudy Quality Epic Gems

These gems can be crafted by combining two different types of cloudy shards.

Gem of Pestilential Retribution

Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for 50% Chance to Poison enemies when attacked.

Gem of Shocking Reprisal

Combine (2 lightning shards) at the altar for this gem, it gives a 50% chance to shock enemies when you are attacked.

Gem of Icy Reprisal

Combine (2 Cloudy Ice Shards) at the altar to get this gem. It gives a 50% chance to freeze when attacked

Gem of Fiery Reprisal

Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for 50% Chance to Burn enemies when Attacked.

Gem of Mystic Sonority

Combine (Ice + Fire or Ice + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Fire Damage, +10% Ice Damage and +10% Lightning Damage.

Gem of Transfiguration

Combine (Magic + Fire, Magic + Ice, or Magic + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for -10% Mana Costs.

Gem of Abundance

Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Gold Drops.

Gem of Attenuation

Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +25 Health and +25 Mana.

Gem of the Attentive

Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +4% Experience Bonus.

Gem of Cultivation

Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 2 Tiers of unlocked Might, Finesse, and Sorcery Abilities.

Rascal’s Gem

Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 2 tiers of unlocked Finesse Abilities.

Scrapper’s Gem

Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 2 tiers of unlocked Might Abilities.

Magician’s Gem

Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 2 tiers of unlocked Sorcery Abilities.

Gem of the Vanquisher

Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +7% Damage and +5% Damage Resistance.

Gem of the Diligent

Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +6% Experience Bonus.

Gem of Infectious Reprisal

Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for 50% Chance to Poison enemies when Attacked.

Gem of Arresting Reprisal

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for 40% Chance to Stun enemies when Attacked.

If you find any gem missing, comment and we will add it up.