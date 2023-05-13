Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Epic Gems Crafting Guide

You need to level up your Sagecrafting Skill to level 8; it is then you will be able to craft Epic Gems of pristine, lambent, and cloudy quality. We will go over Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Epic Gems Crafting in detail in the guide below.
You can even craft gems of mixed quality to output gems of quality equal to the average of the two shards combined.
For more help on Kingdom of Amalur, read our Sagecrafting Guide.
Key
Gem Name
Gem Recipe (Which Shards To Combine At Altar) and Resulting Effect
Pristine Quality
These gems can be crafted by combining two different pristine quality shards.
Gem of Summer’s Vengeance
Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for 75% Chance to Burn enemies when Attacked.
Gem of Magic Resonance
Combine (Lightning + Fire, Lightning + Ice, or Fire + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Fire Damage, +20% Ice Damage and +20% Lightning Damage.
Gem of Abatement
Combine (Magic + Ice, Magic + Fire, or Magic + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for -20% Mana Cost.
Rouge’s Gem
Combine 2 pristine (Magic + Poison) shards, this gem will give you +1 All Finesse.
Gem of Opulence
Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Gold Drops.
Gem of Unrivaled Vitality
Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +50 Health and +50 Mana.
Gem of the Assiduous
Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +8% Experience Bonus.
Gem of Winter’s Vengeance
Combine (Ice + Ice) at altar to craft this gem. This grants a 75% Chance to Freeze enemies when attacked.
Gem of Tempest’s Vengeance
Combine (Lightning + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for 75% Chance to Shock enemies when Attacked.
Gem of the Enlightened
Combine (Physical + Protection) at the altar to receive this gem, it gives you a bonus of +10% XP received
Gem of Enlightenment
Combine (Protection + Magic or Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 4 tiers of unlocked Might, Finesse, and Sorcery Abilities.
Rogue’s Gem
Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to all unlocked Finesse Abilities.
Warrior’s Gem
Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to all unlocked Might Abilities.
Sorcerer’s Gem
Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to all unlocked Sorcery Abilities.
Gem of the Subjugator
Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Damage and +10% Damage Resistance.
Gem of the Assiduous
Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, Protection + Lightning, or Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +8% Experience Bonus.
Gem of Plague’s Vengeance
Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for 75% Chance to Poison enemies when Attacked.
Gem of Paralyzing Vengeance
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for 60% Chance to Stun enemies when Attacked.
Lambent Quality
These gems can be crafted by combining two different types of lambent quality shards.
Gem of Frozen Retribution
Combine (2 Lambent Ice Shards) at the altar. This will give a 60% chance to freeze when attacked
Gem of Infernal Retribution
Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for 60% Chance to Burn enemies when Attacked.
Gem of Magic Amplification
Combine (Fire + Ice, Fire + Lightning, or Ice + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Fire Damage. +15% Ice Damage and +15% Lightning Damage.
Gem of Reclamation
Combine (Magic + Fire, Magic + Ice, or Magic + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for -15% Mana Cost.
Gem of Affluence
Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Gold Drops.
Gem of Mitigation
Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +35 Health and +35 Mana.
Gem of the Diligent
Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +6% Experience Bonus.
Gem of Electrifying Retribution
Combine (Lightning + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for 60% Chance to Shock enemies when Attacked.
Gem of Wisdom
Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 3 tiers of unlocked Might, Finesse, and Sorcery Abilities.
Outlaw’s Gem
Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 4 tiers of unlocked Finesse Abilities.
Fighter’s Gem
Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 4 tiers of unlocked Might Abilities.
Wizard’s Gem
Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 4 tiers of unlocked Sorcery Abilities.
Gem of the Conqueror
Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Damage and +7% Damage Resistance.
Gem of the Assiduous
Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +8% Experience Bonus.
Gem of Pestilential Retribution
Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for 60% Chance to Poison enemies when Attacked.
Gem of Debilitating Retribution
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for 50% Chance to Stun enemies when Attacked.
Cloudy Quality Epic Gems
These gems can be crafted by combining two different types of cloudy shards.
Gem of Pestilential Retribution
Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for 50% Chance to Poison enemies when attacked.
Gem of Shocking Reprisal
Combine (2 lightning shards) at the altar for this gem, it gives a 50% chance to shock enemies when you are attacked.
Gem of Icy Reprisal
Combine (2 Cloudy Ice Shards) at the altar to get this gem. It gives a 50% chance to freeze when attacked
Gem of Fiery Reprisal
Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for 50% Chance to Burn enemies when Attacked.
Gem of Mystic Sonority
Combine (Ice + Fire or Ice + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Fire Damage, +10% Ice Damage and +10% Lightning Damage.
Gem of Transfiguration
Combine (Magic + Fire, Magic + Ice, or Magic + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for -10% Mana Costs.
Gem of Abundance
Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Gold Drops.
Gem of Attenuation
Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +25 Health and +25 Mana.
Gem of the Attentive
Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +4% Experience Bonus.
Gem of Cultivation
Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 2 Tiers of unlocked Might, Finesse, and Sorcery Abilities.
Rascal’s Gem
Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 2 tiers of unlocked Finesse Abilities.
Scrapper’s Gem
Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 2 tiers of unlocked Might Abilities.
Magician’s Gem
Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 to the first 2 tiers of unlocked Sorcery Abilities.
Gem of the Vanquisher
Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +7% Damage and +5% Damage Resistance.
Gem of the Diligent
Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +6% Experience Bonus.
Gem of Infectious Reprisal
Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for 50% Chance to Poison enemies when Attacked.
Gem of Arresting Reprisal
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for 40% Chance to Stun enemies when Attacked.
If you find any gem missing, comment and we will add it up.