

Utility gems in Kingdoms of Amalur can be added into items with an open utility slot. Our Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Utility Gems Crafting guide will help you make some for your use.

They are colored green and shaped rectangular. You can combine different quality shards at the altar to induce different attributes and properties into a gem, which then introduces these properties into an item it is socketed in.

Kingdoms of Amalur Utility Gems Crafting

Key

Gem Name

Gem Recipe (Which Shards To Combine At Altar) and Resulting Effect

Pristine Quality Utility Gems

You can craft these gems by combining two different pristine shards.

Mage’s Gem

Combine (Fire + Fire or Lightening + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +17% Mana.

Infusing Gem

Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightning + Fire, or Lightning + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +1.5 Mana Regeneration per Second.

Rejuvenating Gem

Combine (Magic + Fire, Magic + Ice, or Magic + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +2 Mana Regen per Second.

Renewing Gem

Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +1.5 Health Regen per Second.

Conqueror’s Gem

Combine (Poison + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Damage vs lightly wounded targets.

Templar’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +17% Health.

Tormentor’s Gem

Combine (Poison + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Damage vs heavily wounded targets.

Gem of Stupefication

Combine (Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Stun Duration.

Gem of Radiance

Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Damage during the day.

Gem of Night

Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Damage at Night.

Gem of Staggering

Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +30% Stun Duration.

Gem of Precision

Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +7% Chance to Critical Hit.

Regenerating Gem

Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +2 Health Regen per Second.

Hero’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Health.

Lambent Quality

You can craft these gems by combining two lambent quality shards.

Augur’s Gem

Combine (Fire + Fire or Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Mana.

Restoring Gem

Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightning + Fire, or Lightning + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +1 Mana Regen per Second.

Infusing Gem

Combine (Fire + Magic, Ice + Magic, or Lightning + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1.5 Mana Regeneration per Second.

Revitalizing Gem

Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +1 Health Regen per Second.

Invader’s Gem

Combine (Poison + Fire or Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +11% Damage vs. lightly wounded targets.

Paladin’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Health.

Oppressor’s Gem

Combine (Poison + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +11% Damage vs. heavily wounded targets.

Gem of Disorientation

Combine (Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Stun Duration.

Gem of Gloom

Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Damage at Night.

Gem of Stupefication

Combine (Magic + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Stun Duration.

Gem of Light

Combine (Magic + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Damage during the Day.

Mage’s Gem

Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +17% Mana.

Gem of Accuracy

Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Chance to Critical Hit.

Renewing Gem

Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +1.5 Health Regen per Second.

Templar’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +17% Health.

Cloudy Quality

These gems can be crafted by combining two different cloudy quality shards.

Diviner’s Gem

Combine (Fire + Fire, Ice + Ice, or Lightning + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Mana.

Stimulating Gem

Combine (Fire + Ice, Fire + Lightning, or Ice + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +0.2 Mana Regen per Second.

Restoring Gem

Combine (Fire + Magic, Ice + Magic, or Lightning + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 Mana Regen per Second.

Soothing Gem

Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +0.1 Health Regen per Second.

Assailant’s Gem

Combine (Poison + Fire or Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Damage against lightly wounded targets.

Crusader’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, Protection + Lightning, or Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Health.

Bully’s Gem

Combine (Poison + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Damage against heavily wounded enemies.

Gem of Confusion

Combine (Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Stun Duration.

Gem of Disorientation

Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Stun Duration.

Gem of Dusk

Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Damage at Night.

Gem of Dawn

Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Damage during Daytime.

Augur’s Gem

Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Mana.

Gem of Skill

Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +3% Chance to Critical Hit.

Revitalizing Gem

Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +1 Health Regen per Second.

Paladin’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Health.

If you find any gem missing, comment and we will add it up.