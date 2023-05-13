Utility gems in Kingdoms of Amalur can be added into items with an open utility slot. Our Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Utility Gems Crafting guide will help you make some for your use.
They are colored green and shaped rectangular. You can combine different quality shards at the altar to induce different attributes and properties into a gem, which then introduces these properties into an item it is socketed in.
Kingdoms of Amalur Utility Gems Crafting
Key
Gem Name
Gem Recipe (Which Shards To Combine At Altar) and Resulting Effect
Pristine Quality Utility Gems
You can craft these gems by combining two different pristine shards.
Mage’s Gem
Combine (Fire + Fire or Lightening + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +17% Mana.
Infusing Gem
Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightning + Fire, or Lightning + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +1.5 Mana Regeneration per Second.
Rejuvenating Gem
Combine (Magic + Fire, Magic + Ice, or Magic + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +2 Mana Regen per Second.
Renewing Gem
Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +1.5 Health Regen per Second.
Conqueror’s Gem
Combine (Poison + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Damage vs lightly wounded targets.
Templar’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +17% Health.
Tormentor’s Gem
Combine (Poison + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Damage vs heavily wounded targets.
Gem of Stupefication
Combine (Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Stun Duration.
Gem of Radiance
Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Damage during the day.
Gem of Night
Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Damage at Night.
Gem of Staggering
Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +30% Stun Duration.
Gem of Precision
Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +7% Chance to Critical Hit.
Regenerating Gem
Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +2 Health Regen per Second.
Hero’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Health.
Lambent Quality
You can craft these gems by combining two lambent quality shards.
Augur’s Gem
Combine (Fire + Fire or Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Mana.
Restoring Gem
Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightning + Fire, or Lightning + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +1 Mana Regen per Second.
Infusing Gem
Combine (Fire + Magic, Ice + Magic, or Lightning + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1.5 Mana Regeneration per Second.
Revitalizing Gem
Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +1 Health Regen per Second.
Invader’s Gem
Combine (Poison + Fire or Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +11% Damage vs. lightly wounded targets.
Paladin’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, or Protection + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Health.
Oppressor’s Gem
Combine (Poison + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +11% Damage vs. heavily wounded targets.
Gem of Disorientation
Combine (Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Stun Duration.
Gem of Gloom
Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Damage at Night.
Gem of Stupefication
Combine (Magic + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Stun Duration.
Gem of Light
Combine (Magic + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Damage during the Day.
Mage’s Gem
Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +17% Mana.
Gem of Accuracy
Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Chance to Critical Hit.
Renewing Gem
Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +1.5 Health Regen per Second.
Templar’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +17% Health.
Cloudy Quality
These gems can be crafted by combining two different cloudy quality shards.
Diviner’s Gem
Combine (Fire + Fire, Ice + Ice, or Lightning + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Mana.
Stimulating Gem
Combine (Fire + Ice, Fire + Lightning, or Ice + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +0.2 Mana Regen per Second.
Restoring Gem
Combine (Fire + Magic, Ice + Magic, or Lightning + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +1 Mana Regen per Second.
Soothing Gem
Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, Physical + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +0.1 Health Regen per Second.
Assailant’s Gem
Combine (Poison + Fire or Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Damage against lightly wounded targets.
Crusader’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, Protection + Lightning, or Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Health.
Bully’s Gem
Combine (Poison + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Damage against heavily wounded enemies.
Gem of Confusion
Combine (Poison + Lightning) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Stun Duration.
Gem of Disorientation
Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Stun Duration.
Gem of Dusk
Combine (Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Damage at Night.
Gem of Dawn
Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Damage during Daytime.
Augur’s Gem
Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Mana.
Gem of Skill
Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +3% Chance to Critical Hit.
Revitalizing Gem
Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +1 Health Regen per Second.
Paladin’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +14% Health.
If you find any gem missing, comment and we will add it up.