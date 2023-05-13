

Armor gems can only be added to the available slots in armor and shields. They are shaped trapezoid slivers and colored blue. Different quality shards yield different quality gems in Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning as we will explain in detail in this Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Armor Gems Crafting guide.

Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Armor Gems Crafting

For more help on Kingdom of Amalur, read our Sagecrafting Guide.

Key

Gem Name

Gem Recipe (Which Shards To Combine At Altar) and Resulting Effect

Pristine Quality Armor Gems

These armor gems can be crafted by combining two different Pristine shards.

Gem of Ice Hinderance

Combine (Physical + Ice, Magic + Ice, or Ice + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Ice Resistance.

Gem of Lightning Hinderance

Combine (Lightening + Lightening, Magic + Lightening, or Physical + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Lightning Resistance.

Gem of Fire Hinderance

Combine (Fire + Fire, Fire + Magic, or Fire + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Fire Resistance.

Gem of Coagulation

Combine (Magic + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Bleeding Resistance.

Impregnable Gem

Combine (Poison + Physical or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +35 Armor.

Gem of Antidote

Combine (Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Poison Resistance.

Flawless Gem

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +30% Armor.

Gem of Haven

Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Elemental Resistance.

Gem of Shelter

Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightening + Fire or Lightening + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Elemental Resistance.

Tempered Gem

Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice or Poison + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +24 Armor.

Gem of Fire Attenuation

Combine (Fire + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Fire Resistance.

Gem of Ice Attenuation

Combine (Ice + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Ice Resistance.

Gem of Lightning Attenuation

Combine (Lightening + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Lightning Resistance.

Gem of Tempering

Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Physical Resistance.

Lambent Quality

These gems can be crafted by combining two different lambent shards.

Gem of Fire Aversion

Combine (Fire + Fire, Fire + Magic, or Fire + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Fire Resistance.

Gem of Ice Aversion

Combine (Ice + Ice, Ice + Magic, or Ice + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Ice Resistance.

Gem of Lightning Aversion

Combine (Lightening + Lightening, Lightening + Magic, or Lightening + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Lightning Resistance.

Gem of Fire Hinderance

Combine (Fire + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Fire Resistance.

Gem of Lightning Hinderance

Combine (Lightening + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Lightning Resistance.

Gem of Ice Hinderance

Combine (Ice + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Ice Resistance.

Gem of Refuge

Combine (Lightening + Fire or Lightening + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +7% Elemental Resistance.

Tempered Gem

Combine (Poison + Magic or Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +24 Armor.

Shielded Gem

Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, Poison + Lightening, or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15 Armor.

Gem of Clotting

Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Bleeding Resistance.

Gem of Phasing

Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Physical Resistance.

Gem of Displacing

Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Physical Resistance.

Gem of Remedy

Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +8% Poison Resistance.

Exceptional Gem

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Armor.

Gem of Shelter

Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Elemental Resistance.

Gem of Elixer

Combine (Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Poison Resistance.

Cloudy Quality

These gems can be crafted by combining two different cloudy shards.

Gem of Fire Shield

Combine (Fire + Fire, Fire + Magic, or Fire + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Fire Resistance.

Gem of Protection

Combine (Fire + Lightening, Fire + Ice, or Ice + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +3% Elemental Resistance.

Rigid Gem

Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +8 Armor.

Gem of Fire Aversion

Combine (Protection + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Fire Resistance.

Gem of Ice Aversion

Combine (Protection + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Ice Resistance.

Gem of Lightning Aversion

Combine (Protection + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Lightning Resistance.

Gem of Ice Shield

Combine (Ice + Ice, Ice + Magic, or Ice + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Ice Resistance.

Gem of Lightning Shield

Combine (Lightening + Lightening, Lightening + Magic, or Lightening + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Lightning Resistance.

Gem of Fire Shield

Combine (Fire + Fire, Fire + Magic, or Fire + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Fire Resistance.

Shielded Gem

Combine (Poison + Magic or Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +15 Armor.

Gem of Mending

Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Bleeding Resistance.

Gem of Shifting

Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Physical Resistance.

Gem of Phasing

Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Physical Resistance.

Superior Gem

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Armor.

Gem of Antivenin

Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Poison Resistance.

If you find any gem missing, comment and we will add it up.