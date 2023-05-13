Armor gems can only be added to the available slots in armor and shields. They are shaped trapezoid slivers and colored blue. Different quality shards yield different quality gems in Kingdom of Amalur: Reckoning as we will explain in detail in this Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Armor Gems Crafting guide.
Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Armor Gems Crafting
For more help on Kingdom of Amalur, read our Sagecrafting Guide.
Key
Gem Name
Gem Recipe (Which Shards To Combine At Altar) and Resulting Effect
Pristine Quality Armor Gems
These armor gems can be crafted by combining two different Pristine shards.
Gem of Ice Hinderance
Combine (Physical + Ice, Magic + Ice, or Ice + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Ice Resistance.
Gem of Lightning Hinderance
Combine (Lightening + Lightening, Magic + Lightening, or Physical + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Lightning Resistance.
Gem of Fire Hinderance
Combine (Fire + Fire, Fire + Magic, or Fire + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Fire Resistance.
Gem of Coagulation
Combine (Magic + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Bleeding Resistance.
Impregnable Gem
Combine (Poison + Physical or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +35 Armor.
Gem of Antidote
Combine (Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Poison Resistance.
Flawless Gem
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +30% Armor.
Gem of Haven
Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Elemental Resistance.
Gem of Shelter
Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightening + Fire or Lightening + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Elemental Resistance.
Tempered Gem
Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice or Poison + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +24 Armor.
Gem of Fire Attenuation
Combine (Fire + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Fire Resistance.
Gem of Ice Attenuation
Combine (Ice + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Ice Resistance.
Gem of Lightning Attenuation
Combine (Lightening + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Lightning Resistance.
Gem of Tempering
Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Physical Resistance.
Lambent Quality
These gems can be crafted by combining two different lambent shards.
Gem of Fire Aversion
Combine (Fire + Fire, Fire + Magic, or Fire + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Fire Resistance.
Gem of Ice Aversion
Combine (Ice + Ice, Ice + Magic, or Ice + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Ice Resistance.
Gem of Lightning Aversion
Combine (Lightening + Lightening, Lightening + Magic, or Lightening + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Lightning Resistance.
Gem of Fire Hinderance
Combine (Fire + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Fire Resistance.
Gem of Lightning Hinderance
Combine (Lightening + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Lightning Resistance.
Gem of Ice Hinderance
Combine (Ice + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +16% Ice Resistance.
Gem of Refuge
Combine (Lightening + Fire or Lightening + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +7% Elemental Resistance.
Tempered Gem
Combine (Poison + Magic or Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +24 Armor.
Shielded Gem
Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, Poison + Lightening, or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15 Armor.
Gem of Clotting
Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Bleeding Resistance.
Gem of Phasing
Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Physical Resistance.
Gem of Displacing
Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Physical Resistance.
Gem of Remedy
Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +8% Poison Resistance.
Exceptional Gem
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20% Armor.
Gem of Shelter
Combine (Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Elemental Resistance.
Gem of Elixer
Combine (Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Poison Resistance.
Cloudy Quality
These gems can be crafted by combining two different cloudy shards.
Gem of Fire Shield
Combine (Fire + Fire, Fire + Magic, or Fire + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Fire Resistance.
Gem of Protection
Combine (Fire + Lightening, Fire + Ice, or Ice + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +3% Elemental Resistance.
Rigid Gem
Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +8 Armor.
Gem of Fire Aversion
Combine (Protection + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Fire Resistance.
Gem of Ice Aversion
Combine (Protection + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Ice Resistance.
Gem of Lightning Aversion
Combine (Protection + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +12% Lightning Resistance.
Gem of Ice Shield
Combine (Ice + Ice, Ice + Magic, or Ice + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Ice Resistance.
Gem of Lightning Shield
Combine (Lightening + Lightening, Lightening + Magic, or Lightening + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Lightning Resistance.
Gem of Fire Shield
Combine (Fire + Fire, Fire + Magic, or Fire + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Fire Resistance.
Shielded Gem
Combine (Poison + Magic or Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +15 Armor.
Gem of Mending
Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Bleeding Resistance.
Gem of Shifting
Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Physical Resistance.
Gem of Phasing
Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Physical Resistance.
Superior Gem
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +10% Armor.
Gem of Antivenin
Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Poison Resistance.
If you find any gem missing, comment and we will add it up.