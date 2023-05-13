This Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Weapon Gems Crafting guide will help you in combining different quality shards and install it in respective ‘Slot’ of your weapon to increase its overall effectiveness.
Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Weapon Gems Crafting
Most weapons have slots for ‘Weapon Gems’ but some like Staves, Scepters and Chakram can only install utility gems. Weapon gems look like a red diamond tetrahedron.
Key
Gem Name
Gem Recipe (Which Shards To Combine At Altar) and Resulting Effect
Pristine Quality
These weapon gems can be crafted by combining two different pristine shards.
Gem of Combustion
Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Fire Damage and +10 Burning Damage over 6 seconds.
Gem of Ferocity
Combine (Fire + Ice, Fire + Lightening, Ice + Lightening, or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 20 Mana per hit.
Gem of Incineration
Combine (Fire + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +30 Fire Damage and +20 Burning Damage over 7 seconds.
Gem of Slaughter
Combine (Fire + Physical, Physical + Ice, Physical + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +20 Bleeding Damage over 5 Seconds.
Gem of Devouring
Combine (Fire + Poison, Poison + Ice, Physical + Poison, or Lightening + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 20 Health per Hit.
Bolstering Gem
Combine (Fire + Protection, Protection + Ice, Protection + Lightening, or Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +16 Physical Damage.
Gem of Winter
Combine (Ice + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +30 Ice Damage and +18 Freezing Damage over 6 seconds.
Gem of Tempest
Combine (Lightening + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +30 Lightning Damage and +15 Shocking Damage over 10 seconds.
Gem of Sparks
Combine (Lightening + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Lightning Damage and +8 Shocking Damage over 7 seconds.
Gem of Bloodletting
Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 25 Health per hit.
Stalker’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +20 Piercing Damage.
Gem of Rot
Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +48 Poison Damage over 7 Seconds.
Gem of Amplitude
Combine (Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Critical Hit Damage with Physical Attacks.
Gem of Gluttony
Effect: Physical Damage
Combine (Magic + Magic) for +25 Mana Steal.
Gem of Gluttony
Effect: Physical Damage
Combine (Physical + Physical) for +20 Physical Damage.
Saboteur’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +25 Piercing Damage.
Lambent Quality
These gems can be crafted by combining lambent quality shards.
Gem of Conflagration
Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Fire Damage and +5 Burning Damage over 6 seconds.
Gem of Ravening
Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightening + Ice, Fire + Lightening, or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 15 Mana per hit.
Gem of Combustion
Combine (Magic + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Fire Damage and +10 Burning Damage over 6 seconds.
Gem of Hemorrhaging
Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +15 Bleeding Damage over 5 seconds.
Gem of Bloodthirst
Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 15 Health per Hit.
Gem of Magnitude
Effect: Critical Physical Damage
Combine (Fire + Magic) for +30 Fire Damage and +20 Burning Damage over 7 seconds
Invigorating Gem
Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, Protection + Lightening or Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Physical Damage.
Gem of Frost
Combine (Magic + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Ice Damage and +7 Freezing Damage over 4 seconds.
Gem of Snow
Combine (Ice + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Ice Damage and +5 Freezing Damage over 3 seconds.
Gem of Thunder
Combine (Lightening + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Lightning Damage and +4 Shocking Damage over 5 seconds.
Gem of Sparks
Combine (Magic + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Lightning Damage and +8 Shocking Damage over 7 seconds.
Gem of Devouring
Combine (Magic + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 20 Health per Hit.
Gem of Ferocity
Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 20 Mana per hit.
Bolstering Gem
Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +16 Physical Damage.
Gem of Putrefication
Combine (Physical + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +24 Poison Damage over 6 seconds.
Seeker’s Gem
Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +12 Piercing Damage.
Gem of Magnitude
Combine (Poison + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Critical Hit Damage with Physical Attacks.
Gem of Venom
Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +13 Poison Damage over 6 Seconds.
Stalker’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20 Piercing Damage.
Cloudy Quality Weapon Gems
These gems can be crafted by combining cloudy quality shards.
Gem of Fire
Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +4 Fire Damage and +3 Burning Damage over 5 seconds.
Gem of Voracity
Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightening + Fire, Lightening + Ice, or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 5 Mana per Hit.
Gem of Conflagration
Combine (Magic + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Fire Damage and +5 Burning Damage over 6 seconds.
Gem of Carnage
Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, Physical + Lightening, or Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +5 Bleeding Damage over 5 seconds.
Gem of Leeching
Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 5 Health per Hit.
Strengthening Gem
Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, Protection + Lightening, or Magic + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +5 Physical Damage.
Gem of Snow
Combine (Magic + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Ice Damage and +5 Freezing Damage over 3 seconds.
Gem of Ice
Combine (Ice + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +4 Ice Damage and +2 Freezing Damage over 2 seconds.
Gem of Lightning
Combine (Lightening + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +4 Lightning Damage and +3 Shocking Damage over 3 seconds.
Gem of Thunder
Combine (Magic + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Lightning Damage and +4 Shocking Damage over 5 seconds.
Gem of Bloodthirst
Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 15 Health per Hit.
Invigorating Gem
Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Physical Damage.
Gem of Venom
Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +13 Poison Damage over 6 Seconds.
Scout’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +4 Piercing Damage.
Gem of Justice
Combine (Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Critical Hit Damage with Physical Attacks.
Gem of Decay
Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +6 Poison Damage over 5 Seconds.
Seeker’s Gem
Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +12 Piercing Damage.
Gem of Ravening
Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 15 Mana per hit.
