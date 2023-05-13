

This Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Weapon Gems Crafting guide will help you in combining different quality shards and install it in respective ‘Slot’ of your weapon to increase its overall effectiveness.

Kingdoms of Amalur Reckoning Weapon Gems Crafting

Most weapons have slots for ‘Weapon Gems’ but some like Staves, Scepters and Chakram can only install utility gems. Weapon gems look like a red diamond tetrahedron.

Key

Gem Name

Gem Recipe (Which Shards To Combine At Altar) and Resulting Effect

Pristine Quality

These weapon gems can be crafted by combining two different pristine shards.

Gem of Combustion

Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Fire Damage and +10 Burning Damage over 6 seconds.

Gem of Ferocity

Combine (Fire + Ice, Fire + Lightening, Ice + Lightening, or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 20 Mana per hit.

Gem of Incineration

Combine (Fire + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +30 Fire Damage and +20 Burning Damage over 7 seconds.

Gem of Slaughter

Combine (Fire + Physical, Physical + Ice, Physical + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +20 Bleeding Damage over 5 Seconds.

Gem of Devouring

Combine (Fire + Poison, Poison + Ice, Physical + Poison, or Lightening + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 20 Health per Hit.

Bolstering Gem

Combine (Fire + Protection, Protection + Ice, Protection + Lightening, or Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +16 Physical Damage.

Gem of Winter

Combine (Ice + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +30 Ice Damage and +18 Freezing Damage over 6 seconds.

Gem of Tempest

Combine (Lightening + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +30 Lightning Damage and +15 Shocking Damage over 10 seconds.

Gem of Sparks

Combine (Lightening + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Lightning Damage and +8 Shocking Damage over 7 seconds.

Gem of Bloodletting

Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 25 Health per hit.

Stalker’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +20 Piercing Damage.

Gem of Rot

Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +48 Poison Damage over 7 Seconds.

Gem of Amplitude

Combine (Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Critical Hit Damage with Physical Attacks.

Gem of Gluttony

Effect: Physical Damage

Combine (Magic + Magic) for +25 Mana Steal.

Gem of Gluttony

Effect: Physical Damage

Combine (Physical + Physical) for +20 Physical Dama

Saboteur’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +25 Piercing Damage.

Lambent Quality

These gems can be crafted by combining lambent quality shards.

Gem of Conflagration

Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Fire Damage and +5 Burning Damage over 6 seconds.

Gem of Ravening

Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightening + Ice, Fire + Lightening, or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 15 Mana per hit.

Gem of Combustion

Combine (Magic + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Fire Damage and +10 Burning Damage over 6 seconds.

Gem of Hemorrhaging

Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, or Physical + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +15 Bleeding Damage over 5 seconds.

Gem of Bloodthirst

Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 15 Health per Hit.

Gem of Magnitude

Effect: Critical Physical Damage

Combine (Fire + Magic) for +30 Fire Damage and +20 Burning Damage over 7 seconds

Invigorating Gem

Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, Protection + Lightening or Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Physical Damage.

Gem of Frost

Combine (Magic + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Ice Damage and +7 Freezing Damage over 4 seconds.

Gem of Snow

Combine (Ice + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Ice Damage and +5 Freezing Damage over 3 seconds.

Gem of Thunder

Combine (Lightening + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Lightning Damage and +4 Shocking Damage over 5 seconds.

Gem of Sparks

Combine (Magic + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +17 Lightning Damage and +8 Shocking Damage over 7 seconds.

Gem of Devouring

Combine (Magic + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 20 Health per Hit.

Gem of Ferocity

Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 20 Mana per hit.

Bolstering Gem

Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +16 Physical Damage.

Gem of Putrefication

Combine (Physical + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +24 Poison Damage over 6 seconds.

Seeker’s Gem

Combine (Physical + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +12 Piercing Damage.

Gem of Magnitude

Combine (Poison + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +9% Critical Hit Damage with Physical Attacks.

Gem of Venom

Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +13 Poison Damage over 6 Seconds.

Stalker’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +20 Piercing Damage.

Cloudy Quality Weapon Gems

These gems can be crafted by combining cloudy quality shards.

Gem of Fire

Combine (Fire + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +4 Fire Damage and +3 Burning Damage over 5 seconds.

Gem of Voracity

Combine (Ice + Fire, Lightening + Fire, Lightening + Ice, or Poison + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 5 Mana per Hit.

Gem of Conflagration

Combine (Magic + Fire) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Fire Damage and +5 Burning Damage over 6 seconds.

Gem of Carnage

Combine (Physical + Fire, Physical + Ice, Physical + Lightening, or Protection + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +5 Bleeding Damage over 5 seconds.

Gem of Leeching

Combine (Poison + Fire, Poison + Ice, or Poison + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 5 Health per Hit.

Strengthening Gem

Combine (Protection + Fire, Protection + Ice, Protection + Lightening, or Magic + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +5 Physical Damage.

Gem of Snow

Combine (Magic + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Ice Damage and +5 Freezing Damage over 3 seconds.

Gem of Ice

Combine (Ice + Ice) at altar to craft this gem for +4 Ice Damage and +2 Freezing Damage over 2 seconds.

Gem of Lightning

Combine (Lightening + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +4 Lightning Damage and +3 Shocking Damage over 3 seconds.

Gem of Thunder

Combine (Magic + Lightening) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Lightning Damage and +4 Shocking Damage over 5 seconds.

Gem of Bloodthirst

Combine (Physical + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to Steal 15 Health per Hit.

Invigorating Gem

Combine (Physical + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +9 Physical Damage.

Gem of Venom

Combine (Poison + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +13 Poison Damage over 6 Seconds.

Scout’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Physical) at altar to craft this gem for +4 Piercing Damage.

Gem of Justice

Combine (Protection + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +5% Critical Hit Damage with Physical Attacks.

Gem of Decay

Combine (Poison + Poison) at altar to craft this gem for +6 Poison Damage over 5 Seconds.

Seeker’s Gem

Combine (Protection + Protection) at altar to craft this gem for +12 Piercing Damage.

Gem of Ravening

Combine (Magic + Magic) at altar to craft this gem for +15% Chance to steal 15 Mana per hit.

If you find any gem missing, comment and we will add it up.