How To Get Troll Knight’s Sword In Elden Ring

A greatsword of choice for the Trolls of Caria Manor, Troll Knight’s Sword is a magic-imbued weapon in the Elden Ring. Adorned with blue glintstones, this sword represents loyalty that transcends race and culture in the Lands Between.

In this guide, we will help you acquire this colossal sword and learn how to use it to its full extent.

Troll Knight’s Sword Location

Troll Knight’s Sword can only be obtained as a drop from Troll Knights. If you want a guaranteed drop, kill the Troll Knight in Caria Manor.

Caria Manor is in the northwest corner of Liurnia and is a path to the Three Sisters area, where you can meet Ranni. On your way to the final boss of Caria Manor, Royal Knight Loretta, you will find the troll knight standing on the stairs accompanied by Carian sorcerers.

This is a difficult fight due to the abundance of enemies in the area. Try to kite the enemies one by one and then force the Troll Knight to the door. He can’t pass through the door giving you ample time to heal and strategize.

You can also obtain Troll Knight’s sword by killing two Troll Knights on your path to the Four Belfries. This area is in the western Liurnia, on a cliff directly west of the Raya Lucaria Academy.

In this case, this sword is not a guaranteed drop. Its drop rate is 8% per 100 Discovery. You can always increase your Discovery by investing in Vigor stat beyond level 30.

Troll Knight’s Sword Stats and Requirements

Troll Knight’s sword is a Strength and Intelligence weapon that requires 20 Str, 18 Int, and 14 Dex to wield properly. It has D scaling with all 3 stats.

As a unique weapon, this sword can’t be infused with any Ash of War or consumables like Grease. You can upgrade this sword up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. At its highest level it deals 303 Physical and 196 Magic damage.

The unique skill for Troll Knight’s Sword is Troll’s Roar, which requires 22 FP. This sword weighs 18 and can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game. Its attack set is basically similar to Zweihander.

This sword is best for Strength and Magic builds in Elden Ring.