How To Get The Shard Spiral Sorcery In Elden Ring

A sorcery of Karolos Conspectus, the Spiral Shard in Elden Ring summons two spiraling magic projectiles that pierce through the enemies. This sorcery was a result of a failed experiment when Raya Lucaria researchers tried to create a new comet.

In this guide, we will help you obtain Shard Spiral sorcery by completing Sellen’s Questline and explaining how to use it effectively against large enemies.

Shard Spiral Location

Shard Spiral Sorcery can be purchased for 8,000 Runes from Sellen after completing her quest and siding with her over Jerren.

To complete Sellen’s Quest, you must follow these steps precisely.

Talk to Sellen at Waypoint Ruins after defeating the Mad Pumpkin Head.

Find the Primeval Sorcerer Azur and learn Comet Azur’s sorcery from him.

Return to Sellen, and she will give you a secret Glintstone Key.

Find Master Lusat inside Sellia Hideaway by using the Glintstone Key and learn the Star of Ruins spell.

Return to Sellen and talk to her to receive Sellen’s Primal Glintstone. Defeat Starscourge Radahn and meet Sellen again. She will ask you to meet her at the Witchbane Ruins.

Talk to Jerren to end the Radahn Festival. Go to the Witchbane Ruins to find Sellen killed by Jerren.

Go to the Three Sisters area and find the secret room of Seluvis, north of Seluvis’s Rise.

Open the illusory wall behind a puppet to find Sellen’s real body. Use Sellen’s Primal Glintstone to bring her back to life.

Defeat Rennala, Queen of Full Moon, at the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Reload the area and summon Sellen to invade Jerren’s world.

Defeat Jerren and then reload the area to find Sellen inside the Grand Academy. Interact with her to purchase the Shard Spiral sorcery for 8,000 Runes.

Shard Spiral Stats and Requirements

Shard Spiral requires 27 Intelligence and staff to cast. It also cost 14 FP and 28 Stamina in addition to one spell slot.

This spell summons two spiraling projectiles that deal magic damage to the enemies. It is particularly useful against larger foes Elden Beast as it passes through enemies instead of exploding on contact.