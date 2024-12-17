How To Get The Ordovis’s Greatsword In Elden Ring

A holy sword bestowed upon one of the two crucible knights, Ordovis’s Greatsword is a strength weapon in the Elden Ring that also deals holy damage to the enemies.

Obtaining this greatsword includes defeating a boss duo in an obscure dungeon. Let us help you acquire Ordovis’s Greatsword and create an amazing Strength/Faith build around it.

Ordovis’s Greatsword Location

Ordovis’s Greatsword in Elden Ring can be obtained after defeating the Crucible Knight Ordovis inside Azuria Hero’s Grave.

This grave can be found in the eastern part of the Altus Plateau, outside Leyndell, the Royal Capital. To reach this dungeon, travel towards Leyndell from the Grand Lift of Dectus until you reach the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace.

From this site of grace, go northeast until you reach the Minor Erdtree. From the Erdtree, follow the southeast road to find the entrance to the Azura Hero’s Grave.

This is an extremely lengthy dungeon with a lot of Skeleton enemies and chariots. Progress through Azuria Hero’s Grave until you reach the boss room.

You will be greeted by two bosses simultaneously. Crucible Knight and Crucible Knight Ordovis. This fight can quickly become overwhelming, so we recommend using Mimic Tear ashes to counter the bosses.

Keep your distance and only attack when there is an opening. Once defeated, Crucible Knight Ordovis will drop Ordovis’s Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Ordovis’s Greatsword Stats and Requirements

Ordovis’s Greatsword requires 25 Strength, 13 Dexterity, and 15 Faith to wield. It has C scaling with Str, E scaling with Dex, and D scaling with Fai stats.

The unique skill for this greatsword is Ordovis’s Vortex. This skill allows you to swing your sword imbued with Light before slamming it onto the ground with a massive AoE attack.

You can’t infuse this Greatsword with any Ash of War or consumables like grease. You also can’t apply magic to it either.

Ordovis’ Greatsword can be upgraded with the help of Somber Smithing Stones, and its highest level (+10) deals 262 Physical and 169 Holy damage to the enemies.

This greatsword weighs 12 and can be sold for 1000 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Ordovis’s Greatsword Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Ordovis’s Greatsword alongside the Clawmark Seal to cast the following spells.

For the armor, go with the Crucible Axe set that you can also obtain bt defeating Crucible Knight Ordovis.

Use the following talismans.

As this is a strength build, distribute your skill points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Strength : 60

: 60 Faith: 40

This Ordovis’s Sword build in Elden Ring is more than enough to melt bosses and even stun-lock Malenia into oblivion.