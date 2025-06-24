How To Get The Mushroom Crown In Elden Ring

Mushroom Crown is a unique Helm in Elden Ring that enhances the attack power of its user with poisoning or scarlet rot in the vicinity. Composed of mushrooms growing over a body in a tower, this headgear is a tribute to the old lords who once served the scarlet rot.

Unique gear items in Elden Ring that provide buffs to a build are extremely important. One such example is the Mushroom Crown, a go-to helm for any poison-based build.

However, finding the Mushroom Crown in Elden Ring is not an easy task. You must travel to the depths of the Lands Between and survive a massive lake of rot to obtain this helm. Let us help guide you through the whole process.

Mushroom Crown Location in Elden Ring

Mushroom Crown in Elden Ring can be looted from a dead body in the southwestern region of the Lake of Rot.

You must follow Ranni’s quest in Elden Ring to reach the Lake of Rot. Below is a list of tasks you must complete to reach this optional area.

Talk to Ranni at night at the Church of Elleh after finding the Torrent.

Kill Renalla at the Academy of Raya Lucaria and go to Caria Manor.

Reach the Three Sisters’ area by defeating the Royal Knight Loretta.

Join Ranni’s team and go kill Radahn.

Enter Nokron and find the Fingerslayer Blade.

Return to Ranni and go to Nokstella.

Kill the Baleful Shadow and use the coffin to reach the Lake of Rot.

Once you reach the Lake of Rot, go straight from the shoreside site of grace until you reach the next platform.

FYI This is a very long journey, and you will most probably need to use multiple Preserving Boluses to survive the Scarlet Rot.

Keep going until you reach the other end with some Basilisk enemies. Climb the fallen pillar to the right to reach the top of the pillars.

Reach the square structure in the middle and carefully look down to find a body on a short pillar. Jump down on the short pillar and interact with the body to collect the Mushroom Crown in Elden Ring.

Mushroom Crown Stats and Uses

Mushroom Crown in Elden Ring increases the attack power of its wearer by 10% for the next 20 seconds if there is Poison or Scarlet Rot in the vicinity.

FYI You can manually activate Mushroom Crown by consuming Raw Meat Dumplings or by using the Poison Spray weapon skill.

This helm can be used with Poison Hand and Kindred of Rot’s Exultation to increase its effect. You can sell it for 200 runes to any merchant in the game (not recommended as it is a once-per-playthrough item).

This headgear weighs 9.1 and is a part of the Mushroom Set in the game. The defensive stats for this helm are.

Defense Type Value Physical 5.8 Strike 5.9 Slash 6.8 Pierce 7.0 Magic 5.8 Fire 3.1 Light 4.6 Holy 4.8

The resistances for the Mushroom Crown in Elden Ring are.