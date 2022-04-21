How to Get Mushroom Armor Set in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is an action RPG game where you explore the Lands Within, get unique armors, and takedown various powerful enemies. This guide will cover how to get the Mushroom Armor Set in Elden Ring, and its stats will also be mentioned.

Where to Find the Mushroom Armor Set in Elden Ring

Mushroom Armor Set is a unique Armor Set that doesn’t offer good damage negation, but it increases your secondary stats and increases your buildup debuffs. This will be your go-to set if you encounter any Scarlet Rot cave or Poison Cave.

To find this unique set, we will need 2 Stonesword Keys and then head towards Seethewater Cave, located exactly underneath the small erdtree in Altus Plateau.

To reach there, Teleport to the Seethewater River grace of site. Follow the Ravine till you find the closed door.

There will be a statue to place your Stonesword Key in, and head into the cave close to it. Equip yourself with Neutralizing Boluses because the cave will be filled with poison water and poison enemies.

Head into the cave where you can jump down and keep moving until you find a big flower. Kill it, and then look behind the flower, where you will find your long-awaited armor.

You will also encounter Kindred of Rot at the end of this cave, but the problem is you will encounter two of them. Summons are a must-have in this encounter.

This way, you will even the odds and take on 1 enemy at a time. After defeating them, you will find Kindred of Rot’s Exultation.

There is another optional Helm called ‘Mushroom Crown’ you can use with the Mushroom Armor Set. It is located in the South-Eastern corner of the Lake of Rot, where you’ll find it on a dangling corpse on one of the ruin pillars.

Stats for Mushroom Armor Set in Elden Ring

The stats for each of the Mushroom Armor Set’s components are given below:

Mushroom Head

Damage Negation Stats

Physical:2.1

VS Strike:2.5

VS Slash 0.9

VS Peirce:1.8

Magic: 4.7

Fire: 1.8

Lightning: 4.6

Holy: 4.6

Resistance Stats

Immunity: 44

Robustness:10

Focus: 39

Vitality: 33

Poise: 0

Mushroom Body

Damage Negation Stats

Physical: 6.1

VS Strike: 7.1

VS Slash: 2.7

VS Pierce: 5.3

Magic: 13.3

Fire: 5.3

Lightning: 12.8

Holy: 13.0

Resistance Stats

Immunity: 102

Robustness: 24

Focus: 90

Vitality: 76

Poise: 1

Mushroom Arms

Damage Negation

Physical: 1.5

VS Striker: 1.7

VS Slash: 0.6

VS Pierce: 1.3

Magic: 3.3

Fire: 1.3

Lightning: 3.2

Holy: 3.2

Resistance Stats

Immunity: 34

Robustness: 8

Focus: 30

Vitality: 25

Poise: 0

Mushroom Legs

Damage Negation

Physical: 3.4

VS Strike: 4.0

VS Slash: 1.5

VS Pierce: 3.0

Magic: 7.6

Fire: 3.0

Lightning: 7.3

Holy: 7.4

Resistance Stats

Immunity: 63

Robustness: 15

Focus: 56

Vitality: 47

Poise: 1

Mushroom Crown

Damage Negation

Physical: 5.8

VS Strike: 5.9

VS Slash: 6.8

VS Pierce: 7.0

Magic: 4.8

Fire: 3.4

Lightning: 4.6

Holy: 4.8

Resistance