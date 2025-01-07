How To Get The Meteorite Of Astel In Elden Ring

A glintstone sorcery that manipulates the gravitational forces, the Meteorite of Astel summons a hail of meteorites to demolish your enemies. Astel used this sorcery in the past to level one of the eternal cities in the Elden Ring.

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain Meteorite of Astel and how you can use it effectively against larger enemies with a proper build.

Meteorite of Astel Location

The Meteorite of Astel sorcery can only be obtained by defeating Astel, Star of Darkness, inside the Yelough Anix Tunnel.

This tunnel can be found in the southwestern corner of the Consecrated Snowfield. You must find both parts of the Haligtree Secret Medallion to reach this area.

The right part of the Haligtree Secret Medallion can be obtained from Old Albus inside the Village of Albinaurics. He will be hiding inside a massive jar that you must break and then talk to him to obtain one part of the secret medallion.

Progress through the main quest until you reach the Mountaintop of the Giants. Defeat Commander O’Neil atop Castle Sol to collect the left part of the Haligtree Secret Medallion.

Once you have both parts, travel to the Grand Lift of Rold and switch the medallions with the D-pad. Then, hoist the Secret Medallion to enter the Consecrated Snowfield.

Go all the way to the southwest to find the Yelough Anix Tunnel near the ruins. Progress through the tunnel until you reach the final boss, Astel. This boss teleports around the arena and uses a lot of gravity-based magic attacks.

Target its head until you manage to whittle down its health. Once defeated, the boss will drop the Meteorite of Astel sorcery in Elden Ring.

Meteorite of Astel Stats and Requirements

Meteorite of Astel summons a hail of meteorites from the void that target the enemies and deal massive physical damage in addition to some magic damage.

This spell requires 55 Intelligence and staff to cast. As a meteorite sorcery, it can be boosted by using the Meteorite Staff in the Elden Ring.

Meteorite of Astel requires 2 spell slots and 60 FP in addition to 40 Stamina per cast. You can cast this spell continuously until your FP, Stamina, or both run out.

TIP You can use the Cerulean Hidden Tear from the Flask of the Wondrous Physick to cast this spell without consuming any FP.

This spell is highly effective against enemies that are large and have resistance against magic attacks. One such boss in the game is the legendary dragon Placidusax.