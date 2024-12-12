How To Get The Heater Shield in Elden Ring

A medium metal shield, the Heater Shield in Elden Ring provides maximum defense against physical attacks. It used to be the first line of defense for soldiers on the battlefield.

Let us help you obtain the Heater Shield to make your early-game journey much more manageable.

Heater Shield Location in Elden Ring

Heater Shield can be obtained via to ways in Elden Ring. The easiest method is to start the game as a Vagabond. Heater Shield is a start for the Vagabond Class.

The second method is to purchase this shield for 1500 Runes from the Twin Maiden Husk at the Roundtable Hold. To reach the Roundtable Hold, start your journey and reach the Stormgate Site of Grace.

At this point, Melina will appear and offer you an accord. Accept her offer, and you will get the spectral steed, Torrent, as a reward. Cross the Stormgate and reach the Stormhill.

Travel northwest to find the entrance to the Stormveil Castle. However, this entrance is protected by Margit, the Fell Omen. Rest at the site of grace before him, and Melina will appear again.

This time, she will offer to take you to the Roundtable Hold. Go to the room area opposite Blacksmith Hewg and turn right. In the next room, you will find Twin Maiden Husk to the right.

Interact with them and purchase the Heater Shield for 1500 Runes.

Heater Shield Stats and Requirements

Heater Shield requires 10 Strength to wield, and it has D scaling with Str. The skill for this shield is Parry, which can be replaced with any other compatible Ashes of War.

This shield can also be infused with Grease and Magic. Heater Shield in Elden Ring can be upgraded with the help of Smithing Stones.

It weighs 3.5 and can be sold for 100 Runes to any merchant in the game. The defensive stats for the Heater Shield are.

Guard Type Value Physical 100 Magic 43 Fire 43 Light 27 Holy 43 Boost 52

Heater Shield is one of the best early-game medium shields in the game. It provides 100 defense against any physical attack.