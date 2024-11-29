How To Get The Great Mace In Elden Ring

Great Mace is a Warhammer in Elden Ring with massive scaling and strength. A larger version of its smaller siblings, this massive hammer can smash enemies to bits.

In this guide, we will help you locate the Great Mace from a hidden treasure chest and how you can use it to craft a Strength build around it.

Great mace Location in Elden Ring

The great Mace can be looted from a treasure chest in northern Liurnia. To find this great hammer, travel to the northeast corner of Liurnia, just south of the entrance to the Grand Lift of Dectus.

There is a small camp northwest of the minor Erdtree, protected by trebuchets. The priests of Flame protect this area. Defeat the enemies and open the treasure chest to obtain the Great Mace in Elden Ring.

Great Mace Stats and Requirements

Great Mace requires 28 Strength to wield. It has a C scaling with Str. The unique spell of this weapon is called Endure, which briefly increases your poise against incoming attacks.

Great Mace can be upgraded with Smithing Stones up to +25. At its highest level, it deals 328 Standard damage and has S scaling for Strength with Heavy upgrade.

You can infuse this Warhammer with compatible Ashes of War and consumables like grease. You can also apply magic to this weapon. Great Mace is extremely useful against enemies like Crystalians and Radagon.

Great Mace Best Build in Elden Ring

For this build, we will be using a +25 Great Mace with a Heavy upgrade path and a +25 Blood Short Sword.

Finger Seal +25 to cast the following incantations.

Use the following talismans.

Lord of Blood’s Exultation

Blade of Mercy

Two-handed Sword Talisman

Axe Talisman

For the Flask of Wondrous Physick, mix the following cracked tears.

Spiked Cracked Tear

Bloodsucking Cracked Tear

As this is a level 150 build, use the following stats.

Vigor : 40

: 40 Endurance : 32

: 32 Strength : 80

: 80 Faith: 32

White Mask of Varre to increase attack power by 10% when there is bleeding. Any medium armor for stamina management and fast roll. This build can deal damage north of 2500 to enemies in PvP and PvE.