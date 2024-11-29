How To Get The Great Club In Elden Ring

A withered branch of the Erdtree, the Great Club was crafted to wildly hammer foes in Elden Ring. This colossal bonk is a fan-favorite weapon for the players leaning towards Strength Build.

In this guide, we will help you obtain the Great Club by defeating a boss capable of wielding this monstrosity. We will also be creating a strength build that centers around this behemoth weapon.

Great Club Location in Elden Ring

The Great Club in Elden Ring can be obtained by defeating the Stonedigger Troll in the Old Altus Tunnel. This tunnel can be found in the western part of the Altus Plateau.

To obtain the Great Club early, you can go through the Ruin-Strewn precipice to reach the Altus Plateau early. This is a shortcut as compared to finding the dectus medallions to active the Grand Lift of Dectus.

You can also approach this from Volcano Manor in the west. The path to these tunnels is a bit difficult due to high cliffs and jagged rocks. The entrance of the Old Tunnel is marked by an imp statue that requires two Stonesword keys to unlock.

Progress through the Old Altus Tunnel until you reach a locked room at the end. Open it to encounter the Stonedigger Troll boss. This boss is easy and can be defeated by targeting its legs.

Once the Stonedigger Troll is defeated, it will drop the Great Club in Elden Ring alongside 9500 Runes.

The Great Club Stats and Requirements

The Great Club is a strength-only Elden Ring weapon requiring 35 Strength to wield it. It has C scaling with Str and E scaling with Fai.

Its unique skill is called Golden Land, which is an AoE attack that damages nearby enemies. As a unique weapon, it can’t be infused with any Ashes of War or consumables like grease. You also can’t apply any magic to it either.

The Great Club can be upgraded to +25 with the help of Smithing Stones, and at its highest level, it deals 377 physical damage.

This colossal weapon weighs 17 and can be sold for 200 runes to any merchant in the game.

The Great Club Best Build in Elden Ring

As this is a level 150 mix build with Strength and Faith, the stats distribution will be as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Strength : 60

: 60 Faith: 40

A fully upgraded Great Club with standard path and Giant’s Seal +25 to cast the following incantations.

For armor pieces, use the following.

Jar’s Head

Raptor’s Black Feathers garb

All-Knowing gauntlets

Bandit Boots

Use the following Talismans.

Axe Talisman

Claw Talisman

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman

Ritual Sword Talisman

Mix the following cracked tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Spiked Cracked Tear

Stonebarb Cracked Tear

With this, our caveman big bonk build is ready to annihilate any foes in both PvP and PvE.