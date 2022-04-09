Elden Ring Halo Scythe Builds Guide

Halo Scythe is an incredible weapon in Elden Ring that comes with a unique and very special skill. A decent build will enable players to deal huge damage with great accuracy and very low consumption of FP. In this guide, we have crafted some highly useful and potent Elden Ring Halo Scythe Builds for you to check out.

Elden Ring Halo Scythe Builds

Halo Scythe comes with a skill called “Michaela’s Ring of Light”. It is the same skill that the Clean Roth Knight uses to pound golden disks. The weapon has a very good cast speed and enables you to throw these very highly damaging golden disks at a very swift rate.

Holy Mage Scythe Build

Weapon: Halo Scythe

Halo Scythe Primary Stat: Faith

Faith Secondary Stat: Vigor, Endurance, Mind

Vigor, Endurance, Mind Talisman: Shard of Alexander, Holy Scorpion Charm, Ritual Sword Talisman or Radagon’s Soreseal, Marika’s Soreseal

Shard of Alexander, Holy Scorpion Charm, Ritual Sword Talisman or Radagon’s Soreseal, Marika’s Soreseal Armor: Haligtree Knight Helmet

Haligtree Knight Helmet Incantations: Golden Vow

Golden Vow Wondrous Physick: Holy Shrouding Crack Tear or Cerulean Hidden Tear

The Golden Vow thrown at the bosses in the last 80 seconds deals a lot of damage and gives your weapon an upper hand. Halo Scythe is definitely a faith weapon are most points put into the skill will be required here.

The Mind stat may have not many points in the build for the reason that it consumes a very low FP. So, 25 points into Mind will get the job done here.

How to play with Holy Mage Build

The weapon has a long-range, one of the longest among all faith-type weapons, and has got quite an accuracy. The players can throw Michaela’s Ring of Lights while maintaining a safe distance. Rest assured that its auto-tracking is very reliable.

In case of mob trash situations, you can quickly change the targets and one-shot them all one by one. Most of the enemies will take only one shot but a few may take two or at the max three.

In Case of boss encounters, cast the spell and fire those golden disks one after other and you’ll be able to kill the boss before even they get close.

Faith Scythe Build

Weapon: Halo Scythe

Halo Scythe Left-Hand Armament: Godslayer’s Seal

Godslayer’s Seal Armor: Imp Head (Wolf)

Imp Head (Wolf) Primary Stat: Faith

Faith Secondary Stat: Vigor, Mind, Endurance

Vigor, Mind, Endurance Talisman: Radagon’s Soreseal, Radagon’s Scarseal

The main focus in this build is definitely going to be faith with low vigor, mind, and endurance. The strength and dexterity are not going to enjoy as much importance here as we are using Radagon’s Soreseal.

How to play with Faith Scythe Build

The strategy to combat remains the same as for the build. Just don’t try to get too close to the enemy and use the long-range of the weapon to your good use.