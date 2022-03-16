Progression in Elden Ring can sometimes get tricky. In this guide, we will briefly explain how to solve the puzzle at Albinauric Rise in Elden Ring by outlining the steps leading to its solution. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Elden Ring Albinauric Rise Puzzle Solution

Albinauric Rise’ entrance is locked at first and it can only be accessed by solving a puzzle. You will even get a reward for solving the Albinauric Rise Puzzle and getting inside the tower.

To make things easier for you, we have compiled this Albinauric Rise Puzzle Solution guide for you.

Get the Fanged Imp Ashes

The first thing that you will need is Fanged Imp Ashes that are used to summon two fanged imp spirits and can be bought for 2000 Runes.

You can get the Fanged Imp Ashes near the Main Academy Gate of Academy of Raya Lucaria from an Isolated Merchant. From the Seal at the Main Academy Gate, head along the path until you see an old man near a fire. That will be the Isolated Merchant you are looking for.

Fight the Enemy Imp at Albinauric Rise

Once you have your hands on the Fanged Imp Ashes, get to the Albinauric Rise. To access the Albinauric Rise, use the Fanged Imp Ashes to summon two Fanged Imps near the Enemy Imp to trigger the battle and then help them kill an enemy imp around the tower.

Make sure that Summoned Imps must hit the Enemy Imp at least once before it gets killed.

Get the Graven Mass Talisman

Once you and the Summoned Imps have defeated the enemy imp, the seal will open, and you will be able to get inside the tower. Get inside and then go up the ladder all the way up to the top to get your hands on the Graven-Mass Talisman.

Alternate way of opening the Albinauric Rise’s Seal

There is another way of opening the seal of Albinauric Rise and that is by using Bewitching Branch on the enemy imp. Bewitching Branch once used, will turn the enemy imp to friendly imp.

You can get Bewitching Branch by crafting once you have received the Fevor’s Cookbook or you can simply purchase from the Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia, north of Bellum Church. You can find the cookbook location in our guide here!