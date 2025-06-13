How To Defeat Furnace Golems In Elden Ring

Considered the avatars of the Fell God of Flame, the Furnace Golems are elite field bosses in Elden Ring. Known for their towering statures and ability to burn anything to ashes, these monstrosities are a curse for the hornsent and the tarnished alike.

In this guide, we will tell you how to tackle one of the most imposing enemies in all of Elden Ring. As Furnace Golem is the very first enemy you will come across in your journey across the Shadow of the Erdtree.

Get on your horseback, take out your sharp blades, and prepare some Hefty Furnace Pots to hunt down some notorious Furnace Golems in Elden Ring.

Furnace Golems Locations

Furnace Golem is the first enemy that you will come across as soon as you enter the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This imposing, towering giant is spread across all the areas of the map, excluding Abyssal Woods.

There are eight Furnace Golems in Elden Ring and all of their positions have been marked on the map above.

Charo’s Hidden Grave sub-region. Shadow Keep Army Campsite. Scorched Ruins. Ruins of Unte. Ruins of Unte, unlit Furnace Golem. East of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr within the Scadu Altus region. Ancient Ruins of Rauh, West. Ellac River, just before Cerulean Coast.

Furnace Golem Attacks

Furnace Golems are extremely difficult enemies to deal with. They will notice you from a mile away and start attacking you with Fireballs and Flaming Shockwave. These attacks are almost impossible to dodge on foot.

Make sure that you are on the torrent while approaching any Furnace Golem. As you get near, these behemoths start throwing Fireballs from their furnace-shaped head. This attack covers a huge radius and deals massive physical damage to the players.

Another attack is when the golems slam their legs into the ground, dealing physical damage only. The upgraded version of this attack is when the golem jumps into the air and comes crashing down on the ground. This creates a massive shockwave of fire that can only be avoided by double-jumping on horseback.

The most devastating attack is the grab attack, where a Furnace Golem sweeps its arm and grabs the players. They throw the player into the furnace on their heads, instantly killing them, no matter how much HP they have.

Furnace Golem also rarely uses its arms to do sweep attacks. These attacks are obnoxious and very difficult to dodge.

Strategy to Defeat Furnace Golems

The best way to defeat Furnace Golems is by throwing Hefty Fire or Hefty Furnace Pots into their heads. There are two caveats however.

Hefty Furnace Pots almost instantly kill Furnace Golems, but to craft them, you need Furnace Visage. This crafting material can only be obtained by killing a Furnace Golem.

FYI Hefty Fire Pots deal very little damage to the golems as compared to the Hefty Furnace Pots.

Second, you must be above the head of the Furnace Golem to throw the pot into its furnace head. It can be achieved in a few instances, but it can’t be done with the ones in open plains. You must bring the golem to its knees, and it can only be done by attacking its legs from behind.

Most golems have their legs uncovered, which you can use to your advantage. Target their legs from behind and be ready to summon Torrent once the golem jumps. If you break their stance, the golem will fall down to the ground, and you can either land a critical git to its face or throw a Heft Furnace pot in its head.

Once you get enough Hefty Furnace Pots by visiting the golem graveyard, you will be able to kill all the Furnace Golems in the Shadow of the Erdtree.

We recommend that you only attempt this field boss once you have enough Scadutree Blessings and a fully upgraded Mimic Tear. You can summon Mimic Tear to distract the golem while you attack its legs. This will give you ample time to both attack and heal.

Furnace Golem Rewards

Each Furnace Golem drops Furnace Visage and Crystal Tears that you can use with the Flask of the Wondrous Physick. However, this drop is different for each golem. Below is a list of all the crystal tears that you can get by killing each golem.