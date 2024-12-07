How To Get The Bloodboon Incantation In Elden Ring

A gift from the formless mother to Mohg, Bloodboon Incantation allows you to throw flame blood on enemies in the Elden Ring. The blood creates pools of fire that inflict Blood Loss upon enemies who come in contact with it.

In this guide, we will help you obtain the Bloodboon ritual in the Elden Ring and how you can use it effectively with your Bleed Build.

Bloodboon Incantation Location in Elden Ring

Bloodboon ritual in Elden Ring can only be obtained after exchanging the Remembrance of the Blood Lord with Enia at the Roundtable Hold.

To get this remembrance, you must defeat Mohg, the lord of blood. He can be found at the end of the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum at the end of the Mohgwyn Palace.

You can reach Mohgwyn Palace early by completing the White Mask Varre questline, or you can simply continue your journey until you reach the Consecrated Snowfield.

This is a late-game area and you can find a Teleporter in its western part to be teleported to the Mohgwyn Palace.

Mohg is a very imposing boss if you try to encounter him early. We recommend that you wait until you are level 100 to take him down. Once defeated, obviously, with the help of our guide, he will drop Remembrance of the Blood Lord.

Fast travel to the Roundtable Hold and talk to Enia near two fingers. She will offer you Bloodboon or Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear for it.

You can always use the Walking Mausoleum to duplicate the Remembrance to get both items in one playthrough.

Bloodboon Incantation Requirements and Uses

Bloodboon ritual requires 17 Arcane and 14 Faith to cast. You will also need a good sacred seal to cast it.

This incantation requires 13 FP, 34 Stamina, and one spell slot. Upon using the incantation, it creates pools of blood, which inflicts Hemorrhage upon enemies.

Bloodboon Incantation is especially effective against big enemies like Magma Wyrm and Elden Beast, as each pool of blood counts as a separate weapon. This makes inducing Blood Loss in enemies much easier.

We recommend using this Incantation with Bleed Builds in Elden Ring. This improves your chances against massive foes and smaller enemies in constricted areas.

Bloodboon Incantation in Elden Ring stacks with the following items.