How To Get Spear Of The Impaler In Elden Ring

Spear of the Impaler is a boss weapon in Elden Ring, and it belongs to the great spears category. A weapon forged in the image of undulating flame, this great spear belongs to the eldest son of Queen Marika, Messmer.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the legendary Spear of the Impaler in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft one of the best Flame build in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Spear of the Impaler Location

Spear of the Impaler can be obtained by exchanging Remembrance of the Impaler with Enia at the Roundtable Hold. This remembrance can be obtained by killing Messmer, the Impaler, at the end of Shadow Keep.

Shadow Keep is a legacy dungeon found in the northern region of the Scadu Altus. To reach this area, you must go through Castle Ensis. To find Messmer, you must travel to the Dark Chamber site of grace at the top of the Shadow Keep.

Messmer is an extremely imposing foe and one of the most difficult bosses in Elden Ring. He has two phases and he starts both with trying to nuke the players out of existence. The only way to defeat Messmer is by understanding his pattern and praying to the god of luck.

Once defeated, he will drop the Remembrance of the Impaler, which you can take to Enia at the Roundtable Hold to exchange for the Spear of the Impaler. This is the only way to get this spear, and you can only obtain it once per playthrough.

Spear of the Impaler Stats and Requirements

Spear of the Impaler is a Dexterity-based weapon that also requires Faith and Strength to wield properly. This spear requires 35 Dexterity, 18 Faith, and 14 Strength to wield.

It has C scaling with Dexterity, D scaling with Faith, and E scaling with Strength. As this is a unique boss weapon, you can’t apply any Ash of War to it.

Spear of the Impaler has its own unique skill called Messmer’s Assault, which requires 15 FP to cast. You can press the skill button 3 repeatedly to perform the full thrust combo, followed by summoning the fire spears from the ground.

You also can’t apply any magic or grease to this spear either. It weighs 9.5 and can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. This great spear has a base damage of 85 and 102 fire damage, which can be increased to 208 physical and 249 fire.

Pressing the R2/RT button to use the heavy attack results in throwing the Spear of the Impaler. You can charge this attack by holding the button, which will result in the spear exploding upon impact. This attack doesn’t use any FP.

Spear of the Impaler Best Build

For this build to work, we will be focusing on two main attributes, Faith and Dexterity. Distribute your skill points as follows.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Dexterity : 50

: 50 Faith: 60

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Spear of the Impaler with a fully upgraded Erdtree Seal in the off-hand to cast the following incantations.

To make the Spear of the Impaler build look more faithful, go with the Fire Knight attire with the Winged Serpent Helm. You can farm all of these in Shadow Keep by killing the Fire Knights over and over again.

You will need the following talismans to enhance the damage output of this build.

Bull-Goat’s Talisman. Raises poise by 33%.

Shard of Alexander. Increase the damage of weapon skills.

Fire Scorpion Charm. Increase the damage of fire attacks.

Dragoncrest Greatshield Talisman. Decrease the physical damage taken from enemies.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of the Wondrous Physick.

Flame Shrouding Cracked Tear. To increase the damage of fire-based attacks.

Opaline Hardtear. Boosts the defense against all types of damage.

To make this build work, acquire and activate Godrick’s great rune to enhance all of your attributes temporarily. This Spear of the Impaler build relies heavily on the usage of weapon skill and no defense. Make sure that you remember the pattern of your enemies before going on the offensive.