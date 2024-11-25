How To Get Dragon King’s Cragblade In Elden Ring

Dragon King’s Cragblade in Elden Ring belongs to the first Elden Lord, who now resides beyond time. Made from gravel stone, this sword is deadly against dragons and wyverns of the Lands Between.

To obtain Dragon King’s Cragblade, you must journey to the area beyond time and face one of the best dragon fights in FromSoft history. Let us help you with this monumental task.

Dragon King’s Cragblade Location

Dragon King’s Cragblade can be obtained by exchanging the Remembrance of the Dragonlord with Enia at the Roundtable Hold for 20,000 Runes.

You must defeat Dragonlord Placidusax in Crumbling Farum Azula to get this remembrance. To reach this area, progress through the main quest until you reach the Consecrated Snowfield after completing Leyndell.

Defeat the Fire Giant and use the flame to burn the Erdtree. This will transport you to the Crumbling Farum Azula. Progress through the area until you reach the Beside the Great Bridge site of grace.

From the site of grace, go back and use the elevator to reach the church. Kill the enemies and leave the church. Go straight and look down closely to find a path leading to some dragons’ graves.

Carefully go down by jumping on the floating boulders until you reach a graveyard. Go to the empty grave that has no bones in it. You will get a prompt to Lie Down in the grave. This will trigger a cutscene, and you will reach the Placidusax arena beyond time.

Placidusax is a legendary boss and the first Elden Lord long before the Erdtree. He is extremely challenging and has no major weaknesses. Once you overcome this massive obstacle with the help of our guide, he will drop Remembrance of the Dragonlord.

Fast travel to the Roundtable Hold and talk to Enia near two fingers. She will offer you Dragon King’s Cragblade or Placidusax’s Ruin in exchange.

Dragon King’s Cragblade Stats and Requirements

Dragon King’s Cragblade is a Dexterity weapon requiring 37 Dexterity and 18 Strength. It has D scaling with Dex and E scaling with Str.

As a unique weapon in the game, Dragon King’s Cragblade can’t be infused with any Ashes of War or consumables like Grease. You can’t apply magic to it, either.

The unique skill for this sword is Thundercloud Form, which allows you to transform into a red cloud and hit the enemy with red lightning. It costs 28 FP.

Dragon King’s Cragblade can be upgraded up to +10 with the help of Somber Smithing Stones. At its highest level, it deals 225 Physical and 144 Light Damage.

This heavy thrusting sword deals an additional 30% damage to Dragons and 15% extra damage to Ancient Dragons. It can be sold for 200 Runes to any merchant in the game.

Best Build for Dragon King’s Cragblade

For the Dragon King build, we will be relying heavily on two stats, Dexterity and Faith. For a level 150 build, use the following stats.

Vigor : 50

: 50 Dexterity : 65

: 65 Faith : 35

: 35 Mind : 23

: 23 Endurance: 25

Use the Dragon Communion Seal in the off-hand to cast incantations like Howl of Shabriri and Golden Vow.

For the armor set, use the following.

Banished Knight’s Helm

Exile Armor

Malformed Dragon Gauntlets

Night’s Cavalry Greaves

Use the following Talismans to increase your attack power.

Lightning Scorpion Charm

Godfrey Icon

Ritual Sword Talisman

Shard of Alexander

For the Flask of wondrous Physick, mix the following Cracked Tears.