How To Get The Crimson Amber Medallion In Elden Ring

A medallion made from the Erdtree’s old sap, the Crimson Amber Medallion in Elden Ring raises the vitality of its wearer by a good amount. This medallion was considered the most precious gem in the age of the first Elden Lord, Godfrey.

In this guide, we will help you locate this precious red gem and how you can use it effectively to gain a boost to your HP.

Crimson Amber Medallion Location

Crimson Amber Medallion can be purchased for 1500 Runes from the Nomadic Merchant in Weeping Peninsula.

This area is the southernmost region of Limgrave and can be accessed via the Bridge of Sacrifice. Start from the Bridge of Sacrifice Site of Grace and move towards the Castle Morne to the south.

FYI You can also obtain it as a keepsake during the character creation.

Halfway through the journey, you will come across Castle Morne Ramparts Site of Grace. The Nomadic Merchant will be sitting right next to the site of grace. Interact with him to obtain the Crimson Amber Medallion in Elden Ring.

Crimson Amber Medallion +1 Location

The higher-level variant, Crimson Amber Medallion 1, can be looted from a corpse in the Prison Town Church area of Volcano Manor.

FYI You can reach Volcano Manor early if you allow the Abductor Virgin beneath the Academy of Raya Lucaria to capture and kill you.

Once inside the Volcano Manor, talk to Tanith and accept her offer. She will give you the Drawing-Room key. Use this key to enter the first room to the right in the corridor.

Hit the painting in the top-right corner of the room to find a secret path. This will lead you to the prison Town Church. Once you leave the church, turn right and follow the path until you come across a room locked with the imp statue.

Open the lock with the Stonesword Key and collect the Crimson Amber Medallion 1 from a corpse atop the scaffolding.

Crimson Amber Medallion +2 Location

The highest-tier variant of the Crimson Amber medallion from the base game can only be obtained once you burn down the Erdtree on the top of the Mountaintop of the Giants and defeat Malekith, the Black Blade, in the Crumbling Farum Azula.

Once you return to Leyndell, the Capital of Ash, go south from the first site of grace until you see a massive hole in the ground.

Drop carefully on the scaffolding, as a careless fall will kill you instantly. Keep going down until you land on the first wooden beam. Interact with the dead body to collect the Crimson Amber Medallion 2 in Elden Ring.

Crimson Amber Medallion +3 Location

Crimson Amber Medallion 3 can only be obtained by killing the Death Knight boss inside the Fog Rift Catacombs. These catacombs can be found to the west of the Church of the Crusade in the Shadow of the Edtree DLC.

Crimson Amber Medallion Stats and Uses

Crimson Amber Medallion raises the HP of its user by a good amount. Each variant provides increased HP over the previous one.